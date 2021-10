Asif Ali comes through in clutch again, produces 6-fest to power Pakistan to win over Afghanistan

Asif Ali emerged as the hero for Pakistan for the second straight game of T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday as he hit four sixes in the penultimate over of a successful run chase against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 148, Pakistan's topsy turvy run chase was at 124-5, with 24 needed off 12 balls and the match set for another tensed ending. This was when Asif, also the hero on Tuesday against New Zealand under similar conditions, decided to rise to the occasion.

He hit two of the first three balls of the 19th over bowled by Karim Janat for sixes before depositing the final two balls into the stands as well, killing the run chase singlehandedly and prematurely.

Asif finished with 25 off just seven balls with four sixes and a single, leaving Janat and all the other Afghan players frustrated.

The win gave Pakistan a third win in as many games in Group 2 of the Super 12 stages, almost assuring a semi-final place, needing just one more win from their last two games.

Afghanistan scored a fighting 147-6 in their 20 overs with Gulbadin Naib and skipper Mohammad Nabi scoring 35 each.

Skipper Babar Azam anchored Pakistan's innings with a 47-ball 51 but his dismissal -- bowled by spinner Rashid Khan -- turned the game on its head in the 17th over with Pakistan needing 26 off the last three overs.

Paceman Naveen-ul-Haq conceded just two runs in the 18th over and dismissed Shoaib Malik for 19 but Asif quashed all hopes of an Afghanistan win.

Pakistan's task was to handle spinners Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman in their chase with the evening dew making life tough for bowlers.

Mujeeb dismissed Mohammad Rizwan (eight) while Nabi accounted for Fakhar Zaman (30) before Rashid's wickets of Mohammad Hafeez (10) and Babar.

Afghanistan innings

Earlier, Gulbadin Naib and Nabi lifted Afghanistan from a wobbly start.

Naib smashed a 25-ball 35 not out while Nabi scored an undefeated 32-ball 35 as they helped Afghanistan recover from 76-6 with an unbroken seventh wicket stand of 71 after they won the toss and batted.

All six top Afghanistan batsmen were caught playing rash shots but Nabi and Naib added 54 runs in the last five overs to give their team a fighting total.

Naib hit two fours and a six off paceman Hasan Ali to take 21 off the 18th over and the pair scored 15 in the 19th bowled by Haris Rauf.

Naib's knock had four boundaries and a six while Nabi hit five boundaries.

Left-arm spinner Imad Wasim was the pick of Pakistan's bowlers with 2-25, dismissing dangerous opener Hazratullah for a five-ball duck.

Najibullah Zadran (22) and Janat (15) were other contributors.

Pakistan kept the same eleven which beat India and New Zealand in their first two matches while Afghanistan were also unchanged from their first game rout of Scotland.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will qualify for the semi-finals.

End of live thread: Pakistan win!

148-5 after 19 overs: Janat to Asif, 6 RUNS.

142-5 after 18.5 overs: Janat to Asif, 6 RUNS.

136-5 after 18.4 overs: Janat to Asif, no run.

136-5 after 18.3 overs: Janat to Asif, 6 RUNS.

130-5 after 18.2 overs: Janat to Asif, no run.

130-5 after 18.1 overs: Janat to Asif, 6 RUNS.

Shadab Khan 0 (1), Asif Ali 1 (1)

124-5 after 18 overs: Naveen to Shadab, no run.

124-5 after 17.5 overs: Naveen to Malik (19), OUT CAUGHT.

124-4 after 17.4 overs: Naveen to Malik, no run.

124-4 after 17.3 overs: Naveen to Malik, no run.

124-4 after 17.2 overs: Naveen to Asif, 1 run.

123-4 after 17.1 overs: Naveen to Malik, 1 run.

Shoaib Malik 18 (11)

122-4 after 17 overs: Rashid to Babar (51), OUT BOWLED.

122-3 after 16.5 overs: Rashid to Malik, 1 run.

121-3 after 16.4 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

120-3 after 16.4 overs: Rashid to Malik, 2 runs, WIDE.

118-3 after 16.3 overs: Rashid to Malik, 2 runs.

116-3 after 16.2 overs: Rashid to Malik, 6 RUNS.

110-3 after 16.1 overs: Rashid to Malik, no run.

Shoaib Malik 9 (7), Babar Azam 50 (45)

110-3 after 16 overs: Janat to Malik, 1 run.

109-3 after 15.5 overs: Janat to Malik, 4 RUNS.

