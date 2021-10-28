Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

Govt decides to treat TLP as militant outfit

Iftikhar A. Khan | Syed Irfan RazaPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 11:31am
(Clockwise) Police personnel fire tear gas on the supporters of the banned TLP during its long-march towards Islamabad on Wednesday. The cops injured during the clashes with the TLP supporters. The TLP workers and police come face to face.—Online / Dawn
(Clockwise) Police personnel fire tear gas on the supporters of the banned TLP during its long-march towards Islamabad on Wednesday. The cops injured during the clashes with the TLP supporters. The TLP workers and police come face to face.—Online / Dawn

• Punjab police chief says four cops martyred, 263 injured in clashes
• Rangers deployed to maintain law, order in province for two months

A DAY after a meeting of the country’s civil and military leadership, the government on Wednesday decided to crush the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) by all means and resolved that army, Rangers and police would stop participants of its long march from entering the federal capital.

The decision was taken by the federal cabinet in its meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan following which Rangers were requisitioned in Punjab for 60 days to maintain law and order in the province.

The government categorically announced that it could not meet the TLP’s demand of closing down the French embassy in Pakistan and revealed that there was no French ambassador in the country.

“The cabinet has decided to treat TLP as a militant organisation and it will be crushed as other such groups have been eliminated. Pakistani state has defeated major terrorist organisations such as Al Qaeda,” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a post-cabinet meeting press conference, adding that the TLP did not have the status and the quantum of arms the other organisations had.

“Yesterday PM chaired a meeting which was attended by the military leadership and representatives of intelligence agencies and relevant authorities. It was decided that the TLP would no more be dealt as a political party but as a militant organisation and it would not be tolerated anymore,” he said.

The minister said the government had evidence that the TLP was being funded by some groups in India which also maligned Pakistan through social media. “Therefore the cabinet also decided to launch a crackdown through the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority against those spreading “fake news”, adding that some journalists were also using social media for propaganda.

Mr Chaudhry said the TLP would not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and it would now be treated as a “militant” group and not a religious party.

The TLP, he said, was established in 2015 and since then, its modus operandi had been to come out on the roads and block them. “But there is a limit to the state’s patience.”

He said the people had a right to their “ideas” but could not be allowed to take up arms if their ideas were not heard.

“In today’s cabinet meeting, it was decided that such activities will not be tolerated,” he said, adding that “no one should make the mistake of thinking that the state is weak. Those who made this mistake later realised they were wrong”.

The minister said last time, six policemen were martyred and more than 700 injured in clashes with TLP workers. Now, at least three policemen have been martyred in two days and more than 49 are injured.

“How long will we show restraint?” the minister asked.

He said that on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting which was also attended by intelligence officials.

“A clear policy decision has been taken. The banned TLP will be treated as a militant party. We will not treat them as a political party [...] The rest of the country’s institutions should also play their role.”

However, responding to a question the minister said the government could not declare any political party a terrorist organisation and for that it (the government) had to adopt a procedure and file a petition in the Supreme Court. “We have finalised the petition and it will be filed soon.”

Mr Chaudhry also questioned the registration of the TLP as a political party by the Election Commission of Pakistan on an application filed by a person who, he said, “lived abroad”.

In a press conference, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said: “We have decided to deploy Rangers in Punjab for 60 days to maintain law and order situation in the province, like Karachi.”

He said Rangers were being deployed in Punjab under Section 4 (2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997, read with Article 147 of the Constitution, on the requisition of the provincial government.

He warned that the way the TLP was behaving, it could be declared a global terrorist organisation. “In such a case, nothing will be in our control,” he said.

Stressing the need for peace in the country, the minister said Pakistan was under pressure. He reiterated that certain “international powers” wanted to impose sanctions on Pakistan and “had their eyes on the country’s nuclear programme”.

He said 70 other policemen suffered injuries and eight of them were in critical condition.

He said automatic weapons were used by the TLP against the police which restricted themselves to baton charge and tear gas shelling.

Alluding towards the TLP claims about casualties of its workers, he said he had directed the Federal Investigation Agency to take strict action against those spreading fake news on social media.

Mr Rashid said the TLP did not meet its commitment of unblocking the roads. “The government cannot keep schools and hospitals closed due to the protests,” he added.

The minister urged Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to realise the gravity of the situation.

Mr Rashid said he remained in touch with the TLP leadership and had last contact with them at 3:30am last night and told them to look at the situation in the country. “I assured them that the French ambassador is not even in Pakistan, but TLP activists are still on roads which shows that they have some another agenda.”

