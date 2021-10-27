Dawn Logo

October 27, 2021

Trading temporarily suspended at PSX due to 'technical fault'

Dawn.com October 27, 2021
A man speaks on his cellphone in this file photo as he watches share prices on a screen at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in Karachi. — AFP/File

Trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has been temporarily suspended for two hours due to a "technical issue", the bourse announced on Wednesday.

"There are some technical issues being identified in the JADE Trading Terminal (JTT)," an update on the PSX website said.

"In order to conduct a detailed review of the issues and to protect the interest of the investors, the Exchange has decided to suspend today’s trading session for 2 hours i.e. from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm."

"The Market shall resume after 2 hours with a preopen session from 2:00 pm to 2:05 pm," it added.

The market had gained 693.77 or 1.53 per cent when the trading was suspended a little before midday.

