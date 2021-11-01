Pakistan Navy participates in multinational exercise

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy (PN) recently participated in Nusret 2021, a multinational special operations exercise, at Canakkale, in Turkey.

According to a PN press release, the exercise featured the PN Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team with teams of other countries under the auspices of Turkish authorities.

Teams from Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bulgaria, Germany, Iraq, Libya, Oman, South Korea, Romania and Tanzania also participated in the exercise.

Representatives from Nato Mine Counter Measure (MCM) Group and Nato Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation also took part.

The exercise was designed to exchange professional expertise in the Special Operation Forces (SOF) domain.

The aim of the exercise was to develop synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability among Special Operation Forces of the participating countries.

The exercise focused on operations like Underwater EOD Operations and Mines Counter Measures in the maritime domain.

Professional experience gained during the multinational exercise will help in the conduct of joint operations against common threats and will augment cooperation among participating countries, the press release said.

