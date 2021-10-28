Dawn Logo

Three women cricketers test positive for Covid-19 ahead of WI series

Dawn.comPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 12:27pm
Pakistan women's team player is seen during a practice session at the National Stadium Karachi ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. — Picture courtesy: PCB/Twitter
Pakistan women's team player is seen during a practice session at the National Stadium Karachi ahead of the ODI series against West Indies. — Picture courtesy: PCB/Twitter

Three squad members of the national women’s team participating in the pre-West Indies series camp at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre in Karachi have tested positive for Covid-19, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

According to the PCB, the players tested positive during the routine Covid-19 testing carried out on Wednesday and now they had started a 10-day quarantine, which ends on Nov 6.

The other squad members will remain in isolation till Nov 2 and undergo tests every alternate day, starting Friday, to stem any potential spread of the virus.

As per the PCB's Covid-19 protocols, all squad members had joined the bio-secure environment after returning two negative tests. These squad members had been vaccinated for Covid-19 in May.

The West Indies team will arrive in Karachi on Nov 1 for three ODI matches on Nov 8, 11 and 14, after which both teams will head to Zimbabwe to play the qualifying round of the ICC Women’s World Cup, which takes place from Nov 21 to Dec 5. The main round will be held in New Zealand next year.

Pakistan's squad for the upcoming West Indies series consists of Javeria Khan (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Maham Tariq, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin and Sidra Nawaz.

The West Indies men's team is also scheduled to tour Pakistan in December to play three ODIs, and the PCB believes the tour will help reopen the gate of international cricket in Pakistan, especially after the cancellation of recent tours by England and New Zealand.

On DawnNews

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:39pm
Better safe than sorry to save precious human lives amid the rapidly expanding, fastly growing, ever increasing and almost unstoppable Indian-Delta variant of Covid-19, spreading like wild-fires and causing wide-spread inflections, deaths, devastations and destructions in all countries of the world including but not limited to the U.S., Canada, South America, E.U., Scandinavia, Africa, Central & South Asia, Far, Near & Middle East, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand.
Rahim
Oct 28, 2021 04:23pm
Squad should stay safe and quarantined
