Trading resumes at PSX after temporary suspension due to 'technical fault'

Trading at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) was temporarily suspended on Wednesday for more than two hours due to a "technical issue", the bourse announced.

"There are some technical issues being identified in the JADE Trading Terminal (JTT)," an initial update on the PSX website said.

"In order to conduct a detailed review of the issues and to protect the interest of the investors, the Exchange has decided to suspend today’s trading session for 2 hours i.e. from 12:00 noon to 2:00 pm."

"The Market shall resume after 2 hours with a preopen session from 2:00 pm to 2:05 pm," it added.

The reopening time of the market was later extended by half an hour to 2:30pm.

The market had gained 693.77 or 1.53 per cent when the trading was suspended a little before midday.