TLP-police clashes

At least four police officials were killed and another 263 wounded, many of them seriously, when violent activists of the TLP clashed with police near Muridke and Sadhuke on Wednesday.

The fierce clashes broke out after the TLP tried to resume its march on Islamabad to pressurise the government to accept its demands.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar said the charged mob of the proscribed organisation martyred four police officials and injured 263 others. The martyred personnel were identified as ASI Mukhtar Ahmed, ASI Mohammed Akbar, head constable Mohammed Ayub and constable Khalid Javed.

While briefing the media, he said: “TLP activists were armed with automatic weapons and shot straight fire on the police,” The use of arms against the law-enforcement agencies by the banned outfit was a matter of serious concern, the IGP added.

On its part, the TLP claimed that two workers of the organisation had died in the clashes with the police and 41 had been wounded.

A TLP spokesman said police had used excessive force against their peaceful rally. However, the group’s claim of death of its workers could not be confirmed independently.

The police said the TLP was trying to mislead public by making false claims on social media and posting some video clips from the past.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (80)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
F Khan
Oct 28, 2021 07:23am
This is the biggest u turn of PTI.The position on TLP in 2017 and now in 2021 is just the opposite.
Reply Recommend 0
Atif
Oct 28, 2021 07:23am
This is good news.
Reply Recommend 0
Truth
Oct 28, 2021 07:23am
This is TLP-phobia. Country needs to be educated. Why paint an entire group with the same paint?
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 07:25am
Sad day in modi-fied India.
Reply Recommend 0
Kareen Afghani
Oct 28, 2021 07:35am
Lets see how this goes. Gov going after 50,000+ citizens. I don't think it will go very smoothly. So hold tight folks.
Reply Recommend 0
J
Oct 28, 2021 07:35am
We should stop blaming this on India. It is getting silly, ridiculous and no one believes us anyway
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 28, 2021 07:40am
Home grown and nurtured groups are now proving to be more than nuisance.
Reply Recommend 0
Dinesh
Oct 28, 2021 07:43am
The government of the day should send members of the TLP & TTP to the Uighur re-education camps in the Peoples Republic of China. I am confidant that the iron brother would be more than happy to assist.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 28, 2021 07:45am
It has become clear TLP is working on someone else’s agenda. They must be crushed like any other terrorist group funded by foreign forces.
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 28, 2021 07:47am
TLP, PDM (including PML-N), PPP & other anti-government Political parties.
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Oct 28, 2021 07:49am
Nawaz is behind every notorious movement and that's a fact.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 28, 2021 07:55am
This will only inflame people further. The government should instead try to make peace, fulfill all the demands of the people.
Reply Recommend 0
ok
Oct 28, 2021 07:56am
About time. Should be treated as terrorists.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 28, 2021 08:00am
Pellet guns are made for this reason....
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 28, 2021 08:02am
Government bans an organization and then sits to talk to them and then brands them as militant outfit. Wait for retaliation from the 'militant outfit'. In 2 days time world can witness a big U turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Jo
Oct 28, 2021 08:02am
Finally the penny has dropped. If this was done earnestly the first time round you wouldn't see protests, marches, killing of innocent people and burning property. Government's mixed messages has created this crazy situation.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Oct 28, 2021 08:03am
Any betting on how soon a U turn be announced? 24-48 hours is best guess
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Oct 28, 2021 08:11am
@F Khan, dear Imran Khan also strongly opposed the violence policy's of TLP in 2017
Reply Recommend 0
Qbc
Oct 28, 2021 08:12am
This is just words nothing will be done practically
Reply Recommend 0
Fahim Khalil
Oct 28, 2021 08:13am
TLP is the combination of Religious terrorist group who on the name of religion trying to take over public sentiments
Reply Recommend 0
Novoice
Oct 28, 2021 08:13am
Sheikh Rasheed and PTI Ulema wing were on record as biggest supporters of TLP in 2017 and encouraged their violence and sit ins then. How we can trust them to handle this situation?
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen8
Oct 28, 2021 08:14am
Dear Punjab, with deployment if Pakistan Rangers forget they will leave before 20 years. They will occupy prime buildings in Lahore and elsewhere just like they did in Karachi
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 28, 2021 08:22am
This is what happens when you keep kicking the can down the road. I hope the govt. makes a stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Oct 28, 2021 08:22am
