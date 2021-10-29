Dawn Logo

Chairman joint chiefs of staff committee expresses satisfaction over ‘jointness’ of armed forces

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterPublished October 29, 2021 - Updated October 29, 2021 07:59am
Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza meets the three services chiefs — Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu on Thursday. — Photo courtesy Radio Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Gen Nadeem Raza on Thursday underscored the role of the Joint Staff Headquarters (JSHQ) in the country’s defence and safeguarding national security and expressed satisfaction over the ‘jointness’ among the three armed services.

Gen Raza, while chairing a meeting of the three services chiefs — Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi, and Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu — said: “The JSHQ is functioning with a national perspective that seeks to preserve, protect and promote Pakistan’s Defence and National security,” according to ISPR.

A media statement issued by the public affairs division of the armed forces further said: “Chairman JCSC applauded the jointness of the Pakistan armed forces in meeting all defence and security challenges faced by the country.”

The meeting was held to deliberate on the defence and security environment. It appeared to be a shorter version of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee meeting, which otherwise is the regular format.

“The participants discussed a range of security-related issues, including fast-paced developments in the realm of strategic and conventional policies, the importance of peace in Afghanistan for sustainable development in the region, the shared challenges faced, work plan of the Tri-Services and operational preparedness of the Armed Forces,” the ISPR said.

The services chiefs, it said, expressed complete satisfaction and full confidence in readiness of the defence forces.

The participants also reaffirmed the resolve of the armed forces to respond to the entire spectrum of threat in the most befitting manner in line with a comprehensive security strategy, it added.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2021

Anti-Corruption
Oct 29, 2021 08:02am
Pakistan Zindabad, Pak Fauj Zindabad
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 29, 2021 08:04am
Even the mention of Pakistan armed forces gives creeps to our enemies
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 29, 2021 08:08am
Salute to the brave defenders. Stand like a steel wall against nefarious enemy designs.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 29, 2021 08:12am
Never lost an election never won a war
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 29, 2021 08:22am
And none of them see TLP on the roads.
Reply Recommend 0
V for Vendetta
Oct 29, 2021 09:38am
@Anti-Corruption , to be specific it is 93000,i guess.
Reply Recommend 0

