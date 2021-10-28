Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

Indian PM Modi to meet Pope Francis for first time

AFPPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 05:45pm
In this photo taken on March 21, 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a public meeting in Bokakhat, India. — AFP/File
In this photo taken on March 21, 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi gestures as he addresses a public meeting in Bokakhat, India. — AFP/File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Pope Francis in Rome for the first time this weekend when he visits for the G20 summit, officials said on Thursday, in what could be a thorny encounter.

Activists say that religious minorities in Hindu-majority India have faced increased levels of discrimination and violence since Modi's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in 2014.

While Muslims, who make up around 14 per cent of the population, have borne the brunt, Christians, who account for just over two per cent, have also suffered a rise in reported violent attacks.

Read: Delhi told to ensure safety of minorities living in India

Under the pretext that Christians are seeking to forcibly convert Hindus, more than 300 violent incidents have been recorded this year, according to a report by a group of non-governmental organisations released this month.

This included a reported attack on a prayer house by around 200 members of the BJP and Hindu groups in the northern state of Uttarakhand in early October.

The local head of the BJP said the prayer house held “suspicious gatherings”.

In March, a mob of Hindu radicals in the central state of Chhattisgarh attacked with axes, stones and wooden clubs around 150 people in a church, leaving eight people seriously injured, according to reports.

In August in the same state, a mob of around 100 people beat up a pastor and vandalised his house while the following month, a crowd forced their way into a police station and assaulted a priest who was being questioned.

At least three states run by the BJP have passed legislation aimed at preventing “forced conversion” and dozens of people have been arrested. Others plan to follow suit including Karnataka where priests have come out in protest.

Read: World urged to take notice of minorities’ persecution in India

In 2020, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom listed India as a “country of particular concern” for the first time since 2004.

Modi's government rejects having a Hindu agenda and insists that people of all religions have equal rights.

Announcing the meeting with the head of the Catholic Church, which has also been confirmed for Saturday by the Vatican, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla only said that it was “very important”.

After the G20 gathering, Modi is due to leave for Glasgow to attend the COP26 climate summit.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (17)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
ahouston
Oct 28, 2021 06:00pm
Lets just hope the Pope can put some sense into his head. Chances are next to zero.
Reply Recommend 0
Yash
Oct 28, 2021 06:44pm
His Holiness the Pope knows India better than the Pakistani politicians.Its gong to be a very warm, friendly and fruitful meeting.
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Oct 28, 2021 06:46pm
His meeting with pope in Italy will not harm but do good for India
Reply Recommend 0
Dia
Oct 28, 2021 06:48pm
Stern warning to stop conversions issued by Modi soon.
Reply Recommend 0
Aam Aadmi
Oct 28, 2021 06:57pm
Pope understands in a large democracy country like India such minor incidents cannot be avoided.
Reply Recommend 0
Ramesh Patel
Oct 28, 2021 07:13pm
Hope he visits PMIK too. Pakistan will get a boost in confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 28, 2021 07:18pm
Modi himself wants to become a Pope-like figure for Hindu nationalists all over the word.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:30pm
People are waking up to the fact that what Modi is doing in India is correct and on the right side of history.
Reply Recommend 0
Sajjad
Oct 28, 2021 07:34pm
He is a great leader, he should be PM for life.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. AsHamed.
Oct 28, 2021 07:47pm
Is PM IK going to be there for G20?
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 07:53pm
What a leader. Even the pope want to meet him. Salute.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 08:02pm
@Ramesh Patel, In your dreams.
Reply Recommend 0
Samrad khan
Oct 28, 2021 08:12pm
Please don't shake hand with murderer please please Sir He is butcher off innocent human been
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Oct 28, 2021 08:28pm
Now he is going to brain wash Pope.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu Ram
Oct 28, 2021 08:53pm
Modi is going to invite Pope for Ghar wapsi after all India already has an Italian leader why not a Brazilian?
Reply Recommend 0
Suresh
Oct 28, 2021 09:28pm
Pope knows in and out of the largest democracy of the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Ragu
Oct 28, 2021 09:30pm
@ahouston, So when India elects a leader who will defend Hinduism against the onslaught of others, you appear offended by him.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Storm landing
28 Oct 2021

Storm landing

The notification saga has ended, but so has the ‘same page’.
State of surrender
27 Oct 2021

State of surrender

What’s the difference between TLP’s religious extremism and the government’s encouragement of religiosity?

Editorial

Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...
27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...