Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | November 02, 2021

PM wants PTI leaders to back Azam Swati, Fawad Chaudhry in row with ECP

Syed Irfan RazaPublished November 2, 2021 - Updated November 2, 2021 07:37am
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a briefing from the economic team on Monday. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan receives a briefing from the economic team on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday expressed displeasure over ‘grilling’ of two federal ministers by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and directed other leaders of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) to stand by them on the matter.

The prime minister, however, barred PTI leaders from commenting on government’s latest deal with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) as a source claimed that PM Khan wanted to keep the TLP chief behind bars.

Besides, Mr Khan claimed that the government would soon announce a comprehensive relief package for inflation-hit people.

He expressed these views while presiding over PTI’s core committee meeting, which was held a day after the government signed a secret deal with the TLP to keep protesters from marching on the federal capital.

Directs party leaders not to divulge details of deal with TLP

Separately, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi called on the prime minister and appreciated government measures for economic reforms. Mr Dhedhi, who was also one of the guarantors of the deal with the TLP, was leading a delegation of businessmen.

Talking to Dawn, federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry quoted the prime minister as telling the core committee that both the ministers — Fawad Chaudhry and Azam Swati — had not spoken for electoral reforms in their own interests but on behalf of the whole government and it was quite unfortunate that no other PTI leader was standing by the two ministers on the issue.

Earlier on Oct 27, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) gave 15 more days to the two ministers to submit their replies to the show-cause notice issued to them for their “caustic” remarks and serious allegations against the ECP and Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The two ministers had been summoned by the ECP last week to explain their “slanderous” remarks a month after being issued the notices.

In September, the ECP as well as opposition parties had raised a number of objections to the government’s unilateral decision for introduction of e-voting machines. Just a couple of days after the objections were raised, Mr Swati accused the ECP of taking “bribes and always rigging” polls and said such institutions should be “set on fire”. A few hours after Mr Swati’s statement, Mr Chaudhry addressing a presser called the CEC “a mouthpiece of the opposition” and alleged that the commission had turned into the “opposition’s headquarters”.

Economic situation

While chairing a meeting to review economy, PM Khan directed the authorities concerned to take measures to bring down prices of essential commodities after he was apprised of inflationary trend in the international commodity market and petroleum prices.

Mr Khan said: “Like our exemplary response to Covid-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food items.”

He said stabilising macroeconomic indicators in the country was government’s top priority to spur economic growth.

Earlier, the prime minister was briefed about overall economic situation at the meeting. Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill and State Bank Governor Dr Reza Baqir attended the meeting.

Meeting with businessmen

The prime minister also discussed the country’s economic situation with a delegation of businessmen, headed by Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, in a separate meeting. The finance adviser was also present.

He highlighted the need for growth in large-scale manufacturing sector to boost job opportunities for skilled workers.

The prime minister said the government focused on lasting economic stability in the country. Despite Covid-19, he said, the government remained successful in carrying out medium- to long-term economic reforms that led to stability of economic profile.

Mr Dhedi appreciated government’s measures for economic revival, acknowledging that they would have far-reaching positive impact on industrial and economic growth.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
SM
Nov 02, 2021 07:44am
Unsurprising. Bully’s are cowards at heart so when they mouth off, they need their fellow bullies to stand by them. A PM who doesn’t stand for the truth or even decency, stands for thugs.
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Nov 02, 2021 07:55am
Only corrupt leaders keep the terms of an agreement secret. The government did the same with CPEC and now with TLP
Reply Recommend 0
Skeptic 2
Nov 02, 2021 07:58am
IK is interfering with EC as a part of fixing the elections.
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Nov 02, 2021 08:01am
In english, dictionary has been updated to define a gathering of liars is called 'PTI'
Reply Recommend 0
nadeem khan
Nov 02, 2021 08:05am
This guy is here to promote anarchy
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Nov 02, 2021 08:09am
Enemies disappointed as IK dealt with the TLP crisis in a very amicable way.
Reply Recommend 0
Tahir Raouf
Nov 02, 2021 08:26am
Arrogance against state institutions
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 02, 2021 08:29am
See how this man (a sitting PM) is instigating his party against his own institution.He came with a slogan to empower & strengthen the institutions.Pity.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Nov 02, 2021 08:30am
Sadly the great noble kindhearted leader is being let down by his team again. They do as they please, he is even kept in the dark over all agreements with black listed groups
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 02, 2021 08:32am
This meeting was to basically apply ointment on ministers burning for their humiliation by its own government in talks with TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
F Khan
Nov 02, 2021 08:50am
If you have solid proof of ECP conspiracy, go to supreme court.Don't instigate people against state institutions.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Age of extremes

Age of extremes

Arifa Noor
We have to ask ourselves why is it so easy for any political party to bring so many people onto the streets for days at a stretch.

Editorial

Why the secrecy?
Updated 02 Nov 2021

Why the secrecy?

The nation has a right to know what has been bartered away in return for the violent crowd to disperse.
02 Nov 2021

SBP autonomy

THE government appears to have inched closer to a much-needed agreement for the revival of the IMF’s $6bn loan. ...
02 Nov 2021

Seaside tension

THE city of Karachi has long lacked well-ordered recreational spaces for its 20 million-plus residents. This is a...
Overcoming mistrust
01 Nov 2021

Overcoming mistrust

The relationship with the US is at a sensitive stage and it does not suit Pakistan to say or do anything to spoil matters further.
01 Nov 2021

Crimes against journalists

THAT Pakistani journalists are threatened, intimidated and killed with no consequences for the perpetrators is a...
01 Nov 2021

Circular debt challenge

WISHES, unfortunately, are not horses, as the public knows. Hence there is scepticism around the official strategy ...