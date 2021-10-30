Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 30, 2021

Dozens held in India for disrupting weekly Muslim prayers in Gurgaon

AgenciesPublished October 30, 2021 - Updated October 30, 2021 07:52am
Police stand guard as devotees walk to offer Friday prayers in Gurgaon, as dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested in India for disrupting Muslim prayers, local media reported. — AFP
NEW DELHI: Dozens of people, many from Hindu right-wing groups, were arrested on Friday in India for disrupting Muslim prayer gatherings, local media reported, in the latest sign of growing religious tensions in the country.

Hindu groups have been pressuring authorities for weeks in the northern city of Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi to stop Muslims from offering Friday prayers in open spaces.

On Friday police deployed several hundred extra personnel and arrested at least 30 people as crowds of locals and Hindu groups chanted slogans, local media reported.

Critics have accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of persecuting minorities, including India’s 200-million-strong Muslim population.

Modi’s government rejects having a Hindu agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights. Haryana state, of which Gurgaon — also called Gurugram — is the capital, is ruled by the BJP.

This is not the first time such an incident has been reported in the city, home to scores of multinational companies.

In 2018, many from the majority Hindu community raised similar objections to Muslims praying in the open. District officials mediated between the communities and identified around 35 open spaces for Muslims to offer Friday prayers.

Many of those detained on Friday held up placards that read “Gurgaon administration, wake up from your sleep”, NDTV television channel reported.

Images on social media showed a group of mostly unmasked people demanding the prayers be stopped. Others chanted “Jai Shri Ram”, a rallying cry for Hindu nationalists.

Tensions were high also in parts of northeastern Tripura state on Friday after a string of attacks against minority Muslims, seen as retaliation for the violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh earlier this month.

State authorities deployed police and paramilitary troops and banned the assembly of more than five people in areas where attacks were reported. Police said at least one mosque, several shops and homes belonging to Muslims in the northern part of the state had been vandalised since Tuesday.

“Some troublemakers are hell-bent on disturbing peace and communal harmony in Tripura,” said Senior Police Officer Bhanupada Chakraborty.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2021

Fastrack
Oct 30, 2021 07:50am
Alhamdulillah. The great visionary Jinnah is proven correct every single day. Keep fighting.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 30, 2021 07:52am
Sore, small-hearted losers. Now watch the paid Hindutva brigade (F Khan, Justice, Emad) try justifying.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 30, 2021 07:55am
It's clear why India remains reluctant to play Pakistan today. The defeat has shattered them.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 30, 2021 07:56am
If Muslims erupt there will be another Pakistan inside India.
Reply Recommend 0
Watergate
Oct 30, 2021 07:57am
Prayers in the open space or public areas should be avoided
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Oct 30, 2021 08:05am
They are asking people to stop blocking roads, as they start praying on roads and block the traffic.
Reply Recommend 0
MAYANK BADOLA
Oct 30, 2021 08:05am
Correction - Gurugram is not capital of Haryana, it's Chandigarh.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 30, 2021 08:06am
Why does it come as a surprise that in a BJP governed state vandalism is being reported against Muslims? This is business as usual in BJP majority states. The Muslims of Hindustan will have to stand and fight for themselves if they want to save themselves from the RSS ideology.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 30, 2021 08:07am
Encroaching open spaces in the name of prayer is not acceptable. No one has rights to block roads, occupy parks and footpath to show your loyalty towards religion. Go to places of worship or do at home.
Reply Recommend 0
Pathak
Oct 30, 2021 08:09am
Why do Muslims need mosques when they can pray on roads or open grounds?
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 30, 2021 08:13am
Great going BJP
Reply Recommend 0
Fastz Track
Oct 30, 2021 08:18am
Praying is supposed to be confined in your homes not on roads disrupting public transport
Reply Recommend 0
Rostum
Oct 30, 2021 08:23am
Gurgaon is not the capital of Haryana.
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Oct 30, 2021 08:26am
Why Muslim pray outside of Mosque?
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Oct 30, 2021 08:27am
Hindu zealous out again bent over backwards to scare Muslims off while Government does nothing to stop such harassments and intimidation by BJP goons.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 30, 2021 08:28am
Funny how Indians have nerve to call Pakistanis radicalized. Fact of the matter is yhat bad apples are on both sides. However India was supposed to be secular. Pakistan was never secular.
Reply Recommend 0
Amarnath
Oct 30, 2021 08:38am
Why to pray on road ? Is there any kind of special relegious reason behind that ?. Relegion should be like your inner wear , it's great that you have it. It's not so great when you show it.
Reply Recommend 0
George
Oct 30, 2021 09:42am
Pakistan should worry about TLP. Not Indian muslims
Reply Recommend 0

