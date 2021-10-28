Dawn Logo

Dr Nauman Niaz, Shoaib Akhtar to be taken off air until completion of inquiry: PTV

Abdul Ghaffar | Javed HussainPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 09:59pm
A screengrab from PTV Sports show "Game On Hai". — PTV Sports Twitter/File
Pakistan Television said on Thursday that anchorperson Dr Nauman Niaz and former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar will be taken "off air" until an inquiry committee formed to investigate the heated exchange between the two completed its inquiry.

In a statement shared on Twitter, the state broadcaster said that the inquiry was under way. "It has been decided that Niaz and Akhtar will be taken off air until the the inquiry is completed," the statement said.

It added that neither of the two will be allowed to participate on any PTV programme until the inquiry is completed and all the facts become clear.

Reacting to the announcement, Akhtar said: "Well that's hilarious. I resigned in front of 220 million Pakistanis and billions across the world. Is PTV crazy or what? Who are they to off air me?"

Earlier today, the former fast bowler had refused to appear before the inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident which took place during a live telecast on PTV Sports two days ago.

Speaking to DawnNews, Akhtar said, "Whatever happened is out there for everyone to see. [The committee] can make the decision after watching the videos [of the show]."

The episode had caused an uproar on social media with politicians, journalists and mediapersons coming to the former cricketer's defence and criticising Niaz for his behaviour.

Read: Mawra Hocane, Ali Zafar and stars step in to support cricket legend Shoaib Akhtar

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said a committee will be formed to probe the incident and subsequently the PTV administration had formed an inquiry committee.

Senator Faisal Javed, who heads the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology, had also regretted the incident and announced that he would take up the issue before the committee.

He had chided PTV for going completely off track and called on the state broadcaster to restore its legacy.

“It’s not only about our heroes, it’s also about our prestige and dignity. It’s also about our state broadcaster. Very unprofessionally handled. When everyone is praising Pakistan and acknowledging it’s tremendous performance in World Cup why would you do it? Respect your heroes,” the senator had tweeted.

The incident

The altercation between Akhtar and Niaz had taken place during a post-match analysis after Pakistan's win against New Zealand in a T20 World Cup fixture on Tuesday.

The two were part of a panel for PTV Sports' programme 'Game On Hai', along with guests such as West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul.

During a discussion on the Pakistan squad, Akhtar had credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Niaz, however, had taken issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You are being a little rude so I don't want to say this but if you're being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Once the show had resumed after a break, Akhtar had apologised to the guests on the panel and announced his resignation from PTV, saying he could not continue with the programme because of "how I was treated on national television".

However, in another snippet from the show, Akhtar was seen telling Niaz to let the audience know "it was all planned."

"What we did is just try and get more TRP (television rating point)," he says in the video clip, adding that the anchor is a "favourite guy" of his and he likes to "pull his legs".

Shoaib Akhtar's clarification

Later, Akhtar rejected the notion that the incident was a pre-planned move to boost TRP as he gave context to his own remarks that, on face, appeared an admission of it being a stunt.

"I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr Noman's leg with this mutual understanding that Dr Noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice," the paceman had tweeted.

Terming the entire thing as an "unpleasant" incident, Akhtar had said Niaz was being "obnoxious" and had asked him to leave for "no rhyme and reason".

"He sidelined me after abruptly insulting me — a national star — on national TV and then went on break. I realised that superstars and foreigners are sitting and what image would be delivered so I asked Nauman to end the matter otherwise what you've done with me will go viral and there will be no solution to that."

The former fast bowler had further stated that he had asked the anchor to apologise to him but Niaz did not, which compelled him to leave the show.

"I tried my level best to repair the damage [in] the programme," Akhtar had added.

Commenting on the matter, Niaz had said Akhtar was a "star" who had brought accomplishments for the country.

"One side of the story always attracts, nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best," he had added.

