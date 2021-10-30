Dawn Logo

‘Just give us our money’: Taliban push to unlock Afghan billions abroad

ReutersPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 09:36am
Taliban members in charge of security, patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday. — Reuters
FRANKFURT: Afghanistan’s Tali­b­an government is pressing for the release of billions of dollars of central bank reserves as the drought-stricken nation faces a cash crunch, mass starvation and a new migration crisis.

Afghanistan parked billions of dollars in assets overseas with the US Federal Reserve and other central banks in Europe, but that money has been frozen since the Taliban ousted the Western-backed government in August.

A spokesman for the finance ministry said the government would respect human rights, including the education of women, as he sought fresh funds on top of humanitarian aid that he said offered only “small relief”.

Under Taliban rule from 1996-2001, women were largely shut out of paid employment and education and normally had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative when they left home.

“The money belongs to the Afghan nation. Just give us our own money,” ministry spokesman Ahmad Wali Haqmal told Reuters. “Freezing this money is unethical and is against all international laws and values.”

One top central bank official called on European countries, including Germany to release their share of the reserves to avoid an economic collapse that could trigger mass migration towards Europe.

“The situation is desperate and the amount of cash is dwindling,” Shah Mehrabi, a board member of the Afghan Central Bank, told Reuters. “There is enough right now ... to keep Afghanistan going until the end of the year.

“Europe is going to be affected most severely, if Afghanistan does not get access to this money,” said Mehrabi.

“You will have a double whammy of not being able to find bread and not being able to afford it. People will be desperate. They are going to go to Europe,” he said.

The call for assistance comes as Afghanistan faces a collapse of its fragile economy. The departure of US-led forces and many international donors left the country without grants that financed three quarters of public spending.

The finance ministry said it had a daily tax take of roughly 400 million Afghanis ($4.4 million).

Although Western powers want to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have refused to officially recognise the Taliban government.

Haqmal said Afghanistan would allow women an education, although not in the same classrooms as men.

Human rights, he said, would be respected but within the framework of Islamic law, which would not include gay rights.

“LGBT... That’s against our Sharia law,” he said.

Mehrabi hopes that while the United States has recently said it will not release its lion’s share of roughly $9 billion of funds, European countries might.

He said Germany held half a billion dollars of Afghan money and that it and other European countries should release those funds.

Mehrabi said that Afghanistan needed $150 million each month to “prevent imminent crisis”, keeping the local currency and prices stable, adding that any transfer could be monitored by an auditor.

“If reserves remain frozen, Afghan importers will not be able to pay for their shipments, banks will start to collapse, food will be become scarce, grocery stores will be empty,” Mehrabi said.

He said that about $431 million of central bank reserves were held with German lender Commerzbank, as well as a further roughly $94 million with Germany’s central bank, the Bundesbank.

The Bank for International Settlements, an umbrella group for global central banks in Switzerland, holds a further approximately $660 million. All three declined to comment.

The Taliban took back power in Afghanistan in August after the United States pulled out its troops, almost 20 years after the Islamists were ousted by US-led forces following the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2021

Ali da Malanga
Oct 30, 2021 09:42am
The US government has proven that not only it is a coward, it is also ethically bankrupt.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 30, 2021 09:43am
The imbecile Taliban terrorists still don't understand that the billions of dollars don't belong to them or even to Afghanistan. These were funds earmarked by some countries as development aid for projects under the previous Afghan regime. When the Taliban came these funds were frozen and it's entirely up to the donors now to decide if and when and how they plan to release these . They have already given clear conditions to the Taliban that might help to expedite the process.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 30, 2021 09:51am
... The Taliban should have thought twice about negotiating with the Americans first before storming Kabul. Then everything would have gone more smoothly.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Oct 30, 2021 09:55am
Your money ?? How did guys earn that??? Exported car?
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 30, 2021 09:58am
Terrorists talking about values and human rights. Absolutely believable.
Reply Recommend 0
Factsmatter
Oct 30, 2021 10:00am
Ask your neighbors who masquerade as friends.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 30, 2021 10:08am
Invade and destroy their country. Then grab their money and make the poor suffer. Then they have the audacity to lecture.
Reply Recommend 0
kabir
Oct 30, 2021 10:24am
Sorry, not your money, it was the aid that US had given to the Afghan people
Reply Recommend 0
kabir
Oct 30, 2021 10:27am
Threatening Germany with a exodus of refugees? Really donyou think it's even a threat? If EU passes a bill to block all refugees what will you do? They cannot just slip into Europe
Reply Recommend 0
Bitter truth
Oct 30, 2021 10:52am
These are not Afghanistan money..... It's American and European grant which they can freeze anytime.....
Reply Recommend 0
HashBrown®
Oct 30, 2021 10:55am
"Although Western powers want to avert a humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan, they have refused to officially recognise the Taliban government." Disgusting, shameless hypocrites. Invade a poor, landlocked country, destroy its economy, and then withhold the money that you owe it as part of some self righteous arrogance. You were happy to hand billions to corrupt warlords as long as they let you keep your bases, but you won't hand over a penny to an honest government...what a sick joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawad
Oct 30, 2021 11:08am
Blackmail is the name of the game
Reply Recommend 0
Ossum
Oct 30, 2021 11:14am
Taliban need to deliver on their promises first before any discussion on reserves abroad.
Reply Recommend 0
kums
Oct 30, 2021 11:17am
"Just give us our government" - Afghanis to Taliban
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Oct 30, 2021 11:26am
It was never your money. Those were donation mostly from Europe and the U.S. They just canceled their donations... Afghanistan never had any money as Afghanistan is selling nothing.
Reply Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Oct 30, 2021 11:26am
It's not your money, it was donated to old government with conditions, that government is not there, you fulfill those conditions and get the money. No money on your conditions, Talibaan!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 30, 2021 11:28am
That money was largely aid given to civilian democratic government.
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 30, 2021 11:29am
Let the girls and women go to school, give equal opportunity to Shia ahmadi and other minorities.
Reply Recommend 0
Annoying crow
Oct 30, 2021 11:30am
“Freezing this money is unethical and is against all international laws and values.” It’s cute when Taliban talks and wants everyone else to upheld international laws and values.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaid hamid
Oct 30, 2021 11:32am
As a fellow Islamic country, Pakistan should give aid to Afghanistan government.
Reply Recommend 0
Ash Man
Oct 30, 2021 11:36am
Afghanistan needs a hybrid government for international money flows.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 30, 2021 11:44am
The tax collection should be calculate out of total amount and be returned to Afghanistan. It is their money. The international donations in frozen funds can be negotiated in line with pledges by Taliban.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) kpk
Oct 30, 2021 11:49am
The Talibs are finally coming to a rude awakening under financial crunch of what it means to be a human. Leave them on their own for another few months and they will even recognise LGBT rights.
Reply Recommend 0

