Exports register record in October, rise 17.5pc to $2.47 billion

Tahir SheraniPublished November 1, 2021 - Updated November 1, 2021 06:26pm
During the July-Oct 2021 period, Pakistan's exports grew by 25pc to $9.468 billion. — Reuters/File
Pakistan’s exports posted a 17.5 per cent growth in October, rising to $2.471 billion as compared to $2.104 billion in Oct 2020.

"This is the highest-ever export [figure] in any October in our history," a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce said on Monday.

It added that the export target for Oct 2021 was $2.6 billion.

During the July-Oct 2021 period, Pakistan's exports grew by 25pc to $9.468 billion, compared to $7.576 billion during the same period last year. The ministry's target for July-Oct 2021 was $9.6 billion.

Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood also expressed satisfaction over the development on Twitter.

Meanwhile, during the Jul-Oct 2021 period, imports rose by 64pc to $24.99 billion as compared to $15.19 billion during the same period in 2020.

"About 40pc of this increase is investment-driven (capital goods, raw material and intermediates), which indicates [an] expansion of industry and enhanced activity by industry," the ministry said.

The remaining 60pc of the imports were made up of petroleum, coal and gas (34pc); vaccines (11pc); food (8pc); consumer goods (2pc); and all others (5pc). "Most of this is inelastic in nature," the commerce ministry noted in its press release.

In absolute terms, the net increase in imports over the four-month period was $9.801 billion. This comprised consumer goods worth $239 million, food $823 million, capital goods $1.620 billion, raw material and intermediates $2.209 billion, petroleum, coal and gas $3.364 billion, vaccines $1.068 billion, and all others $478 million.

Ahmed
Nov 01, 2021 06:51pm
Useless if no benefit to commoner as the price is hiking exponentially. Moreover the record circular and external debt is the maximum taken by any government.
