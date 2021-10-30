Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2021

India's Kohli backs Shami after 'spineless' online abuse following Pakistan defeat

ReutersPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 04:51pm
India captain Virat Kohli addresses media representatives during a press conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, July 8, 2019. — AFP/File
India captain Virat Kohli addresses media representatives during a press conference at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, July 8, 2019. — AFP/File

India captain Virat Kohli lashed out on Saturday at the “spineless people” who abused bowler Mohammed Shami online after his side's defeat in their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Pakistan last weekend.

“There's a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to actually speak to any individual in person,” Kohli told reporters.

The India team as well as the Board of Control for Cricket in India had stayed silent after the incident and today's players rarely speak out so forcefully.

However, several former Indian players decried the abuse on social media.

The entire India attack went wicketless in the Dubai blockbuster between the neighbours and rivals, and Shami, who is Muslim, was the victim of online abuse including Islamophobic messages.

“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” Kohli said.

“I don't even want to waste one minute of my life to give any attention to those people, and neither does Shami, neither does anyone else in the team.”

The 32-year-old said that online abuse had become a “source of entertainment in today's world” and that he was confident the episode would not mar the dressing room atmosphere.

“We stand by him fully. We are backing him 200 per cent ... Our brotherhood, our friendship within the team — nothing can be shaken.”

Kohli's team will hope to avoid all such distractions and revive their campaign with a win in Sunday's crucial Super 12 match against New Zealand, who are also smarting from defeat at the hands of Pakistan.

New Zealand spearhead Trent Boult said he is planning to follow the example of fellow left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi and swing the ball in to India's right-handers.

Kohli said India had their own plan to foil Boult.

“If Trent says he wants to replicate what Shaheen did against us, obviously he's motivated to do so and we have to be motivated to counter that and try and put pressure on him and other bowlers,” Kohli said.

“We've played against all these bowlers for a long period of time and we understand exactly what we need to do. All that matters now is when we step onto the field, what kind of mental frame we are in.”

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...
TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...