105-3 after 15.4 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

104-3 after 15.3 overs: Janat to Malik, 1 run.

103-3 after 15.2 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

102-3 after 15.1 overs: Janat to Malik, 1 run.

Shoaib Malik 2 (3), Babar Azam 48 (43)

101-3 after 15 overs: Rashid to Malik, 1 run.

100-3 after 14.5 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

99-3 after 14.4 overs: Rashid to Malik, 1 run.

98-3 after 14.3 overs: Rashid to Malik, no run.

98-3 after 14.2 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

97-3 after 14.1 overs: Rashid to Hafeez (10), OUT CAUGHT.

Babar Azam 46 (41), Mohammad Hafeez 10 (9)

97-2 after 14 overs: Nabi to Babar, no run.

97-2 after 13.5 overs: Nabi to Babar, 2 runs.

95-2 after 13.4 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, 1 run.

94-2 after 13.3 overs: Nabi to Babar, 1 run.

93-2 after 13.2 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, 1 run.

92-2 after 13.2 overs: Nabi to Babar, 2 runs, NO BALL.

90-2 after 13.1 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, 1 run.

Babar Azam 41 (36), Mohammad Hafeez 8 (7)

89-2 after 13 overs: Rashid to Babar, no run.

89-2 after 12.5 overs: Rashid to Babar, 4 RUNS.

85-2 after 12.4 overs: Rashid to Hafeez, 1 run.

84-2 after 12.3 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

83-2 after 12.2 overs: Rashid to Hafeez, 1 run.

82-2 after 12.1 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

Mohammad Hafeez 6 (5), Babar Azam 36 (32)

81-2 after 12 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, no run.

81-2 after 11.5 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, no run.

81-2 after 11.4 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, 4 RUNS.

77-2 after 11.3 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, 2 runs.

75-2 after 11.2 overs: Nabi to Hafeez, no run.

75-2 after 11.1 overs: Nabi to Zaman (30), OUT LBW.

Babar Azam 36 (32), Fakhar Zaman 30 (24)

75-1 after 11 overs: Rashid to Babar, no run.

75-1 after 10.5 overs: Rashid to Zaman, 1 run.

74-1 after 10.4 overs: Rashid to Zaman, no run.

74-1 after 10.3 overs: Rashid to Zaman, no run.

74-1 after 10.2 overs: Rashid to Babar, 1 run.

73-1 after 10.1 overs: Rashid to Zaman, 1 run.

Babar Azam 35 (30), Fakhar Zaman 28 (20)

72-1 after 10 overs: Janat to Babar, 4 RUNS.

68-1 after 9.5 overs: Janat to Babar, 2 runs.

66-1 after 9.4 overs: Janat to Zaman, 1 run.

65-1 after 9.3 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

64-1 after 9.2 overs: Janat to Zaman, 1 run.

63-1 after 9.1 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

Babar Azam 27 (26), Fakhar Zaman 26 (18)

62-1 after 9 overs: Naveen to Babar, 1 run.

61-1 after 8.5 overs: Naveen to Babar, 2 runs.

59-1 after 8.4 overs: Naveen to Babar, 4 RUNS.

55-1 after 8.3 overs: Naveen to Zaman, 1 run.

54-1 after 8.2 overs: Naveen to Babar, 1 run.

53-1 after 8.1 overs: Naveen to Babar, 4 RUNS.

Fakhar Zaman 25 (17), Babar Azam 15 (21)

49-1 after 8 overs: Janat to Zaman, no run.

49-1 after 7.5 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

48-1 after 7.4 overs: Janat to Zaman, 1 run.

47-1 after 7.3 overs: Janat to Babar, 1 run.

46-1 after 7.2 overs: Janat to Babar, 2 runs.

44-1 after 7.1 overs: Janat to Babar, no run.

Babar Azam 11 (17), Fakhar Zaman 24 (15)

44-1 after 7 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run.

43-1 after 6.5 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, 1 run.

42-1 after 6.4 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, 2 runs.

40-1 after 6.3 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run.

39-1 after 6.2 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

39-1 after 6.1 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, 1 run.

Fakhar Zaman 20 (12), Babar Azam 10 (14)

38-1 after 6 overs: Naveen to Zaman, 1 run.

37-1 after 5.5 overs: Naveen to Zaman, no run.

37-1 after 5.4 overs: Naveen to Zaman, 4 RUNS.

33-1 after 5.3 overs: Naveen to Babar, 1 run.

32-1 after 5.2 overs: Naveen to Zaman, 1 run.

