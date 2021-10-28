Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

Rawalpindi sealed as TLP workers head for Islamabad

Mohammad Asghar | Aamir YasinPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 01:36pm
(Clockwise from top) Containers deployed at Faizabad Interchange and Club Road, vehicles turn back after barriers were placed near Chandni Chowk on Murree Road, a man climbs down a bridge at Faizabad Interchange and razor wires block the staircase of the metro bus station at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi ahead of the expected march by TLP activists to Islamabad. — Photos by Mohammad Asim
(Clockwise from top) Containers deployed at Faizabad Interchange and Club Road, vehicles turn back after barriers were placed near Chandni Chowk on Murree Road, a man climbs down a bridge at Faizabad Interchange and razor wires block the staircase of the metro bus station at Liaquat Bagh in Rawalpindi ahead of the expected march by TLP activists to Islamabad. — Photos by Mohammad Asim

Contingency plan in place to prevent violence . Containers installed in Raja Bazaar, adjoining areas . Markets, bazaars may face shortage of edibles in case stand off continues

RAWALPINDI: As the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) rally heads for Islamabad, the local administration closed Murree Road on Wednesday by placing containers and barbed wires.

The local administration has prepared a contingency plan to avoid violence.

On Wednesday, the containers were placed on the main roads of Raja Bazaar and adjoining areas.

The areas that have been blocked are Mareer Hassan, Murree Road from Mareer towards Saddar Metro Station, Murree Road from Mareer Chowk towards Liaquat Bagh, Liaquat Bagh and College Road, Iqbal Road and Dhoke Khabba Road, Bhabhra Bazaar and Circular Road, Asghar Mall Road and Chah Sultan Road, Chandni Chowk, Rawal Road and Sixth Road (diversion on double road).

The twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned into a battlefield in April when TLP workers and supporters protesting against the sacrilegious remarks of the French president were stopped to enter Islamabad by local police and the violence shifted to Rawalpindi.

Markets and bazaars of the twin cities may face shortage of edibles in the coming days in case the standoff with TLP continues.

“The travel time from Committee Chowk to Benazir Bhutto Hospital is 15 minutes, but it took an hour to reach the hospital to bring my ailing wife on motorcycle from narrow streets,” said Raja Zameer, a resident of Dhoke Khabba.

Ahmed Malik, a resident of Arya Mohallah, said he had to come home via Airport Road from Islamabad instead of Murree Road. He said his office was located in Islamabad and he was unable to reach home on time due to closure of roads.

Reportedly, the police and district administration have also blocked G.T. Road from Jhelum Bridge by placing containers.

Police have been given slingshots and glass balls to control the protesters. Slingshots and glass balls would be in addition to batons, rubber bullets, tear gas shells and other anti-riot tools.

Rangers have been called to maintain law and order in Punjab for 60 days in the wake of violent clashes with the proscribed organisation.

Police have also intensified crackdown on the TLP’s activists in Rawalpindi division arresting more than 220 activists.

Police raided to arrest TLP North Zone Emir Hadayatullah Shah in the Airport police area, however, it remained unsuccessful as he managed to flee.

On Wednesday night, G.T. Road was blocked by the law enforcement agencies near Gujar Khan, however, one track was left open for the time being which will be closed to traffic when needed.

The City Traffic Police have made alternative traffic plan to facilitate citizens who had been facing immense problems due to closure of Murree Road.

Murree Road from Faizabad has been closed on both sides with containers and barricades. Citizens can enter Rawalpindi using the Expressway and I.J. Principal Road.

Gujar Khan

Security arrangements were beefed up by Jhelum police to push back TLP workers.

According to the sources in Jhelum police, four SSPs, eight DSPs, 16 inspectors, and 4,000 other policemen were called in Jhelum from different districts including Bhakkar, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Chakwal to counter the rally of TLP workers.

District authorities blocked the G. T. Road from Jhelum to Dina at four different points with containers and trucks to bar the movement of the rally towards the federal capital.

The administration sealed both sides of the Jhelum bridge by placing containers and trucks.

Moreover, the Kala Gujjran railway crossing near Jhelum was also blocked which led to the suspension of the railway service. — Additional reporting by Hamid Asghar

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (11)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 28, 2021 09:44am
Karma coming imran's way. Hypocrisy has a cost, just as incompetence has. I am sorry for voting for Niazi
Reply Recommend 0
Monsters
Oct 28, 2021 10:01am
blackmailers, terrorists, bandits, fanatics
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 28, 2021 10:10am
These are NOT TLP ‘workers’; they are gundas!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 10:20am
Nothing would happen, much to the dismay of Pakistan haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 28, 2021 10:20am
Many people will not be able to work or go to offices and many will get Covud-19.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 10:43am
IK and PTI do not have control over internal security anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 28, 2021 11:12am
Recipe for chaos.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:44pm
What a grave, grim, grisly and great tragedy?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 02:25pm
@Have mercy on Pakistan, What is Karma, Mr Indian?
Reply Recommend 0
Realistic
Oct 28, 2021 07:21pm
Crush them with force. They have killed innocent people
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Oct 28, 2021 07:49pm
You can't stop people marching on foot. These people have no steady jobs, its a great entertainment for them. They are going to Islamabad for sightseeing .
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Storm landing
28 Oct 2021

Storm landing

The notification saga has ended, but so has the ‘same page’.
State of surrender
27 Oct 2021

State of surrender

What’s the difference between TLP’s religious extremism and the government’s encouragement of religiosity?

Editorial

Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...
27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...