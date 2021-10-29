Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

'Persecuting the already persecuted': LHC sets aside BZU order suspending admission of Ahmadi student

Rana BilalPublished October 29, 2021 - Updated October 29, 2021 05:38pm
A file photo of the Lahore High Court building. Photo courtesy: LHC website
A file photo of the Lahore High Court building. Photo courtesy: LHC website

The Lahore High Court on Friday set aside Bahauddin Zakariya University's (BZU) order to suspend the admission of a student belonging to the Ahmadi community, terming the varsity's move as "persecution".

Umer Taimur Tahir was enrolled in the Pharm-D programme on a minority quota at the BZU in September. However, the university had on Oct 11 suspended his admission without informing him, according to the court order, and without giving reasons for doing so.

The university had also claimed at the time that the matter was being contested in the LHC, a claim that was "gratuitous, unwarranted and untrue", according to the court.

The student, in a petition with the high court, had challenged the varsity's move to supsend his admission, saying he was "treated as an object and not a human being".

"Some event which is not discernible from the record and about which the petitioner has no information or knowledge allegedly took place by virtue of which his admission has been suspended without informing him, without hearing him, without providing any reason for the same," Tahir's petition read.

In his order, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, Justice Muhammad Shan Gul noted that the student's suspension "amounts to persecuting the already persecuted!"

He said the varsity's decision depicted scant regard for students along with "a conscious disregard for minority rights".

The court also ordered the vice-chancellor to inquire into the matter and find out why the petitioner had been singled out "for such callous and insensitive treatment".

Justice Gul pointed out that Article 36 of the Constitution provided for safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of minorities. "Even this right contained in Article 22 and the principle of the policy contained in Article 36 of the Constitution clearly protect the petitioner from such attacks," the judge remarked.

The court ordered that the student's petition, along with the copy of the court order, should be sent to the vice-chancellor "so he could take a paternalistic view in the matter and ensure that the petitioner is not dealt a marked hand."

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...
Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...