31-1 after 5.1 overs: Naveen to Zaman, no run.

Babar Azam 9 (13), Fakhar Zaman 14 (7)

31-1 after 5 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

31-1 after 4.5 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

31-1 after 4.4 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

31-1 after 4.3 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, 1 run.

30-1 after 4.2 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run.

29-1 after 4.1 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

Fakhar Zaman 13 (6), Babar Azam 8 (8)

29-1 after 4 overs: Nabi to Zaman, 6 RUNS.

23-1 after 3.5 overs: Nabi to Zaman, 4 RUNS.

19-1 after 3.4 overs: Nabi to Babar, 1 run.

18-1 after 3.3 overs: Nabi to Zaman, 1 run.

17-1 after 3.2 overs: Nabi to Babar, 1 run.

16-1 after 3.1 overs: Nabi to Zaman, 1 run.

Babar Azam 6 (6), Fakhar Zaman 1 (2)

15-1 after 3 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, 2 runs.

13-1 after 2.5 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, 1 run.

12-1 after 2.4 overs: Mujeeb to Zaman, no run.

12-1 after 2.3 overs: Mujeeb to Rizwan (8), OUT CAUGHT.

12-0 after 2.2 overs: Mujeeb to Rizwan, no run.

12-0 after 2.1 overs: Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run.

Mohammad Rizwan 8 (8), Babar Azam 3 (4)

11-0 after 2 overs: Nabi to Rizwan, 4 RUNS.

7-0 after 1.5 overs: Nabi to Rizwan, no run.

7-0 after 1.4 overs: Nabi to Babar, 1 run.

6-0 after 1.3 overs: Nabi to Rizwan, 1 run.

5-0 after 1.2 overs: Nabi to Babar, 1 run.

4-0 after 1.1 overs: Nabi to Rizwan, 1 run.

Mohammad Rizwan 2 (4), Babar Azam 1 (2)

3-0 after 1 over: Mujeeb to Rizwan, 1 run.

2-0 after 0.5 over: Mujeeb to Rizwan, no run.

2-0 after 0.4 over: Mujeeb to Babar, 1 run.

1-0 after 0.3 over: Mujeeb to Babar, no run.

1-0 after 0.2 over: Mujeeb to Rizwan, 1 run.

0-0 after 0.1 over: Mujeeb to Rizwan, no run.

Story at the break: Afghanistan were well and truly the second-best team for large swathes of the innings as a combination of fierce pace and shrewd spin from Pakistan kept their runs in check, and had them on the ropes at 76-6 in the 13th over. Then, captain Mohammad Nabi and Gulbadin Naib formed an unbeaten 71-run partnership, which included monstrous last three overs, in which they bled Pakistan for 43 runs. In the end, they finished with 147-7.

End of the innings

Gulbadin Naib 35 (25) Mohammad Nabi 35 (32)

147-6 after 20 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run.

146-6 after 20 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run NO BALL.

145-6 after 19.5 overs: Shaheen to Nabi, 1 run.

144-6 after 19.4 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run.

143-6 after 19.3 overs: Shaheen to Nabi, 1 run.

142-6 after 19.2 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run.

141-6 after 19.1 overs: Shaheen to Nabi, 1 run.

Gulbadin Naib 33 (21), Mohammad Nabi 32 (29)

140-6 after 19 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, 4 RUNS.

136-6 after 18.5 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 1 run.

135-6 after 18.4 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 4 RUNS.

131-6 after 18.3 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 4 RUNS.

127-6 after 18.2 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, 1 run.

126-6 after 18.1 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 1 run.

Mohammad Nabi 22 (25), Gulbadin Naib 28 (19)

125-6 after 18 overs: Hasan to Nabi, 1 run.

124-6 after 18 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 2 runs NO BALL.

122-6 after 17.5 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 4 RUNS.

118-6 after 17.4 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 2 runs.

116-6 after 17.3 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 2 runs.

114-6 after 17.2 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 4 RUNS.

110-6 after 17.1 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 6 RUNS.

Gulbadin Naib 9 (13), Mohammad Nabi 21 (24)

104-6 after 17 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, 1 run.

103-6 after 16.5 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, no run.

103-6 after 16.4 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, no run.

103-6 after 16.3 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, no run.

103-6 after 16.2 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 1 run.

102-6 after 16.1 overs: Rauf to Gulbadin, 1 run.

Mohammad Nabi 20 (23), Gulbadin Naib 7 (8)

101-6 after 16 overs: Shaheen to Nabi, no run.

