Undeterred, thousands of TLP workers enter Gujranwala as protest continues for 2nd week

Iqbal Mirza | Imran GabolPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 09:46pm
Supporters of the banned TLP gather as they prepare to march on towards capital Islamabad, during a protest in Gujranwala on Oct 28. — Reuters
Supporters of the banned TLP walk with others as they prepare to march on towards capital Islamabad, during a protest in Gujranwala on Oct 28. — Reuters
Supporters of the banned TLP gather as they prepare to march on towards capital Islamabad, during a protest in Gujranwala on Oct 28. — Reuters
The rally comprising thousands of workers of the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) left Kamoke and entered Gujranwala city on Thursday afternoon, as life in the areas surrounding its route continued to remain disrupted.

Some 4,000 TLP workers travelled on Grand Truck Road in large trucks and buses along with their supplies, as stick-wielding activists of the group guarded the procession from all sides.

The rally was expected to bypass Gujranwala city and continue its journey towards Islamabad after crossing the Qila Chand bypass. However, the procession continued on a straight path and reached Sheranwala Bagh in Gujranwala's Old Town.

Soon after reaching the inner city, the TLP protesters set up camp on GT Road, blocking the thoroughfare from Sheranwala to Lorry Adda. Markets in the vicinity were also closed down to avoid any untoward situation.

The protesters said they would spend the night in Gujranwala before leaving for Islamabad via Wazirabad and Gujrat in the morning.

The TLP demonstrators have blocked the GT Road in Gujranwala district from both sides since Wednesday, causing hardships to the area residents in their commutes. From Kamoke tehsil to Jhelum, cellular services have been suspended for 24 hours.

Educational institutions along GT Road have also been closed because of the uncertain situation.

'No talks till roads are cleared'

Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that there would be no talks between the government and the banned group till they clear the roads and hand over those responsible for the deaths of police officials.

He called on "patriotic Pakistanis" to disassociate themselves from the protest, to return to their homes and not become a part of "terrorism" against the state.

Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said that "murdering Muslim representatives of the state, destroying public property in your own country and creating chaos all in the name of religion is no service to religion".

"It is simply doing what the enemies of Pakistan and Muslims would want to see," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee for tomorrow (Friday). According to the information minister, the meeting was summoned in light of the situation arising out of the "illegal activities" by the banned group.

Security beefed up near Wazirabad-Chenab river area

Meanwhile, Rangers and police personnel took positions near the Chenab river and Wazirabad border. Security officials plan to stop the TLP activists near the Wazirabad-Chenab river area instead of Gujranwala city, police sources earlier said.

In Wazirabad, local authorities have dug up trenches near the Chenab bridge which were further deepened to block the TLP march.

A trench dug up in Wazirabad. — DawnNewsTV
A trench dug up in Wazirabad. — DawnNewsTV

At a high-level meeting held to review the security situation, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed officials to "take every step possible" to establish peace in the province, according to a statement.

He said nobody could be allowed to disturb people's daily lives, stressing that "the protection of people's lives and properties is the state's foremost responsibility."

In view of the situation caused by the TLP rally, the Pakistan Railways announced that three trains between Lahore and Rawalpindi — Subak Kharam, Islamabad Express and Rawal Express — would remain suspended today for both inbound and outbound services.

The Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express will also be suspended for the Peshawar-Lahore leg today, while the Green Line will remain suspended between Lahore and Rawalpindi.

All other trains will function according to their schedule and route, a PR spokesperson said.

'Sheer chaos'

Meanwhile, PML-N president and opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif criticised the government's handling of the situation arising out of the TLP rally, saying "federal ministers are giving contradictory statements on the prevailing situation."

He quoted a minister as saying that Prime Minister Imran Khan "was unaware of [the] 2020 agreement with TLP".

"There is a sheer chaos & lack of leadership & the government machinery is totally clueless. This is IK's way of governing Pakistan!!" Shehbaz wrote.

But Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari denied his allegation, calling Shehbaz a "confused soul" and saying the person he had quoted was not a federal minister.

"There is absolutely no confusion in the govt led by the PM as the cabinet decision yesterday made abundantly clear the position on TLP. Seems massive confusion persists in your information!" she wrote.

