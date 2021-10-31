Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 31, 2021

Blinken meets Chinese foreign minister, raises human rights concerns

AFPPublished October 31, 2021 - Updated October 31, 2021 05:08pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet on Sunday at a hotel in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. — AP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meet on Sunday at a hotel in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 of World Leaders Summit. — AP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday in Rome and raised concerns over human rights, in only their second face-to-face session as tensions between the two superpowers run high.

Blinken expressed opposition to actions by China “that run counter to our values and interests... including actions related to human rights, Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong, the East and South China Seas, and Taiwan,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

Blinken also noted areas where he said the US and China's interests intersect and they can work together, including “the DPRK, Burma, Iran, Afghanistan, and the climate crisis.”

Read more: China will never accept US unwarranted accusations: Chinese FM

The meeting in Rome, where both diplomats were attending the G20 summit, is the first between Blinken and Wang since a stormy session in Alaska in March during which the Chinese delegation berated the American side as TV cameras rolled.

Tensions are high between the world's two biggest economies on a plethora of fronts, including trade, human rights, Taiwan and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Secretary Blinken underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the People's Republic of China,” the statement said.

Earlier this week, Washington ordered China Telecom Americas to discontinue its services within 60 days — ending nearly two decades of operations in the country and piling further strain on relations between the two countries.

US President Joe Biden has pressed ahead with a hardline trade policy against Beijing broadly in line with that of his predecessor Donald Trump, whose bombastic approach sent tensions soaring.

Tensions have also soared over Taiwan in recent months.

China claims the self-governing, US-allied island as its own, and vows it will retake it one day — by force if necessary.

Earlier this month, Washington confirmed that a small number of US troops are on the island to help with training.

On Tuesday, Blinken called for Taiwan to be allowed greater involvement in UN agencies, though Beijing insisted it has no place on the world's diplomatic stage.

Also read: Biden says 'yes' US would defend Taiwan against China invasion

Biden has also rebuked Beijing over its sabre-rattling on Taiwan.

He said this month the US was ready to defend the island from a Chinese invasion — though the White House quickly walked back those comments amid warnings from Beijing, continuing a strategy of ambiguity on whether it would intervene militarily if China attacked.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Emad
Oct 31, 2021 05:24pm
1 million Uyghur Muslims are detained inside mass ''Re-Education'' camps in Xinjiang, China.
Reply Recommend 0
Ayush singh
Oct 31, 2021 05:26pm
Human right voilation is the basic foundation stone of chinese communist party
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A mature response
Updated 31 Oct 2021

A mature response

Political parties on both sides of the aisle must learn to have a functional relationship on key issue.
31 Oct 2021

Child marriage

THE Federal Shariat Court’s latest ruling should lay to rest a nearly century-long debate over an issue directly...
31 Oct 2021

Development and climate

THE link between climate change and development is no longer indirect. Over the years, Pakistan’s increased...
30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...