Eight embrace martyrdom as terrorist attacks rise in KP

PESHAWAR: Eight security personnel including four soldiers were martyred and another wounded in cross-border attack, ambush and bomb explosions in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in two days.

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan attempted to cross the fence along the Pak-Afghan border in Kurram tribal district between the night of Tuesday and Wednesday when troops in a prompt response engaged them and thwarted their attempt, according to the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During intense exchange of fire, however, Lance Naik Asad Ali, 24, resident of Kurram, and Sepoy Asif, 21, resident of Lakki Marwat, embraced martyrdom, the ISPR added.

From Lakki Marwat, our correspondent adds: Four police constables were martyred when terrorists ambushed a patrolling party on a busy road linking Lakki Marwat with Mianwali on Tuesday night.

An official said a police party headed by ASI Yaqoob Khan came under attack at a distance of six kilometres from Lakki city. The official said armed men riding motorcycles fired at the police van and sped away.

He said the deceased included ASI Yaqoob Khan and Constables Mustaqeem Shah, Inamullah and Rahimullah.

A large contingent of police, led by Bannu RPO Sajid Ali Khan and Lakki Marwat DPO Shezada Umar, reached the scene as personnel started combing the area in search of the assailants, the official maintained.

Also, two soldiers were martyred and another one suffered injuries in bomb attacks in three different areas of the North Waziristan tribal district on Wednesday.

Officials said Sepoy Shaukat was martyred in a roadside explosion in Degan area near the Afghan border, whereas another soldier, Rohail, embraced martyrdom in another explosion that occurred in the Garyum area of Razmak tehsil. In yet another blast, a soldier Naik Qamar sustained injuries in the Tapesi Adda near Mirali. The wounded soldier was rushed to hospital in Mirali town.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021