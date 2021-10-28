Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 29, 2021

Govt plans ‘tax rationalisation’ for IMF deal

Khaleeq KianiPublished October 28, 2021 - Updated October 28, 2021 07:34am
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar addressing a press conference on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star
ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the PM on Finance Shaukat Tarin and Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar addressing a press conference on Wednesday.—Tanveer Shahzad / White Star

• PM’s adviser confident about revival of Fund programme
• Minister says govt under pressure for ‘giving up’ taxes on petroleum items

ISLAMABAD: To reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of its programme, the government on Wednesday announced that it’s going for ‘rationalisation of taxes’ to bridge over Rs450bn gap in revenues it had given up on petroleum products to keep their prices one of the lowest in the world.

“We will have to definitely rationalise taxes but I would not disclose more about the IMF programme at this stage,” said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin while speaking at a joint news conference with Energy Minister Hammad Azhar.

“We have reached very close to the agreement. Take my assurance. Only one or half of things are outstanding and that is currently under discussion… would be settled,” Mr Tarin added.

The presser that happened to be the first public appearance of Mr Tarin as adviser and after closure of negotiations with IMF last weekend had been called to announce financial package approved by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the form of $3bn in safe deposit and $1.2bn worth of petroleum product supplies on deferred payments.

Talking about the IMF programme, Adviser Tarin asserted that everything, including fiscal, had almost been settled when he left Washington. When he returned from New York to Washington, it was to settle some loose ends, he explained. “This IMF (programme) will be done. Take my word and remove this uncertainty,” he reiterated.

In response to a question, the adviser made it clear tax measures did not come under discussion with the IMF and ‘only principles and policies’ were negotiated. When it was about revenue collection, targets for fiscal and primary accounts were negotiated and what the IMF wanted here was that primary account – the difference between revenues and expenditures excluding debt servicing – should be in surplus, he said. “Obviously they ask how we are going to bridge the gap when we do not collect petroleum levy after targeting it at Rs600bn in budget,” Mr Tarin reasoned.

Since Pakistan had Rs175bn higher than the targeted revenue collection in the first quarter of the year, it was reported that how the difference would be covered, he said. However, the government would then be facing deficit in non-tax revenues and even though FBR revenues were higher they got distributed among the provinces and had minimal impact on federal fiscal position.

The energy minister told the presser that the government had waived about Rs450bn in the form of general sales tax and petroleum levy on oil products but was coming under increasing pressure why the taxes had been given up on petroleum items. He said the loss of GST and PL on petroleum items obviously had a revenue impact and the government had to meet it from other revenue avenues.

Talking about the Saudi package, Mr Tarin said he had announced in June and then in September about an agreement with the Kingdom on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan for $1.5 to $1.8bn support at the rate of $150 million per month for supply of oil products on deferred payment but its details could not be finalised for some reasons.

He said during Mr Khan’s recent visit Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman was reminded about the agreement in principle on oil facility and reported that it had not been operationalised so far. The crown prince was also apprised that since the $3bn safe deposit with the State Bank in 2018-19 had greatly helped Pakistan, such arrangement should also be looked into.

“On the spot, the crown prince approved the package,” Adviser Tarin said, adding the announcement that followed included $1.2bn for refined oil products for a year at the rate of $100m per month besides the $3bn safe deposit. “So it is $4.2bn annual package which is better than we had requested for $1.8bn annual support for oil supplies that would have translated into $3.6bn package for two years.”

The terms and conditions of the package would remain same as they were in 2018-19 i.e. payable at an interest rate of 3.2pc per annum, he said.

The adviser said the government had been providing significant relief, which was incomparable with neighbours and rest of the world, to the people on petroleum products.

Minister Azhar said the international community was passing through a commodity cycle due to demand and supply issues arising out of stimulus packages announced by various countries and food and energy prices had seen three-four times hike. He said oil prices in Pakistan were lowest in the world, except for some oil producing countries.

