Today's Paper | November 01, 2021

Pakistan Navy participates in multinational exercise

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished November 1, 2021 - Updated November 1, 2021 08:33am
A photo from the Nusret 2021 exercise. — Screengrab via Pakistan Navy video
KARACHI: Pakistan Navy (PN) recently participated in Nusret 2021, a multinational special operations exercise, at Canakkale, in Turkey.

According to a PN press release, the exercise featured the PN Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team with teams of other countries under the auspices of Turkish authorities.

Teams from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Iraq, Libya, Oman, South Korea, Romania and Tanzania also participated in the exercise.

Representatives from Nato Mine Counter Measure (MCM) Group and Nato Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation also took part.

The exercise was designed to exchange professional expertise in the Special Operation Forces (SOF) domain.

The aim of the exercise was to develop synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability among Special Operation Forces of the participating countries.

The exercise focused on operations like Underwater EOD Operations and Mines Counter Measures in the maritime domain.

Professional experience gained during the multinational exercise will help in the conduct of joint operations against common threats and will augment cooperation among participating countries, the press release said.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2021

Comments (3)
Rahim
Nov 01, 2021 08:48am
Thank you Turkey.
Saleem
Nov 01, 2021 09:08am
Great news. Maybe the Indian Navy can enjoy some Turkish tea!
M. Emad
Nov 01, 2021 09:18am
Bangladesh Navy Chief Admiral Shaheen Iqbal on week-long (23 - 29 October 2021) official visit to India laid wreath at the National War Memorial, met Indian high-ranking Defence officials, Ministers, discussed Maritime Security & Joint Naval Exercise.