As security forces braced for more violence, one more policeman succumbed to injuries from yesterday's clashes with the TLP, Punjab Chief Minister's Focal Person for Digital Media Azhar Mashwani said on Thursday.

The policeman, identified as Ghulam Rasool, was posted in the province's Kasur district.

"He was injured in #TLPTerrorism on 27th October and was under treatment in THQ Hospital Muridke," Mashwani said in a tweet.

"These so-called lovers [of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)] did not even spare someone whose name was Ghulam Rasool," he wrote.

The developments come a day after the government decided to crush the TLP by all means and resolved that the army, Rangers and police would stop participants of its long march from entering the federal capital.

The decision was taken by the federal cabinet in its meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan following which Rangers were requisitioned in Punjab for 60 days to maintain law and order in the province.

The government categorically announced that it could not meet the TLP’s demand of closing down the French embassy in Pakistan and revealed that there was no French ambassador in the country.

“The cabinet has decided to treat TLP as a militant organisation and it will be crushed as other such groups have been eliminated. The Pakistani state has defeated major terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a post-cabinet meeting press conference.

TLP-police clashes

The government's announcement had come after at least four police officials were killed and another 263 wounded, many of them seriously, when violent activists of the TLP clashed with police near Muridke and Sadhuke on Wednesday.

The fierce clashes broke out after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar said the charged mob of the proscribed organisation martyred four police officials and injured 263 others.

While briefing the media, he said: “TLP activists were armed with automatic weapons and shot straight fire on the police,” The use of arms against the law-enforcement agencies by the banned outfit was a matter of serious concern, the IGP added.

On its part, the TLP claimed that two workers of the organisation had died in the clashes with police and 41 had been wounded.

A TLP spokesman said police had used excessive force against their peaceful rally. However, the group’s claim of deaths of its workers could not be confirmed independently.

Police said the TLP was trying to mislead the public by making false claims on social media and posting some video clips from the past.

TLP denies it was behind cops' deaths

In a statement on Thursday, the TLP Central Shura claimed that it was being held responsible for the deaths of three policemen but that they had died in a collision between a police van and a Mazda truck.

The statement also denied officials' statement that TLP workers had used weapons during the clashes, demanding proof of the same.

