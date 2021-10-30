Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2021

Inflation up on sharp increase in food prices

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 07:15am
Residents wearing facemasks buy vegetables at a market in Islamabad. — AFP/File
Residents wearing facemasks buy vegetables at a market in Islamabad. — AFP/File

ISLAMABAD: Inflation measured through Sensitive Price Index (SPI) posted an increase of 1.23 per cent for the week ended on Oct 28 driven by a sharp rise in the prices of essential food items, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Friday.

This is the fourth consecutive week that witnessed an upward increase. In Septem­ber, the highest jump of 1.3pc in weekly inflation was recorded.

For those earning below Rs17,732 per month, the SPI increased by 1.29pc and for the group earning above Rs44,175, it rose by 1.4pc. This was due to an increase in prices of essential items including tomatoes 11.42pc, potatoes 6.05pc, LPG 3.89pc, sugar 3.74pc, eggs 3.16pc, electricity 2.98pc, mustard oil 1.39pc, gur 1.36pc and chic­ken 1.09pc.

The items whose prices decreased during the week included onions 5.49pc, bana­nas 3.51pc, pulse moong 0.80pc and garlic 0.38pc. Also, out of 51 items, prices of 25 items increased, four items decreased and 22 items remained constant.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

30 Oct 2021

Privatisation plans

FEW believe that the government can pull off its plans to privatise the loss-making state-owned enterprises in...
Curbing digital space
Updated 30 Oct 2021

Curbing digital space

A REPORT stating that digital media freedom remained weak in Pakistan during 2020-2021 should come as no surprise....
30 Oct 2021

Vaccinating children

THE Sindh government’s announcement that children over the age of 12 will not require parental consent to get...
TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...