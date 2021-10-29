PM Imran wants privatisation process expedited

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the process of privatisation of loss-making state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

According to the Prime Minister House, Mr Khan issued the directives during a meeting with Minister for Privatisation Mohammadmian Soomro and Finance Adviser Shaukat Fayaz Tarin wherein they discussed the matters pertaining to the privatisation of loss-making national entities.

They updated the prime minister on the privatisation process of loss-making enterprises.

The prime minister directed the ministers concerned to take all-out measures for bringing in maximum revenue through the privatisation of such enterprises as well as for improving their performance.

Reviews progress on establishment of Rehmatullil Alameen Authority

According a finance ministry report on “State-Owned Enterprises Triage: Reforms & Way Forward” released in March this year, 10 SOEs were said to be “potential privatisation candidates”. They are: Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited, National Investment Trust Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Utility Stores Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan Expo Centres (Pvt) Limited, Pakistan Environmental Planning & Architectural Consultants (Pvt) Limited, National Engineering Services Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Overseas Employment Corporation (Pvt) Limited and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation.

The report identified 24 SOEs for the next batch of privatisation.

They are: Pakistan Textile City Ltd, State Engineering Corporation and Telephone Industries of Pakistan, Quetta Electric Supply Company Limited, Lahore Electric Supply Company Limited, Peshawar Electric Supply Company Limited, Multan Electric Power Company Limited, Sukkur Electric Power Company Limited, Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Islamabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Limited, Tribal Electric Supply Company Limited, Gujranwala Electric Power Company Limited, Jamshoro Power Company Limited, National Power Parks Management, Lakhra Power Generation Company Limited, State Petroleum Refining & Petrochemical Corporation, Manufacturing, Mining & Engineering, Telephone Industries of Pakistan, State Engineering Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Saindak Metals Limited, Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (Pvt) Limited, Lakhra Coal Development Company Limited, National Fertiliser Corporation of Pakistan (Pvt) Limited, Real Estate Development & Management, Export Processing Zones Authority, National Construction Limited and National Insurance Company Limited.

Sectarian divide

In a separate meeting, the prime minister reviewed the progress on establishment of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority and said the authority would help eliminate sectarian divide in the country.

PM Khan said strengthening moral values was imperative for the existence of the country. “Following the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) is the best way for improving ethical values,” he said, adding that the authority has an important role in improving moral values at the national level.

“The authority, through research at the levels of schools, colleges, universities and media will help implement principles of the life of the Holy Prophet in the practical life,” he said.

The meeting was apprised that young generation would be acquainted with culture and history of Pakistan and Islam through dramas, cartoons and films. It was told that work on the life of the Holy Prophet was being carried out on a huge scale in the country.

“The main objective of the authority is to create liaison by bringing together the efforts made at national and international levels,” the prime minister was quoted as saying.

The meeting was attended, among others, by federal ministers Noorul Haq Qadri and Shafqat Mehmood and intellectuals Dr Anees Ahmed, Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed and Prof Ijaz Akram.

The prime minister was apprised that after promulgation of the Rehmatullil Alameen Authority Ordinance, the process for inducting members of its board had started. The board will comprise researchers of national and international levels.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for meeting merit while appointing members of the board. He also emphasised the need for carrying out research on the Islamic family system and its impact on society. He said the authority would also be helpful in protecting the youth from growing social evils and immorality.

