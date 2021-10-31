Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 31, 2021

India limp to 110-7 as Boult stars for inspired New Zealand

AFPPublished October 31, 2021 - Updated October 31, 2021 09:02pm
New Zealand's players celebrate after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021. — AFP
New Zealand's players celebrate after the dismissal of India's Rishabh Pant (not pictured) during the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 31, 2021. — AFP

Pace bowler Trent Boult took three wickets in an inspired New Zealand attack as India limped to 110 for seven at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday.

Boult returned figures of 3-20 and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi took two wickets including Virat Kohli's key scalp to deliver a huge blow to India's hopes in the Super 12 clash in Dubai.

Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten 26 and Hardik Pandya made 23 to take the score past 100 as both teams look for their first win.

Boult got Ishan Kishan out for four and nearly had Rohit Sharma on the next ball but Adam Milne dropped an easy catch at fine leg.

Milne, who replaced Tim Seifert as the only change in the New Zealand team from their opening loss to Pakistan, then gave away 15 runs from his first over with Sharma hitting the fast bowler for a four and a six.

But the New Zealand pace bowlers kept coming at the Indian batsmen as Tim Southee got KL Rahul walking back for 18 with another pull shot that found the fielder.

Sharma fell to Sodhi for 14, this time giving away a catch to long-on where Martin Guptill made no mistake.

Sodhi dismissed Kohli for nine after the captain mistimed a shot to be caught at long on and walked back to stunned silence at a stadium packed with Indian fans.

Pandya and Jadeja put up some resistance with a partnership of 24 that was broken by Boult who struck twice in his final over.

Mohammed Shami, the only Muslim player in the India team, walked in to loud cheers after being mercilessly trolled following the 10-wicket defeat to Pakistan.

Jadeja hit two fours and one six in his 19-ball stay.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A mature response
Updated 31 Oct 2021

A mature response

Political parties on both sides of the aisle must learn to have a functional relationship on key issue.
31 Oct 2021

Child marriage

THE Federal Shariat Court’s latest ruling should lay to rest a nearly century-long debate over an issue directly...
31 Oct 2021

Development and climate

THE link between climate change and development is no longer indirect. Over the years, Pakistan’s increased...
30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...