Pakistan had not increase gas prices since 2019 whereas Europe had seen over 500 per cent increase in gas prices this year, the minister told the media before expressing the hope that prices would come down in about six months as the commodity cycle would end soon.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2021

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 07:39am
"Rs 450bn gap in revenues given up on petroleum to keep their prices one of the lowest in the world". But our media.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 07:41am
Excellent. Fighting people's battle with the lender. Looters govts had pushed Pakistan into mammoth debt trap.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 28, 2021 07:44am
Pakistanis trust PMIK. With him, it's always Pakistan and Pakistanis first. No more deep pockets of the past.
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 28, 2021 07:44am
Get rid of ministers salaries and expenses since they have not produced anything due to incompetency.
Reply Recommend 0
Yours Truly
Oct 28, 2021 07:58am
To.summarize, the petrol and diesel prices will be raised again pretty soon. Be ready for the shock.
Reply Recommend 0
Az Iz
Oct 28, 2021 08:21am
If the conditions set by IMF are agreed to, and sign the dotted lines, agreement will be signed. What's great about it.
Reply Recommend 0
Maqbool
Oct 28, 2021 08:38am
Isn’t interest on the Saudi Islamic Loan RIBA ?
Reply Recommend 0
Maqbool
Oct 28, 2021 08:38am
Isn’t Interest amount to RIBA on the Saudi Loan ?
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Oct 28, 2021 08:41am
Every thing that's been said here translate into one thing,that this government is utterly incompetent in running countries economic affairs.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 28, 2021 08:50am
So please increase the petroleum price for once so we can all settle down and the businesses can start making startegies to survive.as we all know your incompetence has no limits.
Reply Recommend 0
TimeToMovveOn
Oct 28, 2021 08:54am
‘rationalisation of taxes’ = TAX INCREASE
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 28, 2021 08:59am
India & Bangladesh should buy the ''lowest price petroleum products'' from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Zahid
Oct 28, 2021 09:05am
Electricity prices were raised yesterday and gas and petrol will be raised in the coming days
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Oct 28, 2021 09:05am
RIBA? ‘ interest rate of 3.2pc per annum,’
Reply Recommend 0
Ravenous
Oct 28, 2021 09:17am
Another petrol bomb on its way! public should brace for impact
Reply Recommend 0
SALMAN ALI
Oct 28, 2021 09:24am
What about after Foreign Minister criticism of Saudi Arabia not supporting Pakistan on Kashmir issue? How does the new Saudi package fit into that episode.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Oct 28, 2021 09:47am
The first thing is to get rid of IMF. It's a trap. Nothing more.
Reply Recommend 0
Erum Aziz
Oct 28, 2021 09:49am
Control dollars flushing. Trade in local currency no more payments in dollars. Increase gold reserve.
Reply Recommend 0
Qaiser
Oct 28, 2021 09:53am
Shaukat Tareen may have been a successful banker at Citibank but he is no economist and hence his appointment is nothing but a compromise by the visionary leader aka Prime Minister. Owing to his background of a commercial banker he would not have a clue as how to take corrective measures for setting right the direction of Pakistan economy. Poor choice
Reply Recommend 0
Omer
Oct 28, 2021 09:54am
More taxes are coming
Reply Recommend 0
Samuel
Oct 28, 2021 10:10am
I think they Govt should also ensure people pay taxes..Pakistanis are the worst in paying taxes. The size of the population and the number who pay taxes doesnt match.
Reply Recommend 0
SayNoToPlastics
Oct 28, 2021 10:14am
With the 4.2 billion dollars facility from the Saudis , why we still need the IMF ??? This government is a compulsive borrower , they borrow for a hobby and the tragedy they really beleive that succeeding in borrowing is an achievement. Of course their nasl will not have to pay back the loans .
Reply Recommend 0
rehan
Oct 28, 2021 10:19am
@Fastrack, than how come so many people are sitting in his Gov. Who have been named in the recent financial scandals of Pandora papers ?????
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Oct 28, 2021 10:31am
