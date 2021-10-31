Govt says agreement reached with TLP, details to be unveiled at 'appropriate time'

The government's negotiating team announced on Sunday that it has reached an agreement with the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) but did not give away any further details, with Mufti Muneebur Rehman saying the specifics will be shared at an "appropriate time".

The announcement was made at a press conference held in Islamabad featuring Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, Mufti Muneeb as well as TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer.

"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under the environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Mufti Muneeb said. "The agreement was reached after sense prevailed over aggression, rationality prevailed over sentiments, and all the participants demonstrated patience.

"I want to urge the entire nation that this is not the victory of any individual, but it is the victory of Islam, patriotism, and protection of human lives.

"I want to tell the nation that these dialogues were never not held under any duress. They were held in a serious, responsible and independent environment, [in which] everyone made their contribution. Everyone deserves to be thanked for it."

The Mufti did not give any specific details of the agreement, simply saying that they will be shared at an "appropriate time".

The Mufti said that the "positive impact" of the agreement would be visible in the coming week, adding: "The participants of the agreement entered the accord in the best interest of the country and its people. This agreement was reached before any untoward incident. This is the news for the entire nation, and the national media should portray it in a positive manner."

The Mufti thanked all the parties involved for their help in striking the agreement.

"I am thankful to the prime minister for empowering the committee and trusting it, and also to the committee for working dedicatedly to resolve this matter," he said. "Similarly, the TLP demonstrated the same behaviour."

"The agreement was also backed by TLP chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi," he added.

He said that a committee has been formed to oversee the matter. "State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will be its head, while Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat will be a member of the committee," the Mufti said, adding that Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Engr. Hafeezullah Alavi will represent TLP in the committee.

We chose path of peace: FM Qureshi

Meanwhile, FM Qureshi thanked the ulemas for "saving the country from a test" and explained why the government chose to negotiate rather than use force.

"On Friday when I returned from Tehran, the NSC meeting was called," he recalled. "The meeting, after detailed deliberations, decided that talks will be preferred and focus will be to resolve this issue with sensibility.

"We saw the loss of lives, property, chaos at hospital, difficulty in movement of people, fear of economic loss, and we chose the path of peace."

Rescheduling of press conference

According to a handout by the Press Information Department (PID), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser and MNA Ali Mohammad Khan were to originally address the press conference alongside Mufti Muneeb at 11:15am.

However, the press conference was delayed, with foreign minister telling reporters at the PID that it would be held "shortly". The PID later announced that the press conference would be held at 3:15pm before revising the timing again to 2:45pm.

A day earlier, a new negotiating team — led Qureshi and comprising Qaiser and Khan — met TLP leaders while Prime Minister Imran Khan met with senior clerics at his Banigala residence.

Talking to Dawn, a senior TLP leader said negotiations were the only way forward and everybody wanted a way out of the current situation, however, the behaviour of some cabinet members was irresponsible.

“Why did they brand us Indian agent; the whole nation wants to know who is getting money from the enemies,” the TLP official, speaking from hiding, said, adding that, “we have asked the government to change the negotiating team which does not insult us after the meeting”.

Meanwhile, the TLP acknowledged the meeting in a press statement, saying that a meeting with the government team was held in Rawalpindi. In its second release issued late in the night, the TLP agreed to abide by all assurances it had given the government, including stopping the march in Wazirabad.

The government had resumed talks with TLP, though this time the negotiating team primarily consisted of senior clerics from the Barelvi school of thought.

Despite taking all measures against the banned outfit’s protest march, the government decided to resume talks and brought senior leaders of the organisation, already in the custody, to the federal capital in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to sources in the TLP, Mufti Muneeb also met the outfit’s incarcerated leader Saad Rizvi in Islamabad.

Following these renewed efforts, cabinet members also softened their tone, with Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi restrained from issuing statements against the banned outfit.

Official sources said Saad Rizvi and three senior members of the TLP ‘Shura’ — Maulana Shafiq Amini, Engineer Hafezullah and Pir Inayatul Haq — were brought to Islamabad from Lahore for direct negotiations.

TLP continues sit-in in Wazirabad for third day

Meanwhile, TLP workers continued their sit-in at Wazirabad for a third straight day on Sunday. The protesters were camped out at Allah Wala Chowk.

Internet and train services remain suspended in Gujranwala due to the protest, while a heavy police contingent has been deployed at the Chenab Toll Plaza.

About 500 metres from the Chenab toll plaza, the Punjab Rangers have marked a 'red line', and put up a notice nearby warning the protesters not to breach the line or face consequences.