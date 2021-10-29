Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

Pakistan continues to give air access to US, Congress told

Anwar IqbalPublished October 29, 2021 - Updated October 29, 2021 08:27am
The United States Capitol is seen as national guard members pass by on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP/File
The United States Capitol is seen as national guard members pass by on Capitol Hill in Washington. — AP/File

WASHINGTON: A senior Pentagon official has informed Congress that Pakistan continues to give the United States access to its airspace and the two sides are also talking about keeping that access open.

US Undersecretary of Defence for Policy Colin Kahl shared this information with the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday during an open/closed hearing on “Security in Afghanistan and in the regions of South and Central Asia”.

He was replying to a question from the committee’s chairman Senator Jack Reed, who asked him to update the panel on “our arrangement with Pakistan regarding their cooperation with us in counterterrorism”. The senator referred to recent press reports claiming that Pakistan was working with the Taliban to attack the militant Islamic State group.

“Pakistan is a challenging actor, but they don’t want Afghanistan to be a safe haven for terrorist attacks, external attacks, not just against Pakistan but against others” as well, Dr Kahl told the open session. “They continue to give us access to Pakistani airspace and we are in conversation about keeping that access open.”

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2021

Pak US Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
IMF dependant
Oct 29, 2021 08:29am
Money matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Asfand
Oct 29, 2021 08:30am
Absolutely not
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 29, 2021 08:41am
Absolutely Yes!
Reply Recommend 0
RahulIND
Oct 29, 2021 08:44am
It's means IK Govt lieing to his people
Reply Recommend 0
Tom
Oct 29, 2021 08:45am
USA 100% right
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 29, 2021 08:56am
So who's lying?
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Oct 29, 2021 09:16am
What happened to "absolutely NOT"?
Reply Recommend 0
Aakashvaani
Oct 29, 2021 09:25am
Absolutely . . . . . lying to your own people.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 29, 2021 09:30am
IK lied to the whole world. Last week CNN reported that US is using Pakistna air space and now this.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Oct 29, 2021 09:37am
Before commenting understand the difference between Airspace and Bases
Reply Recommend 0
Jokhio
Oct 29, 2021 09:40am
If giving air access is in Pak interest then it should be granted.
Reply Recommend 0
Dil Dil Pakistan
Oct 29, 2021 09:40am
@Tom, yes 100% right
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 29, 2021 09:54am
Complete mismanagement of economy by our incompetent noble giant.
Reply Recommend 0
Patriotic Pakistani
Oct 29, 2021 10:08am
What could they possibly do with Pak airspace now, while they couldn't do a thing for last 20years, except for creating mess, and then running home like cowards.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 29, 2021 10:08am
@Asfand, “ Absolutely not” Correct. IK said he would absolutely not give BASES to USA. He kept his promise. This news item relates to AIRSPACE
Reply Recommend 0
ZK
Oct 29, 2021 10:09am
use TLP or give baseless statements still the answer is NO
Reply Recommend 0
The man
Oct 29, 2021 10:16am
I believe the US but not Pakistan …
Reply Recommend 0
Tabish Ayaz
Oct 29, 2021 10:32am
Populism wins at the end, "Absolutely yes".
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 29, 2021 10:34am
So it dint take much time from absolutely not to go to absoultely Yes.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 29, 2021 10:43am
Absolutely Not was a show and U-turn specialist.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 29, 2021 10:48am
What a shame? What about Absolutely Not ? Liars
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 29, 2021 10:53am
Absolutely not.
Reply Recommend 0
atif
Oct 29, 2021 10:53am
and what was the ruckus about "absolutely not" dialogue?
Reply Recommend 0
AA
Oct 29, 2021 10:54am
airspace is a different thing than a base
Reply Recommend 0
Oneliner
Oct 29, 2021 10:55am
@RahulIND, has always been!
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 29, 2021 11:01am
@point of view, absolutely not - to US bases!!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP seesaw
Updated 29 Oct 2021

TLP seesaw

THE TLP threat refuses to abate because every government insists on mishandling it by combining ineptitude with lack...
29 Oct 2021

Easing the pressure?

SHORT-TERM Saudi loans always come in handy for our rulers — be they from the PML-N or PTI — when there is...
29 Oct 2021

Child labour in GB

THE results of a recent survey conducted in Gilgit-Baltistan on the extent of child labour there has put the number...
Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...