Take action against TLP. Strict to the decision. TLP has become monster like Lal Masjid Cleric of Islamabad.
Reply Recommend 0
Altin
Oct 28, 2021 08:24am
Swat, Waziristan, Baluchistan and now Punjab. This is the ultimate mistake of this government, as the Lal Masjid was for Musharraf's.
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 28, 2021 08:25am
The lesson here is that if the Organization of Islamic Countries becomes effective, it can achieve great things.
Reply Recommend 0
Imagine101
Oct 28, 2021 08:27am
About time! Where was this government... sleeping? Why did they wait this long knowing what TLP is capable of. Negotiating with a group only interested in money and attention is ridiculous.
Reply Recommend 0
imran
Oct 28, 2021 08:32am
Good and never let these anti-state organization to grow
Reply Recommend 0
Tow 2 Tango
Oct 28, 2021 08:32am
Certainly a good decision. This kind of illiterate bunch of masses must be controlled iron handedly.
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Jan
Oct 28, 2021 08:33am
The only way to deal with militants is to eradicate them. Eradication without use of brutal force is not possible.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Oct 28, 2021 08:36am
Isn't this the same group that Imran used to create chaos against NS and eventually got selected as PM ? I don't see any difference in TLP 2017 and TLP 2021.
Reply Recommend 0
Justice
Oct 28, 2021 08:36am
But IK always advocated for diplomatic solutions with terrorists. Another U-turn.
Reply Recommend 0
Akil Akhtar
Oct 28, 2021 08:40am
@Truth, because the entire group is on the street and responsible for what happens....
Reply Recommend 0
A Saboor
Oct 28, 2021 08:47am
This step should have been taken earlier, by far, better late than non.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Anitha Raj
Oct 28, 2021 08:52am
These are bad militants. They fight against Pakistan. Only those fight against India are good militants. Both governments must act strongly against those who go against the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sid
Oct 28, 2021 09:01am
@F Khan, PTI doesn’t want to use force on its own people and so is doing so as a last resort - stop playing politics
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 28, 2021 09:02am
@F Khan, so, it is a GOOD u turn; why are you ‘bothered’.
Reply Recommend 0
Constantine
Oct 28, 2021 09:07am
Yeah this is what happens when you encourage violent types thinking that they’ll only affect neighbors.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Vaqar Awan
Oct 28, 2021 09:12am
TLP has no right to challenge the writ of state. By blackmailing, its not the right way to get your demands accepted. They all want is get thing by extortion. Government is too lazy to do anything about TLP.
Reply Recommend 0
Salim
Oct 28, 2021 09:18am
You can't just designate an entire party that has millions of voter base as a militant group just because you don't like their opinion or their form of protest! If there are difference in opinion, they need to be addressed rationally by bringing all stakeholders on table. This act is pure fascism and dictatorial muffling of opposing patties!
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 28, 2021 09:28am
Excellent decision
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 28, 2021 09:29am
Well done. No room for extremism
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 28, 2021 09:32am
Enough appeasement. These are not human beings and should be dealt with strictly.
Reply Recommend 0
AJ
Oct 28, 2021 09:33am
@Citizen8, better than TLP any day
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Oct 28, 2021 09:34am
When it was the democratic government facing these violent mobs, you supported them with everything what not to the extent that they became a visible political force exploiting youth in this country. Now that you are in power and you have difficulty putting the genie back in the bottle, you call them terrorists. Strange by all accounts.
Reply Recommend 0
Sami
Oct 28, 2021 09:35am
Only Nawaz Sharif is to be blamed, had he prepared trenches we would never have seen all this. No internet service since yesterday
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 28, 2021 09:35am
Why policemen, rangers or Army personnel are killed only in protests by Islamic parties and not in protests by students, factory workers, peasants, government employees, women groups etc. What the .... is problem with Islamists
Reply Recommend 0
tipu
Oct 28, 2021 09:38am
A journey of PTI from protestor to anti protestors
Reply Recommend 0
tipu
Oct 28, 2021 09:39am
A journey of PTI from protest to anti protest
Reply Recommend 0
Amir
Oct 28, 2021 09:43am
such militant organizations hiding behind religion should be dealt quickly and sternly
Reply Recommend 0
SAM
Oct 28, 2021 09:52am
@Anti-Corruption , what about terrorists funded by local forces?
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Arshad
Oct 28, 2021 09:55am
Good decision, should have been taken long ago, but still good decision. Go for it.
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Oct 28, 2021 09:56am
