TLP marchers on the move again, Rangers draw 'red line' near Wazirabad

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) resumed its march from Gujranwala on Friday, with thousands of activists travelling in cars, buses and on foot continuing their journey towards Islamabad.

Participants of the protest march spent the night near the General Bus Stand on the Grand Trunk Road and resumed their rally in the morning, despite Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's Thursday night warning to the TLP to call off its march or face "consequences".

The rally, which comprises around 5,000 participants, is heading towards Wazirabad via Aziz Cross and will make a stop for Friday prayers.

A senior official earlier told Dawn that the next TLP-police encounter was expected at two major security points that had been established at Chenab and Jhelum rivers, the only route for the march to reach Islamabad.

This time, he said, the Rangers would lead the command, while the Punjab Police would assist them as per the standard guidelines issued since the government deployed Rangers in the province under a notification issued on Wednesday.

On Friday, hundreds of Rangers and police personnel were deployed at the Chenab toll plaza to counter the marchers.

The security personnel also have armoured vehicles with them and are equipped with riot gear, according to police sources.

The warning notice put up by Punjab Rangers. — Photo: Iqbal Mirza

About 500 metres from the Chenab toll plaza, the Punjab Rangers marked a 'red line', and put up a notice nearby warning the protesters not to breach the line or face consequences.

"Attention: Beyond this line, the responsibility for law and order lies with Pakistan Rangers (Punjab), who have been given the authority to open fire at the miscreants. All the people are strictly warned to return to their homes," the banner installed by the paramilitary force reads.

Law enforcers stand guard in Rawalpindi

In Rawalpindi, the authorities have blocked the entry and exit points to the city due to a feared disturbance in the law and order situation in the wake of the TLP march.

A heavy contingent of Frontier Constabulary, Elite Force and Rangers have been deployed at Faizabad Interchange to deal with any untoward situation.

Similarly, Rangers have also been stationed along the Metro Bus track and Murree Road. A number of areas have been sealed with containers to stop the marchers from creating a law and order situation.

32 suspects arrested

Meanwhile, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that 32 members of a "proscribed organisation" had been arrested in a nighttime operation.

"These people were doing hateful propaganda through fake social media accounts and a major action has been started against fake news and propaganda," he tweeted, saying further arrests would be made soon.

Although Chaudhry did not divulge the arrested suspects' affiliation, he during a presser about the TLP on Wednesday had lashed out at "fake news" on social media and called on those spreading misinformation to mend their ways.

He said TLP activists were receiving "social media help" from India and some other countries, adding that the government was contacting these countries to have such people expelled and the PTA had been issued directions in this regard.

The TLP had earlier said that it would resume its journey after Friday prayers in Gujranwala. It plans to reach Wazirabad and Chenab toll plaza by the evening.

All three bridges over Chenab between Gujrat and Wazirabad towns have been filled with containers and at least 100 containers have been placed throughout the pathway of the bridges.

These fresh arrangements to prevent the TLP march were made on Thursday in addition to the already dug up trenches near the toll plazas on Wazirabad and Gujrat sides as the area was already blocked for the last one week.

Rangers troops have taken over the command of all security arrangements at the said point where a heavy contingent of police belonging to the entire Gujranwala region has already been deployed for the last many days.

Police fear clashes with the march participants between Wazirabad and Chenab toll plazas, Dawn reported.

The local administration has already sealed the entry and exit points of the Gujrat district, whereas both the bridges over Jhelum river between Sara-i-Alamgir town of Gujrat and Jhelum city were blocked on Wednesday. Internet services have remained suspended in Gujrat district for the last many days. In view of the security situation due to demonstrations and rallies being organised by the TLP, Pakistan Railways suspended Tez Gaam train operations on Thursday.

Additional reporting by Tahir Naseer in Rawalpindi.