Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 31, 2021

Punjab urges ECP to postpone NA-133 by-poll

Iftikhar A. KhanPublished October 31, 2021 - Updated October 31, 2021 07:24am
In view of the law and order scenario in coming months, the ECP was asked to reschedule the by-election till normalization of the situation. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
In view of the law and order scenario in coming months, the ECP was asked to reschedule the by-election till normalization of the situation. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pun­jab government has sought the postponement of NA-133 (Lahore) by-election until normalcy returns to the province after the recent breakdown of law and order in the province, it emerged on Saturday.

The Punjab home department wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting for rescheduling of the by-polls in the provincial capital, citing current security situation as the reason, inf­ormed sources told Dawn.

The demand was made after the Lahore District Intelligence Committee in its October 28 meeting stro­ngly recommended the by-election be rescheduled due to current and future security scenario, particularly after Nov 19 — the death anniversary of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) founder Khadim Husain Rizvi.

The letter claimed the provincial government was committed to make all-out efforts to hold free and fair elections in a safe and secure environment in compliance with the ECP’s decision, but the proscribed TLP had started a violent “Long March” towards Islamabad to press the government for acceptance of their demands. “These protesters are seriously undermining the safety and security of lives and properties of public at large. Consequently, several police personnel have been martyred and grievously injured in the ongoing violent protest so far,” it stated.

The home department informed the ECP that there was a grave apprehension about a serious law and order situation during months after November 19.

In view of the law and order scenario in coming months, the ECP was asked to reschedule the by-election till normalization of the situation.

Earlier on October 18, the ECP had announced the schedule for by-election in NA-133, setting December 5 as the poll date.

The NA seat fell vacant on October 11when MNA Pervaiz Malik, who also served as PML-N’s Lahore chapter president, died of cardiac complications. He had been elected five times from Lahore. He had been elected the party’s MNA from Lahore’s NA-133 seat after the 2018 general elections. His wife, Shaista Pervaiz, and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are also members of the National Assembly.

For the NA-133 by-election, candidates have already filed nomination papers and the scrutiny process has also been completed. Under the ECP schedule, November 3 is the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officer, whereas the appellate tribunal will have to decide all appeals by November 9.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

31 Oct 2021

A mature response

ALL eyes are on the thousands of Tehreek-i-Labbaik activists camped out in Wazirabad, waiting for instructions from...
31 Oct 2021

Child marriage

THE Federal Shariat Court’s latest ruling should lay to rest a nearly century-long debate over an issue directly...
31 Oct 2021

Development and climate

THE link between climate change and development is no longer indirect. Over the years, Pakistan’s increased...
30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...