No privatization, no cut on own luxuries, just put whole burden on public and they call it negotiation ?, well what else can be expected from Robots.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:15am
@Fastrack, our media is trash.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:16am
@Khan, please stop PML narrative. We have seen what the experienced team of PML did to the country.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:17am
@Yours Truly, it’s expected, so will not be a shock. Look at world conditions, we don’t live on Mars, we are a part of this same world.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:19am
@Cavalier, what economic affairs? Do we even have an economy? Where were you for the last 50 years? No economic development took place in this country in 5 decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:20am
@Abdullah, please go ahead and control the world oil prices and then the Gov’t can do what you ask for
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Oct 28, 2021 11:20am
Tax rationalization or in other words expect an increase in income tax for the small population that makes the mistake of becoming a tax filer in this country.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:21am
@Erum Aziz , and end up like Libya.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 11:21am
@Erum Aziz , please guide how to increase gold reserves with money in reserves.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 28, 2021 11:28am
@Fastrack, Before commenting, look at the debt taken by PTI !!
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 28, 2021 11:53am
Wages also one of the lowest in Pakistan....These elites has no knowledge the effect it causes on the common man
Reply Recommend 0
SALMAN ALI
Oct 28, 2021 11:56am
@Erum Aziz , What a prescription!!! May I know who will sell us Petrol, Palm Oil and LNG in Rupees? And how do we buy Gold for Gold Reserves? US is the only country that has its foreign debt in its own currency. China is trying hard to shift some of global trade in its currency.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer
Oct 28, 2021 11:58am
You Mr Prime Minister failed to recover the looted money from the corrupt, now You have given NRO through new NAB ordinance ...decrease the size of cabinet...
Reply Recommend 0
AH
Oct 28, 2021 12:31pm
@Qaiser, The loans are only given when these people are put in place to ensure IMF policy is followed. Forget the consequences and stop taking loans from IMF. These elites will continue with this as they don't give a dam about the people of Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 28, 2021 12:43pm
That's exactly what they have been saying since last many weeks without any tangible results.
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani
Oct 28, 2021 12:49pm
@Samuel, all Pakistanis whether rich or very poor pay indirect taxes, what ever you purchase including essentials food items, you pay indirect tax applied on it. All utilizes bills, petrol, have indirect tax applied on it. I would agree with your comments for rich wealthy especially the ones having huge income from agriculture and they do not pay their share of the direct tax/file tax returns.
Reply Recommend 0
Mujahid Hussain
Oct 28, 2021 12:55pm
Government should reduce it's own expenses and stop lexuerious life of law makers and in civil & military beaurocracy.
Reply Recommend 0
Zaid Usman
Oct 28, 2021 02:24pm
Old wine in a new bottle.
Reply Recommend 0
Tashfeen Qayyum
Oct 28, 2021 02:31pm
@Samuel, fully agreed
Reply Recommend 0
Asim
Oct 28, 2021 02:48pm
The already taxed salarief class will befurther squeezed! While seth enjoys!
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Storm landing
28 Oct 2021

Storm landing

The notification saga has ended, but so has the ‘same page’.
State of surrender
27 Oct 2021

State of surrender

What’s the difference between TLP’s religious extremism and the government’s encouragement of religiosity?

Editorial

Notification lessons
Updated 28 Oct 2021

Notification lessons

WHILE the stand-off on the nomination of the country’s new spymaster finally came to an end this week, the reality...
28 Oct 2021

Hunger in Afghanistan

THE reports and images emerging from Afghanistan are very disturbing. People selling their belongings and ...
28 Oct 2021

Elegance for eternity

MANKIND’S romance with technology is a charming outcome of the Industrial Age. In recent years — months, indeed...
27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...