Comments (25)
Ahsan Gul
Oct 28, 2021 07:06pm
Good decent decision. Every thing is on record, why there a need to have people report.
Reply Recommend 0
Ga
Oct 28, 2021 07:12pm
Committee: a tool used by governemts to kick the ball down the road until everyone forgets
Reply Recommend 0
ilyas kashmiri
Oct 28, 2021 07:15pm
Seems Shoaib shook hand with Niaz behind a closed door.
Reply Recommend 0
Sayyar Khan
Oct 28, 2021 07:24pm
He knows he is wrong that’s why. Anyone who watch last few episodes and that one can tell that he was trying to hog everyone’s time.
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 28, 2021 07:41pm
Nobody would have ever seen such a rude person on any TV channel in the world. Why this man has got a job in PTV.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan
Oct 28, 2021 07:41pm
@Shoaib100mph, please do not settle anything less than his public apology and resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dalaria
Oct 28, 2021 07:42pm
Shoaib is not a government servant, it is Noman Niaz who is a Government Servant, answerable to tax payers sponsoring his show
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 28, 2021 07:44pm
Shuaib Akhtar we love you, we respect you. You have shown your greatness and Numan Niaz has shown his rudeness impoliteness and wickedness.
Reply Recommend 0
Tester
Oct 28, 2021 07:51pm
What the issue was about
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Oct 28, 2021 07:54pm
He is right. Every minute is recorded. No need to call him?
Reply Recommend 0
Sikisher
Oct 28, 2021 07:55pm
Inquiry committee s are always formed to save govt emoloyess
Reply Recommend 0
Saba
Oct 28, 2021 07:57pm
Firstly, there was no need of forming the committee on this matter. Secondly, when all the show is recorded, why on earth the committee wants the superstar pindi express to appear in front of them?? Only to further belittle him?? Excellent decision by Shoaib Akhtar. Shame on Dr. Noman and co.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 28, 2021 07:58pm
Correct decision by Shoib Akhtar. There's no need for an inquiry particularly led by the government. The government should be addressing needs of ordinary citizens. The evidence is there for all to see. The anchor should have been suspended immediately. You do not ask your guests to leave after you've invited them. Code of practice desparately needed for all TV channels to implement on behaviours accepted when appearing on shows.
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 28, 2021 08:01pm
Don't just talk and play committee committee. Read the arrogance laden words this Dr. spoke. Why spend public tax to support such arrogance?
Reply Recommend 0
Noor Ali
Oct 28, 2021 08:04pm
Shoaib Akhtar and Nauman Niaz are both publicity seeking unwise characters. PTV would be better served not to have them on the TV,
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 28, 2021 08:04pm
Shoaib Akhtar is absolutely right in his stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Uncouth
Oct 28, 2021 08:49pm
A cheap planned publicity stunt that went wrong live on TV. A few selection of words, a good laugh were misplaced and misconstrued.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 28, 2021 08:58pm
Waist of time committee. Shoaib did right thing.
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 28, 2021 09:00pm
Shoaib is no saint either.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 09:02pm
Shoaib is right. Everything is in the video. It was a very objectionable way to deal with a national hero, a deliberate insult in front of a large panel that had eminent foreign cricketers in it.
Reply Recommend 0
Scary
Oct 28, 2021 09:06pm
Shoaib has a history of being cocky and arrogant. Personally I would not give him any TV time. Set an example.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 28, 2021 10:05pm
Shoaib Akhtar rude on the PTV show.
Reply Recommend 0
IKram Malik
Oct 28, 2021 10:27pm
@Saba, Wait till committee recommendation
Reply Recommend 0
Farhan khan
Oct 28, 2021 10:33pm
Shoaib not needs any cheap publicity because he was a star and he is a star and he will be the star. Nauman Niaz is very arrogant man and totally misbehaved human being he has.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 10:34pm
Shoaib was acting condescending and arrogant, but Dr Nauman could have handled it more professionally instead of asking him to leave. Both were at fault. Once they patch up, the viewership of this show is going to increase.
Reply Recommend 0

