Punjab urges ECP to postpone NA-133 by-poll

ISLAMABAD: The Pun­jab government has sought the postponement of NA-133 (Lahore) by-election until normalcy returns to the province after the recent breakdown of law and order in the province, it emerged on Saturday.

The Punjab home department wrote a letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), requesting for rescheduling of the by-polls in the provincial capital, citing current security situation as the reason, inf­ormed sources told Dawn.

The demand was made after the Lahore District Intelligence Committee in its October 28 meeting stro­ngly recommended the by-election be rescheduled due to current and future security scenario, particularly after Nov 19 — the death anniversary of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) founder Khadim Husain Rizvi.

The letter claimed the provincial government was committed to make all-out efforts to hold free and fair elections in a safe and secure environment in compliance with the ECP’s decision, but the proscribed TLP had started a violent “Long March” towards Islamabad to press the government for acceptance of their demands. “These protesters are seriously undermining the safety and security of lives and properties of public at large. Consequently, several police personnel have been martyred and grievously injured in the ongoing violent protest so far,” it stated.

The home department informed the ECP that there was a grave apprehension about a serious law and order situation during months after November 19.

In view of the law and order scenario in coming months, the ECP was asked to reschedule the by-election till normalization of the situation.

Earlier on October 18, the ECP had announced the schedule for by-election in NA-133, setting December 5 as the poll date.

The NA seat fell vacant on October 11when MNA Pervaiz Malik, who also served as PML-N’s Lahore chapter president, died of cardiac complications. He had been elected five times from Lahore. He had been elected the party’s MNA from Lahore’s NA-133 seat after the 2018 general elections. His wife, Shaista Pervaiz, and their son, Ali Pervaiz Malik, are also members of the National Assembly.

For the NA-133 by-election, candidates have already filed nomination papers and the scrutiny process has also been completed. Under the ECP schedule, November 3 is the last date for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers by the returning officer, whereas the appellate tribunal will have to decide all appeals by November 9.

