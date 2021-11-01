Dawn Logo

Two killed in blast targeting FC troops in Panjgur

Bahram BalochPublished November 1, 2021 - Updated November 1, 2021 07:42am
Frontier Corps soldiers patrol near the site of an attack by gunmen on policemen in Quetta in this file photo. — AFP
GWADAR: Two passers-by were killed and three security personnel injured in a bomb blast in Panjgur town of Makran division on Sunday.

Police said unidentified people parked an explosive-laden motorbike in the Cheetkan Bazaar area which was detonated by remote control when a Frontier Corps vehicle reached there. Two people were killed and three FC soldiers travelling in the vehicle suffered injuries.

Security personnel rushed to the area and cordoned it off. They shifted bodies and the injured to the district hospital.

“We have received two bodies and three injured FC personnel,” hospital officials told Dawn, adding they had received splinters and parts of the exploded motorbike.

Police identified the dec­eased as Abdul Quyyam and Noorullah.

A police officer said around 3kg of explosives were used in the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the blast and termed it a cowardly act. He said the purpose of the terrorist act was to fulfil the agenda of anti-national elements by creating unrest and instability.

The people of Balochistan, he said, stand with their security forces in the fight against terrorism and restoration of lasting peace in the province and protection of life and property of people would be the top priority of the government of Balochistan.

In a statement, he said the provincial government would formulate a comprehensive policy to eradicate terrorism in which all stakeholders would be taken into confidence.

Published in Dawn, November 1st, 2021

Himmat
Nov 01, 2021 07:51am
RIP.