Give a finger nail and they will snatch your arm off. That is how it is. Be firm, very very firm.
Reply Recommend 0
Monsters
Oct 28, 2021 09:59am
TLP is just a terrorist group causing extreme fear, whoever opposes them. They need to be permanently banned also on social media they are highly dangerous for Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 28, 2021 10:01am
What would PTI say of todays situation pertaining to TLP and the increase in price of basic food essentials faced by a common family?
Reply Recommend 0
Imagine101
Oct 28, 2021 10:02am
@Salim, anyone who knows their history well will strongly disagree with your opinion. I think you need to get your facts right. They are not on the streets to talk.
Reply Recommend 0
G H A L I B J E E E
Oct 28, 2021 10:05am
FINALLY, long overdue,
Reply Recommend 0
F NAWAZ
Oct 28, 2021 10:06am
time is now to crush these extremely dangerous fanatics
Reply Recommend 0
Tabish Ayaz
Oct 28, 2021 10:10am
As the old saying goes, "Chickens have come home to roost", a feat of rebounding of an engineered phenomena; now deal with it.
Reply Recommend 0
Bold
Oct 28, 2021 10:10am
All hyperbole and bravado. To do this, they have to file a petition and we all know how slow the legal process is
Reply Recommend 0
Reader
Oct 28, 2021 10:12am
Indoctrination has been going on for many years, why are we as a nation surprised at what it leads to?
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 28, 2021 10:22am
The real cause behind the cancerous growth of these terrorist, not militant , groups is the utter failure of all Pakistani governments in providing proper education for the masses .
Reply Recommend 0
funnyman
Oct 28, 2021 10:28am
@Jo, You mean how after Faizabad Dharna Justice Faiz Isa tried to stop TLP and its "Supporters" who handed envelops of cash to TLP protestors and was then punished with fake cases by PTI?
Reply Recommend 0
Rana
Oct 28, 2021 10:29am
Government should be thankful to Sheik Rashid for this achievement of converting a harmless religious group into an armed militant group. Sheikh Rasheed doesn't have the ability to handle the situation, he misled the higher ups in govt and TLP about negotiations, making the situation worst.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 28, 2021 10:29am
Another good terrorists turn into bad.
Reply Recommend 0
Joseph1
Oct 28, 2021 10:32am
Just yesterday Mr. Rashid said all demands of TLP are right except French ambassador, which by the way also signed by PTI government in written agreement.
Reply Recommend 0
Samit
Oct 28, 2021 10:43am
Next question- Is it a good terrorist or bad terrorist??
Reply Recommend 0
Asif Bajwa
Oct 28, 2021 10:45am
@F Khan, if they're killing your country's policemen and peacekeepers, causing public disruption, and vandalization then of course it has every right to do a U-Turn. If you don't change your game and keep your stance on the situation than you aren't a skilled leader.
Reply Recommend 0
Saif Zulfiqar
Oct 28, 2021 10:58am
Every Pakistani know the TLP is terrorist party.
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir
Oct 28, 2021 11:05am
Govt old tactics to crush movements to safeguard political elite,govt, While nation is in trauma of inflation and trying to oust this most incompetent govt
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Oct 28, 2021 11:07am
Deal with the masterminds and sympathizers for a permanent solution to this menace.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar Makhdumi
Oct 28, 2021 11:19am
When you feed the cobras, they will come to bite you one day.
Reply Recommend 0
Gokboru
Oct 28, 2021 12:12pm
This government has created a powerful enemy with a very large support base not just in pakistan but in other countries. Tlp supporters will go underground after this and work against any oppression. They will arm themselves and form powerful militias. Well done imran khan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr No
Oct 28, 2021 12:25pm
Tlp should arm and meet this corrupt government head on.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistan first
Oct 28, 2021 12:32pm
Why did it take them a year to recognize this is a militant group. Total failure of interior minister Sheikh Rasheed
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:45pm
Too little, too late.
Reply Recommend 0
Kay
Oct 28, 2021 12:57pm
Hillary Clinton had said Many years back..... you cant keep snakes in your backyard, hoping they will bite only the neighbors. Blaming India is the easiest way out !!!!
Reply Recommend 0
R.A
Oct 28, 2021 02:01pm
@Saleem, One of P T L demands is Sh. Rashid as P M
Reply Recommend 0
S Amin
Oct 28, 2021 02:21pm
Clean up terrorists and move forward Pakistan!
Reply Recommend 0
Uyghur Ahmadi
Oct 28, 2021 10:28pm
Uturn after uturn makes you go in circles
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Storm landing
28 Oct 2021

Storm landing

The notification saga has ended, but so has the ‘same page’.
State of surrender
27 Oct 2021

State of surrender

What’s the difference between TLP’s religious extremism and the government’s encouragement of religiosity?

Editorial

Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...
27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...