101-6 after 15.5 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run.

100-6 after 15.4 overs: Shaheen to Nabi, 1 run.

99-6 after 15.3 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run.

98-6 after 15.2 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 4 RUNS.

94-6 after 15.2 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, 1 run WIDE.

93-6 after 15.1 overs: Shaheen to Gulbadin, no run.

Gulbadin Naib 1 (4), Mohammad Nabi 19 (21)

93-6 after 15 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, 1 run.

92-6 after 14.5 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, no run.

92-6 after 14.4 overs: Hasan to Gulbadin, no run.

92-6 after 14.3 overs: Hasan to Nabi, 1 run.

91-6 after 14.2 overs: Hasan to Nabi, no run.

91-6 after 14.1 overs: Hasan to Nabi, 4 RUNS.

87-6 after 14.1 overs: Hasan to Nabi, 1 run WIDE.

Mohammad Nabi 14 (18), Gulbadin Naib 0 (1)

86-6 after 14 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 1 run.

85-6 after 13.5 overs: Rauf to Nabi, no run.

85-6 after 13.4 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 4 RUNS.

81-6 after 13.4 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 1 run WIDE.

80-6 after 13.3 overs: Rauf to Nabi, no run.

80-6 after 13.2 overs: Rauf to Nabi, no run.

80-6 after 13.1 overs: Rauf to Nabi, 4 RUNS.

Gulbadin Naib 0 (1), Mohammad Nabi 5 (12)

76-6 after 13 overs: Shadab to Gulbadin, no run.

76-6 after 12.5 overs: Shadab to Najib (22), OUT CAUGHT BEHIND.

76-5 after 12.4 overs: Shadab to Najib, 6 RUNS.

70-5 after 12.3 overs: Shadab to Nabi, 1 run.

69-5 after 12.2 overs: Shadab to Nabi, no run.

69-5 after 12.1 overs: Shadab to Nabi, 2 runs.

Mohammad Nabi 2 (9), Najibullah Zadran 16 (19)

67-5 after 12 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

67-5 after 11.5 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

67-5 after 11.4 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

67-5 after 11.3 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

67-5 after 11.2 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

67-5 after 11.1 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

Mohammad Nabi 2 (9), Najibullah Zadran 16 (13)

67-5 after 11 overs: Shadab to Nabi, no run.

67-5 after 10.5 overs: Shadab to Nabi, no run.

67-5 after 10.4 overs: Shadab to Nabi, no run.

67-5 after 10.3 overs: Shadab to Nabi, no run.

67-5 after 10.2 overs: Shadab to Najib, 1 run.

66-5 after 10.1 overs: Shadab to Nabi, 1 run.

Najibullah Zadran 15 (12), Mohammad Nabi 1 (4)

65-5 after 10 overs: Imad to Najib, no run.

65-5 after 9.5 overs: Imad to Nabi, 1 run.

64-5 after 9.4 overs: Imad to Nabi, no run.

64-5 after 9.3 overs: Imad to Nabi, no run.

64-5 after 9.2 overs: Imad to Nabi, no run.

64-5 after 9.1 overs: Imad to Janat (15), OUT CAUGHT.

Najibullah Zadran 15 (11), Karim Janat 15 (16)

64-4 after 9 overs: Shadab to Najib, 4 RUNS.

60-4 after 8.5 overs: Shadab to Najib, no run.

60-4 after 8.4 overs: Shadab to Najib, no run.

60-4 after 8.3 overs: Shadab to Najib, 4 RUNS.

56-4 after 8.2 overs: Shadab to Najib, no run.

56-4 after 8.1 overs: Shadab to Janat, 1 run.

Najibullah Zadran 7 (6), Karim Janat 14 (15)

55-4 after 8 overs: Imad to Najib, 2 runs.

53-4 after 7.5 overs: Imad to Janat, 1 run.

52-4 after 7.4 overs: Imad to Janat, no run.

52-4 after 7.3 overs: Imad to Najib, 1 run.

51-4 after 7.2 overs: Imad to Najib, no run.

51-4 after 7.1 overs: Imad to Najib, no run.

Karim Janat 13 (13), Najibullah Zadran 4 (2)

51-4 after 7 overs: Shadab to Janat, no run.

51-4 after 6.5 overs: Shadab to Janat, no run.

51-4 after 6.4 overs: Shadab to Janat, no run.

51-4 after 6.3 overs: Shadab to Janat, no run.

51-4 after 6.2 overs: Shadab to Janat, 2 runs.

