Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan's T20 World Cup win

ReutersPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 04:44pm
Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam celebrate after winning the match against India at the Dubai International Stadium on October 24. — Reuters
People in India's most populous state who praised arch rival Pakistan's victory in a recent cricket match could face sedition charges, authorities said on Thursday, a day after arresting three college students over jubilant social media posts.

Similar celebrations have roused the ire of Indian politicians in the past, as the nuclear-armed neighbours are at loggerheads over occupied Kashmir, which both claim in its entirety, although each controls only a part.

Pakistan resoundingly beat India at the Twenty20 World Cup on Sunday, for its first cricket win against its bigger neighbour in such a match, triggering celebrations at home and in occupied valley.

Read: India probes Kashmiri students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

“Those celebrating Pakistan's victory will face sedition,” the office of Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said on Twitter, with an accompanying screenshot of a news report.

The offence, if proved, carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Adityanath's office had ordered state police to take action depending on the circumstances of each case, said state information official Navneet Sehgal, adding that police would decide on the charges based on their investigations.

Posts on social media hailing Sunday's victory by Pakistan were made by three Kashmiri students at a college in the state's city of Agra, according to a police complaint on Tuesday that was reviewed by Reuters.

The three were arrested late on Wednesday, said city police official Saurabh Singh, on charges of promoting enmity between different groups and causing public alarms.

Read: Schoolteacher fired from job in India for cheering Pakistan's victory in T20 World Cup match

In occupied Kashmir, where some residents chafe at Indian control, authorities said police had received complaints over celebrations at two medical colleges after Pakistan's victory.

Authorities said six people had been detained in adjoining Jammu, where social media posts showed more than two dozen people celebrating after India's loss.

“The investigation is going on,” said local official Anuradha Gupta.

Amir Shah
Oct 28, 2021 05:54pm
shame on you India, the so called world biggest democracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Deepak Kapil
Oct 28, 2021 05:57pm
Good going
Reply Recommend 0
Jawwad Saeed
Oct 28, 2021 06:33pm
Are you guys serious about putting the young Indians in jail for rest of their lives?
Reply Recommend 0
Kareem Banda
Oct 28, 2021 06:41pm
we should offer citizenship to such individuals and bring them to pakistan now.
Reply Recommend 0
Qamar Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 06:53pm
Where is human rights champion Europe.
Reply Recommend 0
Rashid
Oct 28, 2021 07:14pm
This is all about India.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.Sadaf
Oct 28, 2021 07:25pm
What is the problem with this country?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:31pm
If they don’t like India, then LEAVE!
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:31pm
Well done India. Nobody dare stand disrespect to mother India
Reply Recommend 0
Faisal Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 07:33pm
Will the same apply when British Indians celebrate/cheer for India over England?
Reply Recommend 0
Anser
Oct 28, 2021 07:35pm
Sham, bogus , false democracy!
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Khaliq Alam
Oct 28, 2021 07:47pm
The biggest democracy in the world is a joke.
Reply Recommend 0
Adi
Oct 28, 2021 07:57pm
Take some tolerance lessons from Pakistan please.
Reply Recommend 0
Jake king
Oct 28, 2021 08:13pm
It's not threaten, charges are already filed, they can keep your flag and sleep on it in the prison.
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 28, 2021 08:18pm
I am just wondering, what would have happened if somebody celebrated India win over Pakistan with crackers and dance
Reply Recommend 0
Nav
Oct 28, 2021 08:19pm
@Kareem Banda, please do! It will be a great favour
Reply Recommend 0
Jay
Oct 28, 2021 08:43pm
I am just wondering, what would have happened if somebody celebrated India win over Pakistan with crackers and dance inside the Pakistan. We can not imagine what will be their condition
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 08:57pm
Its is India and it is their law, rule and governance. They manage it as per their wish.
Reply Recommend 0
Wandering Albatross
Oct 28, 2021 08:59pm
@A Shah, What about Indians in UK waving Indian flags when Indian cricket team plays Eng in Eng. Should British govt kick them out as well on sedition charges?
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 28, 2021 09:06pm
Poor students.. for few minutes euphoria they lost their life from kicking out of school and going to prison . These people gonna beat up badly when Indians see him anywhere. So sad...Wonder if pakistan gonna take him and offer him a medical seat for supporting....
Reply Recommend 0
Naved
Oct 28, 2021 09:10pm
It shows narrow mindedness in Indian authorities. In every country one can find such people, who have their own opinion and likeness.
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Oct 28, 2021 09:15pm
Shameful Modi's India.
Reply Recommend 0
zia shaikh
Oct 28, 2021 09:19pm
Keep It up India!!! The World is watching!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem Chandasir
Oct 28, 2021 09:22pm
Where is India's freedom of speech and expressions?
Reply Recommend 0
point of view
Oct 28, 2021 09:26pm
Great going.
Reply Recommend 0
The Commoner
Oct 28, 2021 10:15pm
@Jay, nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Bubba
Oct 28, 2021 10:26pm
right thing to do. There is a diff. between democracy and traitory.
Reply Recommend 0
Vasu
Oct 28, 2021 10:44pm
@Kareem Banda, Please do so.
Reply Recommend 0

