'Mindset of champions': Saqlain hopes Pakistan will meet India in T20 World Cup final

AFPPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 04:44pm
A file photo of former Test off-spinner and Pakistan cricket team's interim coach Saqlain Mushtaq. — Dawn/File

Pakistan's interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says he hopes his side will meet India again at the World Cup — "this time in the final".

The Men in Green thumped arch-rivals India by 10 wickets in their opening match followed by a nervy five-wicket win over New Zealand, making them well placed for the semi-finals.

“If India comes in the final, then it would be very good for the International Cricket Council, fans around the world and for world cricket,” he said on Thursday.

“That will bring the two countries closer. For me, it should be a win for love and defeat for hate.“

The head coach also declared that his team have “the mindset of champions” as they play Afghanistan in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

“We are playing with the mindset of world champions,” he added.

Read also: Pakistan make a mauka-ry of critics, beat India for 1st time in a World Cup fixture

“The two wins have given us the confidence and belief to achieve that goal.” Saqlain replaced Misbahul Haq, who resigned last month, and is bringing his experience as a spin-bowling consultant for England, Bangladesh and New Zealand in the past.

Saqlain said his team needed to be wary of a dangerous Afghanistan.

“We know Afghanistan is a very good team but our plans are well-placed and we need to execute those plans as we have done in the first two games,” he added.

Afghanistan crushed qualifiers Scotland by 130 runs in their first Group 2 game with off-spinner Mujeebur Rahman taking 5-20 and leggie Rashid Khan 4-9.

Himself a great off-spinner who played 49 Tests and 169 one-day internationals for Pakistan, Saqlain called Afghanistan's spinners “world class”.

“Rashid and Mujeeb are quality spinners and have been doing well for their team as well as in the private leagues around the world, but we have plans against them,” said Saqlain.

He praised the unity of his players, saying it has helped them achieve good results.

“Our theme is 'together we achieve' and it's not 'I did well' or 'he did well', but it's 'we did well' sort and that has helped us gel well.”

Saqlain pointed out that Pakistan have played most of their cricket in recent years in the United Arab Emirates.

“These conditions of the UAE are very familiar for my players and we have been playing home international matches and Pakistan Super League games here and that has, and will, help our players.”

Pakistan will play Namibia on November 2 and Scotland five days later in the Super 12 stage.

Realistic
Oct 28, 2021 05:54pm
No we don't want to meet India in final. We can't win twice
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 28, 2021 06:04pm
The elephants is always defeated by a tiny ant.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 28, 2021 06:10pm
Why so so will meet India in Final? Could be Afghanistan!! HaHa.
Reply Recommend 0
neil
Oct 28, 2021 06:11pm
seems to be sensible man in a sea of rogues
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 28, 2021 06:42pm
And for fixers - let’s hope that doesn’t happen
Reply Recommend 0
ajay
Oct 28, 2021 06:44pm
Pakistan will be out in semi finals with the hand of Australia.. mark my word
Reply Recommend 0
Brownman
Oct 28, 2021 07:21pm
That's fine, but he shouldn't go the PTV sports as a guest, if he wants not be insulted live on air by know-it-all, PhD-in-cricket, named Dr. Nauman.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:33pm
He is a legend and loves India too.
Reply Recommend 0
Sal Canada
Oct 28, 2021 08:21pm
Saqlain Mushtaq may want to see India in the finals but unfortunately the Indian team will be watching the finals on their home television sets in India.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 28, 2021 08:55pm
India will be thrashed yet again, “if” they even make it to the final.
Reply Recommend 0
Ragu
Oct 28, 2021 10:55pm
India may not make it to the finals.
Reply Recommend 0

