4 killed, 6 hurt in explosion in Karachi's North Nazimbabad

At least four people were killed and six others suffered injuries in an explosion in Karachi's North Nazimabad locality on Friday night, according to police and rescue officials.

DIG West Zone Nasir Aftab told Dawn that the incident occurred at a petrol pump near Abdullah College.

The senior officer said that the explosion occurred at the feul station's electric room, and confirmed the number of deaths and injuries.

He said that the incident appeared to be an accident and ruled out the possibility of sabotage.

Meanwhile, police called the bomb disposal squad to ascertain the exact nature of the blast.

A spokespersonfor Edhi, which shifted the dead and the injured to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, said that all the deceased were men.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources, such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.