India tests nuclear-capable missile amid tensions with China

APPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 11:24am
In this file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. — AP
In this file photo, the long range ballistic Agni-V missile is displayed during Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India. — AP

India has test-fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with a range of 5,000 kilometres from an island off its east coast amid rising border tensions with China.

The successful launch on Wednesday was in line with “India’s policy to have credible minimum deterrence that underpins the commitment to no first use”, said a government statement.

The Agni-5 missile splashed down in the Bay of Bengal with “a very high degree of accuracy”, said the statement issued on Wednesday night.

Beijing’s powerful missile arsenal has driven New Delhi to improve its weapons systems in recent years, with the Agni-5 believed to be able to strike nearly all of China.

India is already able to strike anywhere inside neighbouring Pakistan.

India has been developing its medium and long-range nuclear and missile systems since the 1990s amid increasing strategic competition with China in a major boost to the country’s defence capabilities.

Tension between them flared last year over a long-disputed section of their border in the mountainous Ladakh area. India is also increasingly suspicious of Beijing’s efforts to heighten its influence in the Indian Ocean.

Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes. India and China fought a bloody war in 1962.

M. Emad
Oct 28, 2021 11:31am
Congratulations, India.
Reply Recommend 0
Junaid
Oct 28, 2021 11:36am
Indias ballistics missiles in the face of China’s hypersonic missiles are obsolete.Gimmics like these are good to fool the bhakts back home but in reality, India has just been trumped.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 28, 2021 11:37am
Yesterday it was Chinese hypersonic, and today it’s Indian Agni-5. Indian has no credentials to pretend as super power. Such tests are at all not helpful in resolving dispute in S.Asia. An arms race is in no nation favor. India must look at the poorest of the poor, millions of people are homeless there, can be seen in Mumbai Kolkata, Delhi, unemployment, hunger, no toilets, GDP double digit minus. The testing of highly expensive weapons doesn’t merit in presence of extreme poor population.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Oct 28, 2021 11:38am
Long overdue !! Deterence is the key
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 28, 2021 11:41am
Minimum deterrent is needed. China is trouble maker everywhere... be it Hong-Kong, Taiwan, SCS, Tibet, Xinjiang.
Reply Recommend 0
Percussionist
Oct 28, 2021 11:41am
Semi ICBM
Reply Recommend 0
Praveen
Oct 28, 2021 11:42am
Long live India and its scientists.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 11:42am
Modi is a Hindutva lunatic. Most of what he has done has damaged India irreversibly.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Oct 28, 2021 11:43am
These missiles are not for Diwali.
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Oct 28, 2021 11:44am
China thinks they are controlling world. Only thing they can control is Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Oct 28, 2021 11:56am
India is no match for China inspite of whatever charlatan Modi says.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 28, 2021 11:59am
And China just tested hypersonic missile so good luck with Agni V. Thats generations behind.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 28, 2021 12:00pm
and China just tested hypersonic missile so good luck with Agni V. Thats generations behind.
Reply Recommend 0
Solomon
Oct 28, 2021 12:05pm
This pseudo cricketing intellectual should be thrown out of PTV.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Oct 28, 2021 12:08pm
@Vigilante , will be getting there slowly sir.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 28, 2021 12:09pm
@Vigilante , please ask your iron brother to keep running at full speed. someone is following…
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Oct 28, 2021 12:12pm
China is bully, China grew on back on manufacturing and not innovation the moment world stops buying which will happen in due course then watch the downfall
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed Adil
Oct 28, 2021 12:17pm
If India dares to nuke China then China will wipe India not only off the map but out of history itself. The indians should remember their place in the world. They can't even defeat Pakistan, much less The Dragon.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 28, 2021 12:18pm
