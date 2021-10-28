Dawn Logo

India probes Kashmiri students for cheering Pakistan cricket win

AFPPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 08:53am
Indian security force personnel stand guard in Srinagar, occupied Kashmir in this file photo. — Reuters
SRINAGAR: Police have launched an investigation after several hundred students in India-occupied Kashmir celebrated India’s recent defeat to Pakistan in the cricket World Cup, officials said on Wednesday.

Around 300 students in two top Srinagar medical colleges gathered in two hostels watching the match on Sunday and burst into celebrations when Pakistan crushed India in the high-octane contest in Dubai.

Videos of the students shouting “Long live Pakistan” went viral. Footage also showed thousands of people in the city and several other towns cheering on the streets and setting off firecrackers in support of Pakistan.

On Tuesday, police opened two investigations under the Unlawful Prevention Activities Act (UAPA) and raided one of the hostels, but no one was detained, a police officer said.

“The videos are being closely scrutinised to identify cheerleaders who raised pro-Pakistan and anti-Indian slogans at the end of the match and indulged in anti-national activities,” the officer said.

India has used the vaguely-worded UAPA legislation against thousands of Kashmiri residents, journalists and dissidents, according to activists.

It allows people to be held for six months — often rolled over — without being charged and bail is virtually impossible.

In a separate similar incident, police detained six residents in the Jammu region of the territory for questioning after a video showing them supporting Pakistan’s cricket team emerged on social media.

“Why is loyalty to the Indian cricket team being demanded from us? Is it a crime to cheer the victory of your favourite side? Many of us are petrified for being charged under terrorism laws or even being arrested or dismissed from college,” a medical student said.

Former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter criticising the police action, saying “Instead of trying to ascertain why educated youth choose to identify with Pakistan, GOI (Government of India) resorted to vindictive actions.”

On Monday, a group of Kashmiri students in the northern state of Punjab reported being attacked after they celebrated Pakistan’s victory, and an Indian schoolteacher in Rajasthan was dismissed after she posted celebratory messages on social media.

Anger against New Delhi has simmered since August 2019 when Hindu nationalist prime minister Narendra Modi’s government cancelled the occupied region’s semi-autonomy and brought it under direct rule.

Since then, over 2,000 people have been arrested under the UAPA, with almost half of them still in jail, according to officials and rights activists.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Kashmir Unrest
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 28, 2021 09:00am
Shame on India
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 09:04am
Citizens must be loyal to the country where they live and earn their living. The same is true in all countries including Pakistan, China..
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 09:05am
Law of the land and order must prevail. Kudos to Indian Govt. and security forces.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 09:14am
That's all they can do- pathetic losers. Kashmir now in full swing for freedom.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 09:15am
Kashmiris hearts beat with Pakistanis. 370 move has backfired spectacularly in Indias face.
Reply Recommend 0
Slowtrack
Oct 28, 2021 09:19am
Fascist states are afraid of something as insignificant as liking another country and its sports team.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Oct 28, 2021 09:24am
Probe what? Kashmiris are with Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
sfomann
Oct 28, 2021 09:43am
India should get the hint. We Kashmiris do not want to be part of India. Either leave now or we will force you. It is just a matter of time.
Reply Recommend 0
sfomann
Oct 28, 2021 09:43am
India should learn some lesson from Taliban. It is just a matter of time. You will have to leave sooner or later
Reply Recommend 0
jamil Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 09:43am
This is what happens when you occupy people illegaly
Reply Recommend 0
Uday
Oct 28, 2021 09:55am
Freedom of expression misused. Only in India you can do this..!
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 28, 2021 10:04am
India cannot silence the whole population of Kashmir. They can try all they want. Shameless Modi.
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Oct 28, 2021 10:12am
What happens to peoples freedom of speech, these students didn't cause any harm to anyone in India, so why the brutal Indian authority continue looking for reason to punish the innocent Kashmiris. Where's the Western media which only cries for freedom of speech for non Muslims and when it comes to Kashmiri Muslims, they all go quiet. Shame on India and countries which support Indian brutal rule in Kashmir..
Reply Recommend 0
Tejas
Oct 28, 2021 10:23am
A simple question: When India defeats Pakistan, do the Hindus in Pakistan cheer for India? If at all they cheer, would Pakistan like? So it’s not about a game, cricket, it’s something else. Smart people do understand.
Reply Recommend 0
Fact checker
Oct 28, 2021 10:38am
Law of the land should be upheld!! Remember hongkong ?
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 11:00am
Disloyalty to ones own country is severely punishable offense.
Reply Recommend 0
Hashim
Oct 28, 2021 11:26am
They should also make it a crime if someone in one indian city supports another city's team in IPL.
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 28, 2021 11:27am
Drop all probe as sportsmanship. At many occasions Indian Cricket Team cheers and appreciated Pak Team victory, against third team. Please don’t mess.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock
Oct 28, 2021 11:31am
They get subsidized education from Indian tax payers and then root for Pakistan just because it is a Muslim country. Might as well leave and go to Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Nation
Oct 28, 2021 11:45am
Everyone should respect their own country law. Else face the consequences.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 01:24pm
Tangible sights and deafening sounds of world's biggest false, feign, sham, shame, feeble, frail, feint and fake democracy called Republic of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 28, 2021 02:45pm
The Indians are weird people.
Reply Recommend 0