49-4 after 6.1 overs: Shadab to Janat, no run.

Najibullah Zadran 4 (2), Karim Janat 11 (7)

49-4 after 6 overs: Hasan to Najib, 4 RUNS.

45-4 after 5.5 overs: Hasan to Najib, no run.

45-4 after 5.4 overs: Hasan to Janat, 1 run NO BALL.

44-4 after 5.3 overs: Hasan to Janat, no run. , 44-4 after 5.3 overs: Hasan to Janat, 1 run.

43-4 after 5.2 overs: Hasan to Janat, 4 RUNS.

39-4 after 5.1 overs: Hasan to Rahmanullah (10), OUT CAUGHT.

Karim Janat 6 (3), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 10 (6)

39-3 after 5 overs: Rauf to Janat, 6 RUNS.

33-3 after 4.5 overs: Rauf to Janat, no run.

33-3 after 4.4 overs: Rauf to Janat, no run.

33-3 after 4.3 overs: Rauf to Rahmanullah (10), OUT CAUGHT.

33-2 after 4.2 overs: Rauf to Rahmanullah, 1 run.

32-2 after 4.1 overs: Rauf to Rahmanullah, 2 runs.

Asghar Afghan 10 (6), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 7 (4)

30-2 after 4 overs: Imad to Afghan, 4 RUNS.

26-2 after 3.5 overs: Imad to Afghan, 6 RUNS,

20-2 after 3.4 overs: Imad to Afghan, no run.

20-2 after 3.3 overs: Imad to Afghan, no run.

20-2 after 3.2 overs: Imad to Rahmanullah, 1 run.

19-2 after 3.1 overs: Imad to Rahmanullah, 6 RUNS.

Asghar Afghan 0 (2), Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 (2)

13-2 after 3 overs: Shaheen to Afghan, no run.

13-2 after 2.5 overs: Shaheen to Afghan, no run.

13-2 after 2.4 overs: Shaheen to Shahzad (8), OUT CAUGHT.

13-1 after 2.3 overs: Shaheen to Shahzad, no run.

13-1 after 2.2 overs: Shaheen to Shahzad, 4 RUNS.

9-1 after 2.2 overs: Shaheen to Shahzad, 1 run, WIDE.

8-1 after 2.1 overs: Shaheen to Shahzad, no run.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 0 (2), Mohammad Shahzad 4 (5)

8-1 after 2 overs: Imad to Rahmanullah, no run.

8-1 after 1.5 overs: Imad to Rahmanullah, no run.

8-1 after 1.4 overs: Imad to Shahzad, 1 run.

7-1 after 1.3 overs: Imad to Zazai (0), OUT.

7-0 after 1.2 overs: Imad to Zazai, no run.

7-0 after 1.1 overs: Imad to Shahzad, 1 run.

6-0 after 1.1 overs: Imad to Shahzad, 1 run, WIDE.

Hazratullah Zazai 0 (3), Mohammad Shahzad 2 (3)

5-0 after 1 over: Shaheen to Zazai, no run.

5-0 after 0.5 over: Shaheen to Shahzad, 1 run.

4-0 after 0.4 over: Shaheen to Zazai, 1 run.

3-0 after 0.3 over: Shaheen to Shahzad, 1 run.

2-0 after 0.2 over: Shaheen to Shahzad, no run.

2-0 after 0.1 over: Shaheen to Zazai, 1 run.

1-0 after 0.1 over: Shaheen to Zazai, 1 run WIDE.

0-0 after 0 over: The first ball of the match is about to be bowled.

6:53pm: National anthems are playing.

6:36pm: Here is the match poll:

6:35pm: Playing XIs are in:

Pakistan XI: 1 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 2 Babar Azam (capt), 3 Fakhar Zaman, 4 Mohammad Hafeez, 5 Shoaib Malik, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Imad Wasim, 9 Hasan Ali, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Afghanistan XI: 1 Hazratullah Zazai, 2 Mohammad Shahzad, 3 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), 4 Najibullah Zadran, 5 Mohammad Nabi (capt), 6 Asghar Afghan, 7 Gulbadin Naib, 8 Karim Janat, 9 Rashid Khan, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Mujeeb-ur-Rahman.

6:31pm: Babar Azam has lost the toss but will still get to chase as Afghan captain Mohammad Nabi has decide to bat first.

6:27:pm: We are minutes away from the toss. Will Babar Azam be lucky for the third straight time?

6:00pm: This is the start of Dawn.com's live thread.