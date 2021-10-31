Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 31, 2021

Babar Azam in 'severe distress' over ill mother, says father

AFPPublished October 31, 2021 - Updated October 31, 2021 12:42pm
Babar Azam in action during the World T20 match against India on Oct 24, 2021. — Reuters/File
Babar Azam in action during the World T20 match against India on Oct 24, 2021. — Reuters/File

Pakistan captain Babar Azam's mother was on a ventilator when he played the T20 World Cup match against arch-rivals India, his father revealed on Saturday.

Babar scored 68 not out and shared an opening stand of 152 with Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) as Pakistan trounced India by 10 wickets in Dubai last Sunday.

Azam Siddique, Babar's father, said in an Instagram post that his son played all three games this week “in severe distress”.

“It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in the three games,” Azam Siddique wrote.

“There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator.” Babar's mother had undergone surgery but has since recovered.

“Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I came here so that Babar may not get weak.”

Pakistan have won all their three Super 12 games in the tournament and are well-placed to reach the semi-finals.

They next face Namibia in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Man
Oct 31, 2021 12:40pm
He is a fighter !
Reply Recommend 0
Raza Abbas
Oct 31, 2021 12:59pm
Much respect to Babar Azam and sincere prayers for his mother.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 31, 2021 01:02pm
May she get well soon
Reply Recommend 0
Sadia Tariq
Oct 31, 2021 01:06pm
His mom was on ventilator yet his father, brother and himself were playing a cricket match. It was a cricket match not war where country's sovereignty was questioned. Doctors ask crucial questions when mother is on ventilator. Imagine her husband, sons busy playing and watching cricket at that time! I don't get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Amjad
Oct 31, 2021 01:12pm
If he was distressed he would be with her not in dubai playing world cup. What is more important playing cricket or being with your mother?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A mature response
Updated 31 Oct 2021

A mature response

Political parties on both sides of the aisle must learn to have a functional relationship on key issue.
31 Oct 2021

Child marriage

THE Federal Shariat Court’s latest ruling should lay to rest a nearly century-long debate over an issue directly...
31 Oct 2021

Development and climate

THE link between climate change and development is no longer indirect. Over the years, Pakistan’s increased...
30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...