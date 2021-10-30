Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2021

Afghan journalist survives attack by gunmen: Taliban official

APPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 04:48pm
A file photo of a car shot with bullets. — AFP/File
A file photo of a car shot with bullets. — AFP/File

Gunmen on a motorcycle brandished small arms and fired on a broadcast journalist in his car in the Afghan capital of Kabul late on Friday night, lightly wounding him.

Ali Reza Sharifi, a journalist for Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, survived the attack, Taliban deputy spokesman Bilal Karimi told The Associated Press.

“We are investigating to find the perpetrator,” he said. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The assault comes just days after an Afghan media watchdog reported more than 30 instances of violence and threats of violence against Afghan journalists over the last two months, with nearly 90 per cent committed by the Taliban.

Read more: Afghan journalists tell of Taliban beatings after covering protests

Sharifi told the AP he was driving home when two men riding a motorcycle opened fire on his car. “A bullet fired from the left just touched my lip,” he said, adding that “shredded window pieces hit my left eye”.

Pictures of Sharifi’s car shared on social media show at least two bullet holes on one of the car’s windows. “They started firing from the front and I escaped to the back seat,” he said.

Since the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in late August, three journalists have been killed in Afghanistan.

Afghan War
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...
TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...