Additional reporting by Imtiaz Ali in Karachi

Awalmir
Oct 28, 2021 02:02pm
This useless govt should be kicked out
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 02:10pm
Indians in temples and twitter space praying for tlp progress. Won't work.
Reply Recommend 0
Bazinger
Oct 28, 2021 02:17pm
India is financing these terrorists
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 02:20pm
United we stand, divided we fall.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 28, 2021 02:26pm
In my view, TLP supporters got nothing much useful to do so they are unjustly protesting to get at least free food. Their demands are unrealistic as their so called leaders are supporters have hidden agendas and getting financial help from anti state agents. Such people are hypocrites and will do anything for money.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 28, 2021 02:30pm
Deal with love and soft approach. Let them come. Just take their leaders in confidence.
Reply Recommend 0
April Fools
Oct 28, 2021 02:41pm
Who is funding this unrest ?
Reply Recommend 0
Be honest
Oct 28, 2021 02:43pm
Go home TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 28, 2021 03:02pm
@Bazinger, “.. India is financing these terrorists….” Without any shadow of doubt!!
Reply Recommend 0
Delta 1
Oct 28, 2021 03:16pm
Waste of time and money
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 05:06pm
First currency collapse and now this. And then blaming others.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 05:07pm
Such massive protests always happen in countries with a collapsing currency and hyperinflation. Look at Venezuela and Zimbabwe.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 05:08pm
Just shows how much unemployment and dissatisfaction is there in the country.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Oct 28, 2021 05:14pm
TLP and TTP are the same sides of the coin
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 05:15pm
@Awalmir, No. I love this government. This government makes India’s job so much easier.
Reply Recommend 0
Pathwari
Oct 28, 2021 05:15pm
@Awalmir, And your solution is?
Reply Recommend 0
BeeQuu
Oct 28, 2021 05:17pm
@Awalmir. and your solution is?
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir S.
Oct 28, 2021 05:51pm
Does the government not have an agreement with them?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 28, 2021 05:53pm
TLP is going to rule Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 28, 2021 05:55pm
TLP don’t seem to be listening to Sheikh Rashid anymore.as he in not telling the truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 28, 2021 05:55pm
@INDIAN DALIT DELTA, yes we fund, where are your nukes?
Reply Recommend 0
zak
Oct 28, 2021 06:02pm
These foreign funded terrorist organisations should be banned and jailed. those who murdered our brave policemen should be put through ATC with death penalty.
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 28, 2021 06:04pm
Blame India as usual,
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed k
Oct 28, 2021 06:07pm
What goes around comes back to haunt you.
Reply Recommend 0
Anupam
Oct 28, 2021 06:50pm
I dont know much about tlp. Are they bad terrorists?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Oct 28, 2021 06:58pm
@Awalmir, Who do you think is competent if not this government. We survived PPP when BB floundered in her first and second terms. We survived the corrupt PML. Who do you want? The army?
Reply Recommend 0
sidC
Oct 28, 2021 07:01pm
Picture of deceased with kid sadden my day. But its Pakistani majority choice what can one do.
Reply Recommend 0
Urdu Web Hub
Oct 28, 2021 07:13pm
Government should take Compulsory action
Reply Recommend 0
Gaanw ka Pehelwan
Oct 28, 2021 07:23pm
Great tamasha when the country continues to burn in more ways than one. What an outrage against simple folks who just want to live and progress
Reply Recommend 0
S Rahman
Oct 28, 2021 07:25pm
@Bazinger, Reaky , but who distributed cheques in the Faizabad Stiing ?
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:26pm
Down with facist PTI
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 07:26pm
PTI is finished
Reply Recommend 0
nikhil
Oct 28, 2021 07:26pm
@Bazinger, India has no such interest , let us stop this blaming game from both sides and focus on constructive initiatives
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 28, 2021 07:41pm
Sk. Rasheed is now preparing for a red carpet welcome event for the TLP
Reply Recommend 0
iqbal
Oct 28, 2021 07:48pm
These are enemies of Pakistan. Pakistan provides them the freedom to practice their religion.... TLP must be stopped.
Reply Recommend 0
Boby
Oct 28, 2021 07:50pm
@Fastrack, this is what you deserve for your misdeeds.
Reply Recommend 0
JAMIL
Oct 28, 2021 08:02pm
@Awalmir, An who do you have in mind for new govt? Same Nawaz or Zardari?
Reply Recommend 0
A. ALI
Oct 28, 2021 08:09pm
@Awalmir, why, need one logical reason ?
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 28, 2021 08:10pm
@April Fools , those who were funding imran against nawaz shareeef
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid Mahmood
Oct 28, 2021 08:47pm
The pathetic government is still trying to negotiate after losing 5 policemen to these terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
Jameel Khan
Oct 28, 2021 08:49pm
It is beyond understanding what this Riyast is waiting for?
Reply Recommend 0
Haider
Oct 28, 2021 08:50pm
Imran Khan facing the music.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 08:54pm
This is the consequence of IK interfering in neighbors' internal affairs always and not doing the job of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Masood
Oct 28, 2021 08:58pm
Please have no mercy over these terrorists !!!!! Wake up Government!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 28, 2021 08:59pm
@Awalmir, where? China ?
Reply Recommend 0
Major Labya
Oct 28, 2021 09:20pm
@April Fools , Remember 2000 rupee notes being handed out in brown envelops a few years ago? That's who.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair Trial
Oct 28, 2021 09:24pm
@Bazinger, How convenient? Just sweep it off as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 09:31pm
@Punjabis Chronicles , they are interested in that. No money from foreign funding if they reach peace deal.
Reply Recommend 0
Zeeshan Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 09:32pm
@Awalmir, you are like the tlp, make noise and provide no solution.
Reply Recommend 0
No Ash
Oct 28, 2021 10:02pm
@Awalmir, Please enlighten us with the type of government you desire?
Reply Recommend 0
Munna
Oct 28, 2021 10:34pm
Imran Khan and his incompetent government should resign immediately for putting Pakistan in great danger with their opportunist U-turn policies.
Reply Recommend 0
Syed M Syedain
Oct 28, 2021 10:45pm
Govt is weak and timid
Reply Recommend 0
Khursheed
Oct 28, 2021 10:47pm
martial take over is imminent.
Reply Recommend 0

