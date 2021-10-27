Dawn Logo

'Shameless and unacceptable': Shoaib Akhtar quits PTV, walks off show after being 'insulted' by anchor

Dawn.comPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 03:18pm
A screengrab from PTV Sports show "Game On Hai". — PTV Sports Twitter
A screengrab from PTV Sports show "Game On Hai". — PTV Sports Twitter

Following Pakistan's win over New Zealand on Tuesday night, one would think the post-match analysis would be the primary thing people were talking about but instead, the limelight was on the spat between Shoaib Akhtar and anchor Dr Nauman Niaz.

Akhtar, a legendary former fast bowler, quit and walked off a Pakistan Television (PTV) show after being "insulted" by Niaz.

The two were part of a panel for PTV Sports programme "Game On Hai" along with guests such as West Indies batting legend Sir Vivian Richards, former England captain David Gower, former Pakistan women's captain Sana Mir and former fast bowler Umar Gul. The panel was discussing the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 World Cup match which Pakistan won by five wickets.

During a discussion on the Pakistan squad, Akhtar credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars franchise for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Niaz took issue with Akhtar's comments and said: "You are being a little rude so I don't want to say this but if you're being over-smart then you can go. I am saying this on air."

Once the show resumed after a break, Akhtar apologised to the guests on the panel and announced his resignation from PTV, saying that he could not continue with the programme because of "how I was treated on national television".

The incident soon became viral on social media with the two individuals becoming top trends on Twitter and videos of the confrontation circulating which prompted Akhtar to issue a video message to "clarify" the situation.

However, in another snippet from the show, Akhtar can be seen telling Niaz to let the audience know "it was all planned. What we did is just try and get more TRP (television rating point)", adding that the anchor was a "favourite guy" of his and he liked to "pull his legs".

Akhtar, in a tweet, rejected the notion that it was a pre-planned move to boost TRP as he gave context to his own remarks that on face appeared as an admission of it being a stunt.

Terming the entire thing as an "unpleasant" incident, Akhtar said Niaz was being "obnoxious" and had asked him to leave for "no rhyme and reason".

"He sidelined me after abruptly insulting me — a national star — on national TV and then went on break. I realised that superstars and foreigners are sitting and what image would be delivered so I asked Nauman to end the matter otherwise what you've done with me will go viral and there will be no solution to that."

The former fast bowler said he had asked the anchor to apologise to him but Niaz did not which compelled him to leave the show. "I tried my level best to repair the damage [in] the programme," Akhtar added.

The incident caused an uproar on social media with politicians, journalists and mediapersons coming to the former cricketer's defence and criticising Niaz for his behaviour.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan said it was a matter of "prestige and dignity" and had been very "unprofessionally handled". He said there would be a standing committee meeting on the issue as well.

He chided PTV for going "completely off track" and called on the state broadcaster to "restore the legacy".

Journalist and anchor Kamran Yousaf said he was "embarrassed" by the incident and left speechless. He lamented what message the guests on the panel would take away from the incident.

Dawn editor Ismail Khan came down hard against Niaz.

Anchorperson Dr Shahid Masood, meanwhile, praised Akhtar as a very "sophisticated person" in reality and said he was saddened though not surprised by the incident.

"Maybe doing all this with our heroes has become our new national behaviour," he tweeted.

Geo News anchor Muhammad Junaid was much more direct in his criticism. "Dr Nauman is a shameless disgusting individual," he hit out.

Journalist Waseem Abbasi said such misbehaviour with a "cricket legend" in front of guests was "unacceptable".

Senior journalist Matiullah Jan also entered the fray and said Niaz had displayed "shameful and petty" behaviour. "He must apologise to Pakistanis," he tweeted.

Commenting on the matter himself, Niaz said Akhtar was a "star" who had brought accomplishments for the country.

"One side of the story always attracts, nonetheless having been friends for ages I’ll always wish him the best," he said.

PTV forms committee to probe incident

PTV administration took notice of the incident and formed a committee to probe the incident, according to a statement posted on its sports channel's official Twitter account.

The statement said the first session of the committee will be held on Wednesday (today) and probe the situation that occurred between Niaz and Akhtar.

Additional input from Reuters and additional reporting by Javed Hussain.

