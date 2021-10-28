Dawn Logo

South Africa's De Kock apologises, says will take a knee in future

ReutersPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 06:55pm
South Africa's Quinton de Kock said his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday evening. — File
Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup win over the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive that players must “take a knee” in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

In a statement released via CSA on Thursday, De Kock, who also revealed he has mixed-race family, said he meant no disrespect and “would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again”.

“I understand the importance of standing against racism, and I also understand the responsibility of us as players to set an example,” De Kock said.

“If me taking a knee helps to educate others, and makes the lives of others better, I am more than happy to do so.

“I did not, in any way, mean to disrespect anyone. I'm deeply sorry for all the hurt, confusion and anger that I have caused.”

De Kock said his change of heart came after the players had a meeting with the CSA board on Wednesday evening.

“I was raised to understand that we all have rights, and they are important. I felt like my rights were taken away when I was told what we had to do in the way that we were told.

“Since our chat with the board, which was very emotional, I think we all have a better understanding of their intentions. I wish this had happened sooner, because what happened on match day could have been avoided.

“My half-sisters are Coloured and my step mum is Black. For me, Black lives have mattered since I was born. Not just because there was an international movement.”

The wicketkeeper-batsman hopes to return to the team for Saturday's crucial third group game against Sri Lanka.

“I love every one of my teammates, and I love nothing more than playing cricket for South Africa.”

CSA “noted” De Kock's apology and said it had been accepted.

“The Proteas men's team has agreed to align and unify in taking the knee for the remaining fixtures of the World Cup,” it said in a statement.

“Cricket South Africa welcomes all of these developments.”

Sayyar Khan
Oct 28, 2021 07:00pm
Good job. We are human. Make mistake understand what you have done wrong apologize and move forward.
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Oct 28, 2021 07:02pm
Sensible decision in the end. Bravo
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 28, 2021 07:13pm
No need for that, he should not be allowed to do it again
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 28, 2021 07:19pm
He doesn't mean it. Come on; even a kid can see through his charade.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 28, 2021 07:25pm
Money talks!!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:33pm
Why mix politics with sport. I wouldn’t take the knee
Reply Recommend 0
HonorBright
Oct 28, 2021 09:00pm
@Brownman, "He doesn't mean it. Come on; even a kid can see through his charade." If kid's name is brown man he needs to grow up!
Reply Recommend 0
Asif
Oct 28, 2021 09:22pm
It shows his thinking about people with colour.
Reply Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Oct 28, 2021 10:22pm
Probably got ultimatum to apologize from Mumbai Indians IPL team. Money talks indeed.
Reply Recommend 0

