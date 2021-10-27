TLP leadership accuses Sheikh Rashid of lying, says will resume march to Islamabad

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's (TLP) central committee on Wednesday accused Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid of lying that matters between it and the government had been settled, adding that the protesters would now depart from Muridke soon for their announced destination of Islamabad.

In a statement issued by the group's central committee, TLP leader Syed Sarwar Shah Saifi said: "Sheikh Rashid lied yesterday that matters have been resolved. He also lied about contact [with us] at 8pm — from them till now no government official, including Sheikh, has contacted [us]."

"Let the entire nation see the malicious intent of the government," the statement said.

On Tuesday, Rashid had said that the government did not have any "reservations" on the TLP's demands and there was agreement on all issues discussed with the group — except for the matter of the French ambassador's expulsion.

He reiterated that the government and TLP had reached an agreement on all other issues and that he would contact the group again at 8pm.

No agreement without expulsion

After Rashid announced that the government could not meet the TLP’s demand for expulsion of the French ambassador, the party had said its activists would now march onto Islamabad.

Regarding the expulsion, Saifi said that France had committed blasphemy at the government level and the TLP thus expected an official response from the incumbent government.

"Are these claimants of the state of Madina unable to respond to France? Have they become so enslaved to the Jews and the Christians?" the TLP leader questioned.

The statement called upon the government to fulfil its agreement of expelling the French ambassador, saying that the group had abided by the agreement and given three days, despite losing 40 lives.

Saifi said the demands would increase if more blood was spilt and the nation would be "rid of this dishonest, lying and hypocritical government". He said it would be better if the agreement was abided by and TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was released so the group could go back.

"Don't lie to the nation. No negotiations are being done with us. The government is not sincere in negotiations but if more blood is shed now, revenge will be taken," the statement said.

The statement also criticised the prime minister, saying that he had "nothing to do" with the nation.

"The people should know that these faithless are neither loyal to the country nor the nation and the 'captain' is planted in the country for [sowing] discord and chaos."

The statement again reiterated that the prime minister and the government would be responsible for any more bloodshed and loss of lives. It said that the TLP had thrice made agreements with the government previously and this would be the fourth time.

Islamabad and Rawalpindi sealed off

Earlier on Tuesday night, the district administrations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had blocked the Faizabad intersection while law enforcement agencies began sealing areas and roads with containers to prevent the TLP protesters from entering the federal capital territory.

According to sources, police deployment was to be carried out in the garrison city before dawn and the roads were to be blocked with containers and barbed wire to prevent any protest.

TLP's protest

The TLP had launched the latest round of protests in Lahore on the 12th of Rabiul Awwal, primarily to exert pressure on the Punjab government for the release of its chief, Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, the son of its late founder Khadim Rizvi. The younger Rizvi has been kept in detention by the Punjab government since April 12 for “maintenance of public order".

Later, it had announced to march on Islamabad, prompting the government to block the routes leading to the capital.

However, TLP leader Pir Ajmal Qadri had later said the purpose of the move was "respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH)", while also demanding Rizvi's release.

Meanwhile, as the group's workers had marched towards the capital, at least three policemen were martyred in clashes with them.

TLP leaders had also claimed that several of the groups' workers had been injured in the clashes and scores were arrested, only to be released later.

Following the release of TLP workers, Rashid had said another round of talks with the group would be held at the Ministry of Interior in Islamabad.

On Monday, Rashid had assured to fulfil the commitments the government made with the TLP during negotiations a day earlier, saying the matter would be discussed during a federal cabinet meeting on Wednesday following Prime Minister Imran Khan's return from Saudi Arabia.