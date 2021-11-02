Dawn Logo

Government ‘mulls’ release of Saad Rizvi

Mansoor MalikPublished November 2, 2021 - Updated November 2, 2021 09:54am
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief Saad Hussain Rizvi waves to supporters as he is taken away after a court hearing. — Twitter/File
LAHORE: As the federal government’s steering committee held its second consecutive meeting here on Monday evening, it is learnt the government is considering releasing Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Saad Rizvi.

“The government is seriously considering to cool down the situation in a manner that its efforts do not go waste and a long-term solution is reached in wake of government-TLP agreement,” a source in the meeting told Dawn. The committee led by state minister Ali Muhammad Khan comprises Punjab law minister Basharat Raja, interior secretary and the Punjab home secretary. The committee reviewed measures how the government could go ahead to implement the agreement with the TLP, contents of which are being kept secret.

The state minister tweeted that the second meeting of the steering committee for the implementation of the agreement with TLP concluded in Lahore. “Major decisions have been taken and implementation mechanism devised. Results will be visible from tonight,” Mr Khan tweeted.

The government needs to withdraw its appeal pending before a Lahore High Court division bench to let the single bench orders regarding Mr Rizvi’s release implemented.

“There are certain issues that can only be resolved through legal process, “ Punjab government spokesman Hasaan Khawar told Dawn TV.

Published in Dawn, November 2nd, 2021

Syed Ahmed
Nov 02, 2021 10:24am
How will pay blood money specially for police officers
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Nov 02, 2021 10:27am
Do they have any choice after signing another surrender document?
Reply Recommend 0

