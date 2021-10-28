Dawn Logo

Eight embrace martyrdom as terrorist attacks rise in KP

Dawn ReportPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 08:11am
LANCE Naik Asad Ali (left) and Sepoy Asif.—INP
PESHAWAR: Eight security personnel including four soldiers were martyred and another wounded in cross-border attack, ambush and bomb explosions in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two days.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram tribal district between the night of Tuesday and Wednesday when troops in a prompt response engaged them and thwarted their attempt, according to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During intense exchange of fire, however, Lance Naik Asad Ali, 24, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

Four soldiers, four constables martyred in blasts, cross-border attack and ambush in two days

From Lakki Marwat, our correspondent adds: Four police constables were martyred when terrorists ambushed a patrolling party on a busy road linking Lakki Marwat with Mianwali on Tuesday night.

An official said a police party headed by ASI Yaqoob Khan came under attack at a distance of six kilometres from Lakki city. The official said armed men riding motorcycles fired at the police van and sped away.

He said the deceased included ASI Yaqoob Khan and Constables Mustaqeem Shah, Inamullah and Rahimullah.

A large contingent of police, led by Bannu RPO Sajid Ali Khan and Lakki Marwat DPO Shezada Umar, reached the scene as personnel started combing the area in search of the assailants, the official maintained.

Also, two soldiers were martyred and another one suffered injuries in bomb attacks in three different areas of the North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Officials said Sepoy Shaukat was martyred in a roadside explosion in Degan area near the Afghan border, whereas another soldier, Rohail, embraced martyrdom in another explosion that occurred in the Garyum area of Razmak tehsil. In yet another blast, a soldier Naik Qamar sustained injuries in the Tapesi Adda near Mirali. The wounded soldier was rushed to hospital in Mirali town.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Comments (16)
Ike
Oct 28, 2021 08:29am
Who are these terrorist and what is their agenda. Since they are from across the border they are Afghanis belonging to which group.
Gareeb Ajam
Oct 28, 2021 08:30am
What have taliban done now. Ashraf ghani government may be corrupt but was peaceful for pakistan.
Azam Jan
Oct 28, 2021 08:39am
Worsening situation in tribal area is alarming. Intelligence agencies have failed repeatedly.
Akil Akhtar
Oct 28, 2021 08:43am
We need to hold Taliban responsible...where is our tough response. Tell the Taliban they will be left alone if this does not stop.
Khalid
Oct 28, 2021 08:53am
Indias dirty game will continue for some time…
Alpha
Oct 28, 2021 09:11am
Inna Lillah e Wa Inna Eliehe Rajioun. Till when will we acquiesce to these militant terrorists and continue loosing our brave soldiers. Its time to give a befitting reply across the border once and for all.
arslan_munir
Oct 28, 2021 09:11am
Instead of having pile of army on the Kashmir border, we should relocate that pile to KP border.
Lavra
Oct 28, 2021 09:39am
so sad RIP
Anonymouseee
Oct 28, 2021 10:02am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi rajioun. These Indian backed terrorists will be eliminated soon.
M Shaking Sweating
Oct 28, 2021 10:12am
@Khalid, yep, but you don't have the intelligence to deal with India
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 28, 2021 10:54am
@Ike, / These terrorists are Afghans and are being financed by India of Modi.,
Usman
Oct 28, 2021 10:55am
KP should have become the heaven and the flawless fort after the straight 8 years rule of legendary PTI!!! With the support of exemplary police force. What happened?
Umar Makhdumi
Oct 28, 2021 11:14am
Unfortunately these brazen attacks have increased ferociously against our armed forces after Taliban's takeover of Kabul. For how long the innocent blood of our brave security jawaans will continue to flow???
INDIAN DALIT DELTA
Oct 28, 2021 11:23am
With Taliban nearly gone, the only remaining culprit is India!!
Akbar Azam Manzar
Oct 28, 2021 02:20pm
Rest In Peace.
ABU TALIB
Oct 28, 2021 02:52pm
Why such terrorist attack now, & where we are lapsing at security level.
