Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | October 27, 2021

TLP will now be treated as a militant group, will not be allowed to challenge state's writ: Fawad

Dawn.comPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 07:44pm
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry addresses a press conference on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday categorically said that the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) will not be allowed to challenge the writ of the state and will be treated as a "militant" group and not a religious party.

The minister's remarks came as fresh violence erupted between law enforcers and TLP supporters near Sadhoke in Punjab's Gujranwala district on Wednesday. At least four policemen were martyred and dozens injured.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the federal cabinet, Chaudhry said that the banned group was established in 2015 and since then, their modus operandi has been to come out on the roads and block them. "But there is a limit to the state's patience"

He said that people have a right to their "ideas" but can't be allowed to take up arms if their ideas are not heard.

"In today's cabinet meeting, it was decided that such activities will not be tolerated. We will not tolerate those who challenge the writ of the state," he said, adding that the Pakistani state had defeated major terrorist organisation such as Al Qaeda.

"No one should make the mistake of thinking that the state is weak. Those who made this mistake later realised they were wrong."

Chaudhry said that the TLP had no "status" or access to arms like other terror groups. He said that a "show" had been staged the past six times, and the government had shown "great restraint".

"We don't want blood to be spilt but some of their [TLP's] leadership don't care about whether people are killed. They want blood to be spilt on the roads."

The minister said that last time, six policemen were martyred and more than 700 injured in clashes with TLP workers. Now, three cops have been martyred in two days and more than 49 are injured, he said.

"How long will we show restraint?" the minister asked. He said that on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting which included intelligence officials.

"A clear policy decision has been taken. The banned TLP will be treated as a militant party. We will not treat them as a political party [...] the rest of the country's institutions should also play their role."

On Sunday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had said that while the TLP was "banned it was not proscribed". He had said that while the party was “neither here nor there”, it is not banned as its members can still contest elections by virtue of being registered with the ECP.

Chaudhry said that the Punjab IG will shortly hold a presser, followed by a briefing from Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. "As I said, we have shown a lot of restraint [...] and not used force."

The minister also lashed out at what he called "fake news" on social media and called on those spreading misinformation to mend their ways. "We will not tolerate this, we will come [down] hard on you."

He said the TLP activists were receiving "social media help" from India and some other countries, adding that the government was contacting these countries to have such people expelled and the PTA had been issued directions in this regard.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (13)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
M. Mushtaq Ahmed
Oct 27, 2021 06:43pm
Should have dealt with them long ago.
Reply Recommend 0
Have mercy on Pakistan
Oct 27, 2021 06:43pm
That is how it should have beenbeen treated from day obe. But your gutless govt chickened out and gave them a free pass. Shame on imran khan
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 06:44pm
Well done.
Reply Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Oct 27, 2021 06:45pm
This is a correct begining!!! Our many cops are martyred today in the line of duty and they sacrificed their own lives in protecting this country. They are the only ones aorth all respect. RIP my martyred cops. These TLP protestors have never done anything for this country. I wish them to be handled with a strong fist.
Reply Recommend 0
Zulfiqar
Oct 27, 2021 06:49pm
I don’t understand what TLP’s agenda is.
Reply Recommend 0
John The Baptist
Oct 27, 2021 07:06pm
Oh, now he's trying to pretend this government has a backbone?
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Oct 27, 2021 07:11pm
Should TLP use containers to block roads then?;
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 27, 2021 07:13pm
Didn’t we ban them, now we call them militants/ religious party, minister please make up your mind.
Reply Recommend 0
KJ
Oct 27, 2021 07:23pm
""No one should make the mistake of thinking that the state is weak. " When you make that statement, it implies not only the people, but you also doubt that position.
Reply Recommend 0
Cardiac Arrest
Oct 27, 2021 07:34pm
Stop talking and get down to doing something
Reply Recommend 0
People
Oct 27, 2021 07:37pm
Good TLP vs Bad TLP TLP involved in violent demonstrations against PML(N) Government: Good TLP TLP involved in violent demonstrations against PTI Government: Bad TLP
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 27, 2021 07:40pm
Exactly, treat them as terrorists and prosecute them. There should be no pardons and mercy.
Reply Recommend 0
Suchbaath
Oct 27, 2021 08:14pm
Finally Federal Government woke up. Why Punjab Chief Ministers and their Ministers NOT making same stern warnings including Fiaz Chuhan sahab?
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Global governance
27 Oct 2021

Global governance

Wise countries design growth strategies as per their socioeconomic needs.
Too hot to handle
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Too hot to handle

Will Glasgow offer anything more than ‘blah blah blah’?
What a tangled web
Updated 26 Oct 2021

What a tangled web

So poorly kept is this secret about the opposition’s real hopes and no plans that even the government has figured it out.

Editorial

27 Oct 2021

Escalating prices

ONE question being asked by almost every Pakistani today is: for how long will we have to suffer food price ...
Another demolition
Updated 27 Oct 2021

Another demolition

THE closing act in the battle over the 15-storey Nasla Tower in Karachi has been set in motion. On Monday, the...
27 Oct 2021

A despicable custom

IT is a wonder that it took so long for the Federal Shariat Court to declare the practice of swara un-Islamic. To...
Perfect in every way
Updated 26 Oct 2021

Perfect in every way

GLORIOUS. Gratifying. Liberating. Pakistan’s thumping victory over India in their opening fixture of the T20 World...
26 Oct 2021

Balochistan CM’s exit

ON Sunday, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani’s name was added to the long list of chief ministers of Balochistan who ...
Minister’s odd logic
26 Oct 2021

Minister’s odd logic

THE government’s contradictions and confusion appear to have no end when it comes to dealing with the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan.