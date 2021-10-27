Dawn Logo

'We are with you at every forum,' President Alvi assures Kashmiris on Black Day

Dawn.com | APPPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 01:18pm
President Dr Arif Alvi addresses the media during a rally in Islamabad to mark the Kashmir Black Day on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV
President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday assured people of occupied Kashmir that Pakistan stood with them, adding that "we are with you at every forum and fighting your case everywhere."

He made the comments at a rally in Islamabad to mark the Kashmir Black Day against the occupation of the valley by Indian forces since Oct 27, 1947.

He was accompanied by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

"We want to tell them (Kashmiris) that Pakistan is yours. Pakistan wants to call the attention of the international community towards the oppression and barbarism that is continuing in Kashmir," President Alvi said.

There was "no democracy" in Kashmir as opposed to what the Indian government claimed, he said, adding that what was happening with Kashmiri people was also reflected in what was happening with minorities elsewhere in India and especially Muslims.

"I challenge you, see how minorities are treated in Pakistan and look at how minorities are treated in India," he said.

Talking about the India's forced demographic changes in the occupied valley, President Alvi said Pakistan will "not accept" them.

"I want to warn the Indian government that the way [Prime Minister Narendra] Modi committed oppression in Gujrat, what he did to Muslims in other regions of India, the way oppression is done by changing the Citizenship Amendment Act, my Kashmiri brother will fight against that, he is fighting and is laying down his life in sacrifice. He will not rest."

Addressing the people of occupied Kashmir, he said, "My brothers, the tales of violence and oppression, the black history that has been imposed on you [...] we Pakistanis will stand with you. We are with you at every forum and fighting your case everywhere. We are with you in your struggle."

The president blasted the Indian government for having "no shame", pointing out that cases had been registered against people who celebrated Pakistan's wins in the T20 World Cup in Srinagar and other cities.

"The hearts [of the Kashmiris] beat with us," he said. "It is a big thing that even amidst this oppression, they express their love and emotions for Pakistan. And I believe [celebrations after Pakistan's win over India] were held with more passion in Srinagar than in Islamabad."

He assured Kashmiris that their freedom was near and called upon the Indian prime minister to put an end to the oppression in Kashmir.

"Mr Modi, have some shame and end this oppression. Free Kashmir," he said.

The president said India was "digging its own grave" by oppressing Kashmiris and other minorities in the country.

"We repeat that efforts are being made to start genocide over there. We fear that they will oppress and the people will rise for which they will blame Pakistan," he said.

The Indian government, under its Hindutva raj and under the plans of RSS — the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh party, which is said to be a parent organisation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party — is trying to wipe off the country's history and when it does that, its [own] future gets bleak too, the president observed.

PM urges international community to play its part

In his message on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the international community to play its role in putting pressure on India and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

He said the world should help secure the right of Kashmiris to determine their own future in accordance with the United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

"We stand united in support of the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination," he emphasised.

The prime minister said that despite the oppression and cruelty of Indian forces for the last seven decades, the Kashmiris were determined to gain freedom. "We salute the courage and determination of the Kashmiris, including women and children. Kashmiris are a source of inspiration for the freedom-loving people of the world."

"Unfortunately, in today's India, the ideology of RSS is prevalent," he said, adding that there was no place for Muslims and other minorities in its extremist ideology.

He said the ruling BJP was using oppressive methods to suppress the voice of Kashmiris and deny their right to self-determination.

Pakistan had raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at all forums including the UN, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and in bilateral meetings with world leaders, the premier recalled.

He said the UNSC took up the issue of Kashmir three times and rejected the claim that Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

"The UN and all international organisations have increased their condemnation of Indian measures in Kashmir," he added.

He said it was the responsibility of the UN Security Council to ensure implementation of its resolutions regarding Kashmir so that the valley's people could get their right to self-determination.

The just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute according to UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people were imperative for sustainable peace and stability in South Asia, he added.

'Era of oppression will end'

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry also assured Kashmiris that Pakistanis would continue to support them as it had done for the past seven decades.

"We fought three wars for Kashmir. We have dedicated our economy, our politics and foreign policy to the hopes of Kashmiris," he said.

"The government of Imran Khan is standing with you with the same passion. The era of oppression will end and the sun of freedom will rise," he said in a video message.

"Generation after generation of Kashmiris have fought this occupation," Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari noted.

"As the Modi govt moves towards a planned genocide of Kashmiris in IIOJK, the international community cannot continue turning a blind eye towards the rising tide of Indian fascism. The lessons of appeasement at Munich should not be forgotten," she tweeted.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that when India failed to convince Kashmiris to become a part of the country using force, it introduced "black laws" and targeted Kashmiris under the guise of terrorism.

"India has always failed in its abhorrent objectives because the courage and strength of Kashmiris is like a wall of steel," he said, assuring Kashmiris that the AJK and Pakistan governments, Pakistan Army and public were standing with them.

"As Kashmiris continue to be hounded & killed under illegal Indian occupation, #BlackDayForKashmir must force the champions of human rights and international law around the world to introspect," National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf said.

In a series of tweets, he pointed out that fascism was rising in India, adding that he knew Kashmiris would not rest until they had gained their freedom.

"What more evidence does the world need of where Kashmiri hearts lie: despite all restrictions and direct threats to their life, they publicly support Pakistan over India every time, publicly expressing their desire to be with Pakistan," he said.

