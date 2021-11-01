Maulana Fazl warns against attempt to rig elections ‘again’

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that it’s time for all stakeholders to take a clear stand vis-à-vis the country’s economy and foreign policy to meet the challenges created by the “inept and illegal PTI government”.

Addressing a PDM public meeting here on Sunday night, he warned that any attempt to rig the vote ‘again’ would lead to rebellion. Maulana Fazl, who is also chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, greeted the audience by speaking in Seraiki and said their participation in his party’s million march was historic.

He said the July 25, 2018, was a “back day” in the country’s parliamentary history when the vote was rigged. A strong economy is necessary for a strong state, he said, adding that the USSR had disintegrated due to poor economy.

Shehbaz at PDM rally asks people to take part in march against ‘inept government’

The PDM leader said the present rulers had bankrupted the country, adding that the growth rate during the Nawaz Sharif government was more than five per cent, but “at present we are below zero, while India’s growth rate is 7pc, China’s 9pc and Bangladesh’s 7pc”.

“When economy was strong, the Indian prime minister had come to Pakistan travelling on a bus. Now the present BJP government is not ready to talk to Pakistan because of weak economy,” he added.

Without mentioning the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PDM chief said: “You had an agenda to sell Kashmir and you had agenda to stop the development process of the country by halting CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor). China is angry with us while the country is being run by NAB.

“You used Panama Papers against the opposition; now why you are silent over the Pandora papers — perhaps to save your own people. Why Nawaz Sharif was punished only? I want to ask institutions not to back such inept rulers. There is a dire need of clear decision to save the country.”

Addressing the public meeting, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif asked people to stand up against price hike and the inept government. He said Transparency International had declared that corruption had increased during the tenure of the PTI government.

He said good time is coming and he would develop south Punjab like central and northern Punjab. He asked people to come out of their homes to take part in the march against what he called inept government.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2021