Babar Azam was in 'severe distress' over ill mother on day of Pak-India T20 match, says father

AFPPublished October 31, 2021 - Updated October 31, 2021 05:25pm
Babar Azam in action during the World T20 match against India on Oct 24, 2021. — Reuters/File
Pakistan captain Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when he played the T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India, his father revealed on Saturday.

Babar scored 68 not out and shared an opening stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) as Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets in Dubai last Sunday.

Azam Siddique, Babar's father, said in an Instagram post that his son played all three games this week “in severe distress”.

“It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in the three games,” Azam Siddique wrote.

“There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator.”

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I came here so that Babar may not get weak,” he added.

Babar's mother had undergone surgery but has since recovered and has been discharged from the hospital, the skipper's manager Talha Aisham confirmed on Twitter.

"Alhumdulillah, the mother of Kaptaan Babar Azam is home and recovering well with your prayers. We, as family, are grateful to everyone for their gracious prayers and love," he wrote.

Pakistan have won all their three Super 12 games in the tournament and are well-placed to reach the semi-finals.

They next face Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Comments (38)
Man
Oct 31, 2021 12:40pm
He is a fighter !
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Abbas
Oct 31, 2021 12:59pm
Much respect to Babar Azam and sincere prayers for his mother.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 31, 2021 01:02pm
May she get well soon
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Tariq
Oct 31, 2021 01:06pm
His mom was on ventilator yet his father, brother and himself were playing a cricket match. It was a cricket match not war where country's sovereignty was questioned. Doctors ask crucial questions when mother is on ventilator. Imagine her husband, sons busy playing and watching cricket at that time! I don't get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Oct 31, 2021 01:12pm
If he was distressed he would be with her not in dubai playing world cup. What is more important playing cricket or being with your mother?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 31, 2021 01:20pm
Get well soon Mam….. you are the mother of millions who love cricket as sport
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 31, 2021 01:25pm
Wow - he handled the situation brilliantly
Reply Recommend 0
GreenAura
Oct 31, 2021 01:30pm
All our prayers are with you and your mother, good sir. The nation stands with you. If you should need to go home, we will understand. Do whatever it is that you need to do. Indeed, you and your team have already "won" in our eyes. Thank you for making us believe again.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaredlee007
Oct 31, 2021 01:32pm
Adv example of commitment. The youth should learn from this
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif Rehan
Oct 31, 2021 01:32pm
@Amjad , he was and is on a national duty. Your comment is very ignorant and rude. Instead of appreciating his commitment to his national duty over his personal issues you’re criticizing him?
Reply Recommend 0
Hasan Rahim
Oct 31, 2021 01:34pm
@Sadia Tariq, He is a captain of Pakistani team. So cut some slack. Many people are committed with their work and their passion and there is nothing wrong in it.
Reply Recommend 0
To be honest
Oct 31, 2021 01:45pm
is she okay now?
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 31, 2021 01:53pm
May she get well soon Inshallah.
Reply Recommend 0
Maxx
Oct 31, 2021 02:05pm
Prayers and best wishes for Baber's mother!
Reply Recommend 0
Shakir
Oct 31, 2021 02:12pm
Lots of prayers and respect for his mother, may she get well soon & watch Simi final & final to back & cheer up the team.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Oct 31, 2021 02:14pm
To all those criticising as to why he was there My answer: he was doing his job I am a doctor and I continued treating patients while my own father was in icu His doctor’s mother was also admitted with severe complications from COVID Get a life u keyboard warriors
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Latif
Oct 31, 2021 02:20pm
Hats off to Babar, proud son of soil and parents...
Reply Recommend 0
Shezi
Oct 31, 2021 02:20pm
@Sadia Tariq, get a life man. Don't comment when u don't know anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 31, 2021 02:25pm
Anyone can react the way they wish on the news from the Sr. Azam. Likewise everyone has their priorities. In positive spirit, the Azams preferred the national interest over and above their personal. Again it is the priorities which we can respect and commend or complain and criticize .
Reply Recommend 0
Afzaal
Oct 31, 2021 02:42pm
He should be with her mother if she needed him.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 31, 2021 02:43pm
@Dr.Sadaf, well said. Respect to you and thank you. I hope your father is better
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 31, 2021 02:50pm
Wish his mum a speedy recovery...
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 31, 2021 03:06pm
Babar is brave son of a sincere loving mother. Prayers and best wishes for his mother's full recovery.
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Oct 31, 2021 03:23pm
@Amjad , shows his respect for the nation.. Appreciate and importantly respect his sacrifice
Reply Recommend 0
Sree
Oct 31, 2021 03:23pm
Hope she gets well soon!
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 31, 2021 03:27pm
Wishing his great and honorable mother quick, complete and full recovery, long life, better health and good days ahead.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Tariq
Oct 31, 2021 03:49pm
@Hasan Rahim, A mother raises a son. Stays with sons in their testing times. Imagine his mother working in office while son is on ventilator. Even if Babar was playing cricket, his father and brother should have been with his mother.
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Oct 31, 2021 03:51pm
He is a genuine fighter and full of patriotism for his country. He is offering his National duty at International forum.
Reply Recommend 0
Salvo
Oct 31, 2021 03:57pm
@Kashif Rehan, it’s just a game of cricket ..
Reply Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Oct 31, 2021 04:01pm
Our prayers and blessings are with you Captain! InshAllah, all your worries will be gone soon. Sincerely
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 31, 2021 04:09pm
Oh no! praying for her speedy recovery
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 31, 2021 04:12pm
She is in the prayers of the entire nation
Reply Recommend 0
THE
Oct 31, 2021 04:37pm
So, Babar was playing and his dad watching...who was on his mom's side ? Doesn't get this ...mother comes first... cricket down the list.
Reply Recommend 0
Hamed
Oct 31, 2021 04:42pm
Politicians should follow the example of Babar Azams family!
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 31, 2021 04:43pm
@Amjad , That was his and his families commitment to the nation! Shame on you!
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 31, 2021 04:52pm
Babar’s mental strength and national commitment is applauded. What’s Sr Siddique is doing in the cricket stadium? Shouldn’t he be with his ailing wife?
Reply Recommend 0
Manpreet Singh Kainth
Oct 31, 2021 05:01pm
Hope his mom gets well soon and he continues to make millions of people smile.
Reply Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Oct 31, 2021 05:07pm
Prayers for the mother, she’s the real fighter, without a mother, we would not exists. Salam to your mother Azam, some of us no longer have our mothers around, so we get to feel the love and prayers thru everyone’s mother.
Reply Recommend 0