With so much poverty inside,this seems to be a funny action.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 28, 2021 12:22pm
So all India can do is this after China hypersonic missile test
Reply Recommend 0
maan
Oct 28, 2021 12:24pm
Say no to war. Wars of today's world will not occur face to face. One-click of a button and half of the world will turn into dust.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 28, 2021 12:29pm
Wonder if Agni5 will cover hunger, lack of toilets, agitating farmers and hatred for minorities across India?
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Oct 28, 2021 12:29pm
@Vigilante , india keeps getting drubbed and humiliated but never seems to learn. This time round Dragon or Pakistan will sort them out for good.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran khan (Mardan) KPK
Oct 28, 2021 12:30pm
Just like their satellites these missiles are fake as well.
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Oct 28, 2021 12:33pm
It is trade that matters most for this bully, hope Pakistan will learn something but when?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:40pm
Joke of the century.
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 28, 2021 12:43pm
Hypersonic has no match with Agni
Reply Recommend 0
Jp
Oct 28, 2021 12:48pm
Well done India. Now, China a paper tiger stop threatening India.
Reply Recommend 0
krish
Oct 28, 2021 12:50pm
i dont think they are trying to equal china. china and US are competing
Reply Recommend 0
Pathan
Oct 28, 2021 01:15pm
Good job India
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Sabir
Oct 28, 2021 02:08pm
... India is playing with fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem
Oct 28, 2021 02:20pm
@RAja Raman, what about Kashmir?
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem
Oct 28, 2021 02:21pm
@Praveen , millions miles behind China. Congratulations on what?
Reply Recommend 0
Naseem
Oct 28, 2021 02:24pm
@Fact checker , Chief and super power. Long live China.
Reply Recommend 0
Lavra
Oct 28, 2021 02:47pm
Good deterrence
Reply Recommend 0
Mohd Abdul
Oct 28, 2021 04:22pm
@Imran khan (Mardan) KPK, Roghtly said. Chinese Satellites are fake. Their missiles are fake. Their figures are fake. Their numbers are fake. Only Their slaves take it for real.
Reply Recommend 0
Eternal_Dharma
Oct 28, 2021 05:10pm
@Fastrack, once again Modi is 100% correct
Reply Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Oct 28, 2021 05:58pm
It is the eye behind the aim that maters, not the size of the fire.
Reply Recommend 0
Legend
Oct 28, 2021 06:01pm
Congratulations India
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 06:04pm
India will not even know what hit them
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabi
Oct 28, 2021 06:25pm
China has a problem with all its neighbors ( eastern border,western border,northern border and south border). And not to forget far fetched American and European countries.
Reply Recommend 0
JP
Oct 28, 2021 06:35pm
@Junaid, You have not read that China fail it's target and India hit the target.
Reply Recommend 0
GT
Oct 28, 2021 06:49pm
India want good relationship with China beside all controversies of border issues
Reply Recommend 0
Sachin
Oct 28, 2021 06:50pm
Sweet
Reply Recommend 0
Asgar khan
Oct 28, 2021 06:55pm
@Chrís Dăń, China has poors than the whole world combined
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 28, 2021 07:11pm
@krish, India will get its place in the world. We belong there and we know where we want to be. We won’t allow China, US or anyone to hold us down.
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 28, 2021 07:55pm
@Vigilante , still China won't come to rescue you
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 28, 2021 08:45pm
If a war breaks out with China, it will be over before Hindustan will even fire anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 28, 2021 08:46pm
What india may need is another round of thrashing at the hands of Chinese soldiers.
Reply Recommend 0
Sj
Oct 28, 2021 09:00pm
@John,India has brahmos hypersonic missile since 2005 . Hope that answers
Reply Recommend 0
F Ifti
Oct 28, 2021 09:03pm
India days are numbered
Reply Recommend 0
Tman
Oct 28, 2021 09:17pm
Full of tea.
Reply Recommend 0
Jp
Oct 28, 2021 09:30pm
@Mohd Abdul, Agree with you. Pakistan J17 is classic example 50% of the fleet is grounded. No buyers in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 28, 2021 10:28pm
@Truth, “.. someone is following…”. Nothing but Indian Delta virus!!
Reply Recommend 0

