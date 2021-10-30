Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2021

Buy T20 World Cup tickets instead of forcing your way in: Afghanistan captain Nabi tells fans

APPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 02:51pm
Pakistan and Afghanistan players react as a security man overpowers a pitch invader after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai, UAE, on Friday. — AP
Pakistan and Afghanistan players react as a security man overpowers a pitch invader after Pakistan won the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match against Afghanistan in Dubai, UAE, on Friday. — AP

Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has pleaded with his country’s fans to “please buy tickets” instead of forcing their way into stadiums without a valid ticket at the T20 World Cup.

“Afghan fans, please buy tickets and come to the stadium, don’t repeat again, it’s not good,” Nabi said after losing a thrilling Group 2 game to Pakistan by five wickets on Friday night with Asif Ali smashing four sixes in the penultimate over.

Ticketless fans, mostly carrying Afghan flags, tried to enter the Dubai International Cricket Stadium and the International Cricket Council (ICC) said police closed all the gates an hour after the game had started “to maintain a safe and controlled environment inside the venue”.

The match began while swathes of fans outside the stadium were seen running toward the entrances. Those already inside had queued for hours and they generated a stunning atmosphere in a ground awash with colour and energy.

But the closure of gates deprived numbers of fans entry despite having valid tickets.

“The ICC, BCCI and ECB apologise to any fans with valid tickets who were unable to enter the stadium tonight and request they contact the ticket provider,” the ICC said.

The ICC also said that it had asked the Emirates Cricket Board to undertake a thorough investigation into the Friday night’s events “to learn any lessons and will work closely with authorities to ensure there is no repeat of this situation in future”.

T20 World Cup 2021
Sport

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Observer
Oct 30, 2021 03:03pm
This is not Chaman border...Dubai stadium
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 30, 2021 03:06pm
The Indian terrorists are behind this act.
Reply Recommend 0
Timmy
Oct 30, 2021 03:18pm
Afghans uncultured as always
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...
TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...