Comments (28)
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Oct 27, 2021 01:03pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 01:07pm
Absolutely shameless the way this anchor Nauman talked to him. He better apologise on air, or be replaced.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 01:08pm
Was this so called anchor in his "senses"? PMIK has ordered the inquiry but must order to replace this anchor immediately.
Reply Recommend 0
fida
Oct 27, 2021 01:12pm
PTV should kick this man Dr Nauman Niaz out. Such ugly behavior on NATIONAL TV is not acceptable.
Reply Recommend 0
Sane MInd1st
Oct 27, 2021 01:12pm
He is cent percent right?. But who?
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 27, 2021 01:16pm
@Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad, you are 100 percent wrong
Reply Recommend 0
Mushahid
Oct 27, 2021 01:16pm
Another example of the rude behavior of the corrupt elite! Arrogance of ignorance!
Reply Recommend 0
Fayyaz Hafeez
Oct 27, 2021 01:17pm
Being a Cricketer I must say that Shoaib Akhter was 100% Right, Dr. Nouman Should Say Sorry, he is just a Anchor Person and does not have role in Cricket and he don't have any Idea about School Cricket Even. Don't be act like a Master. Just face few deliveries of Haris Rauf.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 27, 2021 01:21pm
Nauman wanted to get attention.he wanted the whole palistan to know that analysis ahppens there too and the result is clear.now we know it including me.any attention is good attention it brings money with it .eventually this will increase his shows rating by tonight.
Reply Recommend 0
Humble
Oct 27, 2021 01:26pm
Humility and patience is what it takes , you cannot resign on a National broadcast program and just leave the show live !
Reply Recommend 0
Ckm
Oct 27, 2021 01:27pm
We know the background of nauman niaz. Zero accomplishment in Medicine! A sifarishi entrant in cricket & a pseudo-expert just like junaid zia. Please pay him for sitting at home but spare us the punishment of watching this goon during WC.
Reply Recommend 0
IMRAN ULLAH AWAN
Oct 27, 2021 01:28pm
Dr, Nauman possesses great knowledge about cricket history and statistics. To make a point, he heavily relies on his excellent spoken english skills. However, he needs to improve his cricketing analysis and program hosting skills.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Oct 27, 2021 01:29pm
such a shameless behavior by Noman Niaz.
Reply Recommend 0
Hussain
Oct 27, 2021 01:30pm
Shoaib akhter is just too arrogant and over smart He also passed bad comments on his senior too.
Reply Recommend 0
Baba
Oct 27, 2021 01:34pm
Hypocrpatic explaination by anchore is a question mark for all dignilfied individuals.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 27, 2021 01:35pm
Unprofessional behavior by PTV anchor.
Reply Recommend 0
M Irfan
Oct 27, 2021 01:36pm
I am 100% behind Shoaib bahi. This silly anchor must face the music now, who is good for nothing
Reply Recommend 0
Syed Ahmed
Oct 27, 2021 01:37pm
Were is Money gose were shoaib Akhtar remember IPL with SRK
Reply Recommend 0
Data
Oct 27, 2021 01:39pm
@Sane MInd1st, he
Reply Recommend 0
asad
Oct 27, 2021 01:46pm
They both belongs to ruling Punjab.
Reply Recommend 0
Mohsin Ali Baig
Oct 27, 2021 01:49pm
Very shameless attitude of Niaz and it is surprising too. Shoaib is the legend of cricket world and nobody can let down him.
Reply Recommend 0
NoVoice
Oct 27, 2021 01:55pm
It is unfortunately the culture since PTI came to power that petty low level people insult those who have achieved much. Slander, rudeness, name calling, insults, arrogance..this is a theme that is spreading in every segment of society since dharna 2014. This is not an isolated incident. A petty anchor thinks he is a king.
Reply Recommend 0
Pak-UK
Oct 27, 2021 02:30pm
Nauman is worst host I have ever seen.
Reply Recommend 0
John
Oct 27, 2021 02:40pm
Looks like the so called anchor was under the influence!
Reply Recommend 0
Azam Khan
Oct 27, 2021 02:45pm
Noman should be kicked out of PTV immediately!
Reply Recommend 0
kash
Oct 27, 2021 03:06pm
Shoaib was right, even Haris Rauf gave a shout out to LQ as well
Reply Recommend 0
Shahid
Oct 27, 2021 03:11pm
Dr. Nauman should be fired immediately!
Reply Recommend 0
vkp
Oct 27, 2021 03:17pm
"Shohib akthar is a legendary bowler"
Reply Recommend 0

