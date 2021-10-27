Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 27, 2021

FO summons Indian envoy over 'killing' of Pakistani prisoner in occupied Kashmir

Naveed SiddiquiPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 10:57pm
In this file photo, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan
In this file photo, Foreign Office spokesman Asim Iftikhar briefs the media. — Photo courtesy: Radio Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday sought an explanation from India on the reported "killing" of a Pakistani prisoner in Indian custody in occupied Kashmir.

The Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to the Foreign Office and a strong protest was lodged on the reported killing of a Pakistani civilian prisoner, Zia Mustafa, in an incident involving Indian occupation forces in Poonch sector of occupied Kashmir, a statement issued by FO spokesman Asim Iftikhar said.

According to a report carried by The Hindu, Mustafa and three Indian security personnel were injured on Sunday when militants opened fire on a joint search party in Poonch. The report identified Mustafa as a "Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba".

In the statement released today, the FO spokesman said that the Indian envoy was told that the reported killing of the Pakistani prisoner — who was in Indian custody since 2003 — under "mysterious circumstances" at a location away from the prison where he was interned, was not only "intriguing" but also raised serious questions about the well-being, safety and security of Pakistani prisoners in India.

"Regrettably, this is not the first such incident. In the past as well, Pakistani civilian prisoners in India have been found dead under inexplicable circumstances. Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of the dastardly Indian practice of extra-judicial killing of Pakistani and Kashmiri prisoners in fake encounters," the FO statement said.

The spokesman said the Indian government was told to "urgently authenticate" this particular incident, undertake a credible and transparent investigation, ensure justice, and hold the perpetrators accountable.

"The Indian government was further reminded to fulfill its obligations to ensure the safety, security and humane treatment of all Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails/detention centres pending their release or repatriation," the FO spokesman said.

Pak India Ties , Kashmir Unrest
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Global governance
27 Oct 2021

Global governance

Wise countries design growth strategies as per their socioeconomic needs.
Too hot to handle
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Too hot to handle

Will Glasgow offer anything more than ‘blah blah blah’?
What a tangled web
Updated 26 Oct 2021

What a tangled web

So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.

Editorial

27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...
Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.