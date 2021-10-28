Dawn Logo

Pakistan calls for devising long-term roadmap for Afghanistan

APPPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 08:05am
TEHRAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for devising a long-term roadmap for Afghanistan in order to advance the agenda of political engagement, economic integration, and regional connectivity.

Speaking at the second Ministerial Meeting of Neighbouring Countries of Afghanistan in Tehran on Wednesday, he stressed the need for exploring possibilities of collaboration with key international actors that can support the reconstruction and economic development efforts in Afghanistan.

Foreign ministers of host country Iran Dr Abdullahian, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan attended the meeting.

Mr Qureshi said achieving economic sustainability in Afghanistan was a crucial step at the moment as the country was experiencing a severe economic crisis for reasons internal as well as external.

He said there had been severe drought in Afghanistan for the past two years and the situation had been compounded by a high inflation rate.

He pointed out that following the Taliban takeover of Kabul, major donors had stopped funding the Afghan government, stressing that earlier the donors used to cater for roughly 70 per cent of Afghanistan’s budget.

The minister said the sudden withdrawal of foreign assistance had created a huge gap and warned that 90pc of the Afghan population could fall below the poverty line next year.

He said Pakistan was trying its best to help stem the downslide and continued to provide urgently needed food-stuff and medicines to Afghanistan.

He mentioned in this regard facilitating provision of international humanitarian assistance by land and air and revising customs duties on Afghan products.

Mr Qureshi welcomed the pledges of more than $1.2 billion announced during the flash appeal by the United Nations, but noted that these pledges had not been converted into disbursements yet.

He said it was important that Afghanistan was allowed access to its frozen assets to reverse the economic downturn.

“Our collective efforts can halt economic meltdown. An economic collapse will yield instability, conflict and a refugee influx into neighbouring countries and onward to other regions,” he said.

The foreign minister said terrorist organisations operating inside Afghanistan posed a threat to international peace and stability and needed to be monitored properly.

“The Afghan interim government must ensure that there is no safe haven for such elements and that Afghan territory is not used to harm any country,” he said.

Mr Qureshi expressed the hope that the Taliban would take all necessary steps to meet this most important expectation of the international community.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

M. Emad
Oct 28, 2021 08:17am
Pakistan's so-called 'Afghanistan Roadmap' policy could shrink Pakistani eeconomy.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim, Karachi
Oct 28, 2021 08:19am
No one cares about Afghanistan unless they are inclusive
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 08:27am
@M. Emad, Try reading the article for once before boring us with RSS rants.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 28, 2021 08:27am
Any long term road map must contain a hands off policy on girls education. That’s the biggest beef.
Reply Recommend 0
Tow 2 Tango
Oct 28, 2021 08:28am
Forget Afghanistan. Please concentrate on building and stabilizing your economy. Afghanistan is not our problem. Our problem is economy, inflation, and high electricity and food prices. Try to control them first.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 28, 2021 08:35am
You don't have a short term plan for your debt ridden country . You are worried to have a long-term plan for Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Tumgan Dulogho
Oct 28, 2021 08:41am
Wow Pakistan has some great ideas on Afghanistan. Wonder why nobody else thinks about these thing??? Sarcasm!
Reply Recommend 0
A
Oct 28, 2021 08:42am
Why Afghanistan does not talk for itself. Why FM does not talk about Pakistan, all Pakistans problems are solved? Does he expect world to send money thru Pakistan? It makes more sense if Taliban talks and Pakistan supports not other way around.
Reply Recommend 0
Abha Singh
Oct 28, 2021 08:54am
Why does not Pakistan do for Afghanistan what it begs others countries to do? Practise what you preach.
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
Oct 28, 2021 09:01am
This man can talk. A lot of talk whether it makes sense or not . Mostly not. I don't think think foreign minister of any country that of consequence to Pakistan pays any attention to him. Be it USA, China, Russia, India etc. A True gasbag.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 28, 2021 09:07am
What about 90% of Pakistan population that will fall below poverty line soon?
Reply Recommend 0
0qTtr
Oct 28, 2021 09:28am
Taking loans from Saudi Arabia.. who will benefit people of Pakistan or Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Oct 28, 2021 09:44am
Excellent news. We need a good relationship with them.
Reply Recommend 0
Wounded dragon
Oct 28, 2021 10:07am
First Pakistan needs proper road facilities. Mr FM thinks that he is the FM of Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
kmx
Oct 28, 2021 10:08am
This is nothing but dishonesty by Pakistan Minister to get others to pour in money into Afghanistan so Pakistan can get some too.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 28, 2021 10:13am
Please kindly share first the long term roadmap for Pakistan. We keep wondering about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Aftab
Oct 28, 2021 10:26am
You do not have a roadmap for Pakistan and advocate Afghanistan roadmap.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 28, 2021 10:51am
Let’s see a roadmap for Pakistan first
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 11:05am
Talk about the issues of Pakistan. Enough interfering in neighbors' internal matters.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 28, 2021 11:14am
Why not Pakistan give $1-2 billion and China give $10 billion?
Reply Recommend 0
ANS
Oct 28, 2021 11:18am
Please give up Pakistani citizenship and join Taliban cabinet.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansoor
Oct 28, 2021 11:54am
When was the last time this genius spoke about Pa and her issues, it is either Kashmir or Afghanistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Uncle Jee
Oct 28, 2021 11:55am
Please keep following your "roadmap". No one else interested in the terrorists that have taken over Afghanistan
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:46pm
Once again, the dynamic and debonair Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Shabnam
Oct 28, 2021 01:29pm
Gen, Mobin told you what to do. Just take his words before it is too Late.
Reply Recommend 0
acorn
Oct 28, 2021 07:28pm
I guess Pakistan never really figured out the end game. We have never been much for long term thinking.
Reply Recommend 0

