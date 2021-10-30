Islamabad police gear up to counter TLP rally

Consider reinstating suspended officials . Leaves of policemen cancelled . Plan defence lines at Rawat, Kak Bridge and Gulberg Green

ISLAMABAD: Senior officials of the capital police are considering reinstating all suspended officials to ensure maximum manpower keeping in view the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) march on capital, sources told Dawn.

Besides, leaves of all police officials have been cancelled. However, they will be allowed to avail leave in extreme situation for which they have to seek approval of the SSP or above ranking officers.

Police officers told Dawn the decision to reinstate officials was taken by chief of capital police keeping in view the situation arising out of the TLP’s procession moving towards Islamabad. It has been decided to recall all the officials who were on leave, they added.

The police are working on different strategies to stop the TLP rally from reaching the capital, the officers said, adding that they were considering establishing defence lines in Rawat, Kak Bridge and Gulberg Green, respectively.

The officers also suggested constituting a contingent of sensible officials under a command of a responsible officer, which would retaliate under extreme situation, the police officers said, adding that besides, weapons should not be taken back from the staff of DSPs/ASPs and above ranking officers, deployed to supervise the force.

Separate police teams are tracing the TLP’s local leaders, active workers and activists, but all disappeared, they said, adding that all their possible hiding places were raided but no one was found.

The situation is changing everyday and every hour and under such circumstances it is hard to finalise a plan, they said, adding that besides, it was also hard to deal with the procession if they reach capital.

Inspector General of Polcie Qazi Jameelur Rehamn when contacted for comments, replied that “all leaves cancelled, all on duty.”

Rawalpindi

As the TLP rally heads to Islamabad, the residents faced inconvenience in moving within the garrison city.

Murree Road and adjoining roads have been sealed for the last three days to stop the protest rally from reaching the garrison city.

People criticised the government for sealing roads and creating problems for them. Placing containers on roads created trouble for the office goers, students and visitors to Raja Bazaar, the police officials said.

Metro bus service in the garrison city remained suspended while public transport remained off the roads. Owners of petrol filling stations fear that the next two days would be critical as the supply was not possible to reach the garrison city if closure of roads prolonged.

For the residents of the garrison city, the current week was bad as all the roads leading to Islamabad closed thrice. People living on both sides of the main road, also remained disconnected.

It has become a practice of the law enforcement agencies to impound containers and place them on the roads.

“Where is protest? The government created problems for the people by sealing roads. I wanted to go to Holy Family Hospital from Sadiqabad but all roads were closed,” said Mohammad Irfan, a resident of Muslim Town, while talking to Dawn.

He said he had to use narrow streets to go to hospitals, which was difficult for him in high fever.

Mohammad Anwar, a resident of Mohanpura, said the main Murree Road was closed and he reached Blue Area where his office is situated via Golra Mor to Srinagar Highway, he said.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2021