Saudi govt revives $3bn support to Pakistan

Khaleeq KianiPublished October 27, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 07:29am
A file photo of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. — Photo courtesy: PTI Twitter/File
ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has agreed to revive its financial support to Pakistan, including about $3 billion in safe deposits and $1.2bn to $1.5bn worth of oil supplies on deferred payments.

An agreement to this effect was reached during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the kingdom this week, a senior government official told Dawn. However, a formal announcement would be made by PM’s adviser on finance and revenue Shaukat Tarin and Energy Minister Hammad Azhar on Wednesday at a news conference.

The development was later confirmed in a midnight tweet by Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry. “Saudi Arabia announcement support Pakistan with 3 billion US dollars as deposit in Pakistan central bank and also financing refined petroleum product with 1.2 billion US dollars during the year,” he wrote.

The Saudi government would immediately deposit $3bn in Pakistan’s account for a year and keep it rolling at least until the completion of the IMF programme in October 2023, the official earlier said.

The facility is expected to help Pakistan convince the IMF about its financing plan. In addition, the Saudi government would provide crude oil to Islamabad on deferred payments worth up to $1.5bn per annum.

Saudi Arabia had also provided $3bn in cash deposits and promised a $3bn oil facility to Pakistan to help the latter shore up its foreign exchange reserves in 2018. However, as the bilateral relations deteriorated later Islamabad had to return $2bn of the $3bn deposits.

In June this year, a news conference was informed that Saudi Arabia had announced the availability of $1.5bn oil facility per annum. Three months later then finance minister Tarin had claimed that an agreement for another Saudi oil facility on deferred payments had been reached and would be formally announced within two to three days. The announcement got delayed as Islamabad engaged with the US authorities and the IMF.

“They [Saudi Arabia] are not only considering another oil facility on deferred payments but an agreement has almost been reached that would hopefully be made public in two or three days,” Mr Tarin stated on September 30 on the floor of the National Assembly in response to a question.

Officials said the IMF had asked Islamabad to ensure financial flows that it had promised at the time of finalising the 39-month Extended Fund Facility. Support from the kingdom and China was a key pillar of the three-year financing plan.

Mr Tarin had confirmed to the National Assembly that with the premier’s approval, during the financial year 2013-14, an amount of $1.5bn, equivalent to Rs157.19bn, was received as grant from Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency and transferred to Pakistan Development Fund Ltd account in the State Bank of Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2021

Jeff Thomson
Oct 27, 2021 07:25am
Good until SMQ opens his mouth
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Oct 27, 2021 07:28am
So he went on trip to ask for money.where are all those promises that we will fix the country.Those were empty promises and now somehow he will blame nawaz and every one else for this problem. Was the biggest mistake i voted for you.Never in my life will i vote again for pti.such incompetence and corruption we have never seen before.
Reply Recommend 0
Amin
Oct 27, 2021 07:29am
American stooges trying to remain in the jewish camp at the cost of CPECH.
Reply Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Oct 27, 2021 07:29am
Deposits and staggered payments by the Saudis , will these be enough to convince the IMF? Or to really help out the sinking national ship ? I doubt it. We need real change (Tabdeeli ) , time for Imran and Co to realise what a huge mess they've made and to accept this ugly reality and go away and leave us to try to recuperate .
Reply Recommend 0
Javed
Oct 27, 2021 07:30am
3 billion for 3 weeks or 3 months.
Reply Recommend 0
Fair and balanced
Oct 27, 2021 07:30am
It is a relief that Imran Khan was able to work this deal with Saudi Arabia during his trip. This will help with IMF negotiations and reduce pressure on the Pakistan rupee.
Reply Recommend 0
MA
Oct 27, 2021 07:31am
Thank you Saudi Arabia for supporting Pakistan as always.
Reply Recommend 0
Saleem
Oct 27, 2021 07:36am
Excellent diplomacy. Hopefully KSA can be pulled away to disengage from India more.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Oct 27, 2021 07:38am
That will help bring down inflation in the short term. Pakistan needs to improve tax collection mechanism for the sustainable future. IK government has already done significant work in that regard, but lot more needs to be done. There’s still a significant amount of tax evasion by rich businessmen, industrialists, and even doctors.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 07:45am
Great. Now just enjoy the sky high cries of forever sad bhakts Justice, F Khan etc.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 07:48am
India's debt to GDP ratio balloons to highest in decades.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 27, 2021 07:48am
This government has destroyed the economy of Pakistan. They are only good at begging.
Reply Recommend 0
Sach
Oct 27, 2021 07:49am
OK. PM's visit was a success then. What does Saudi's want in return for this great gesture? Something does not make sense here.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Oct 27, 2021 07:49am
Pakistan has buried Mischief Modi's isolation bid forever. Shameless haters.
Reply Recommend 0
Cavalier
Oct 27, 2021 07:51am
The country had to receive money to inflate account so that new lender is convinced ? IMF isn't as neive as Pakistani public that you can fool with such stories.What if Saudi call back their deposit like they did last time ?
Reply Recommend 0
Jayson Josh
Oct 27, 2021 07:51am
So Pakistan is bankrupt or close to it?
Reply Recommend 0
Gazai Khan
Oct 27, 2021 07:54am
So that was what the green initiative was all about. We’re we asked to plant like 1000 trees as laborers in return or was just ask for by getting emotional till they get fed up and say yes.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum Pervez
Oct 27, 2021 07:56am
@Abdullah, we will keep asking for money till the time we don't learn to pay our taxes. Look at the current protest by business community over POS stations. How do you expect to run a country if people brazenly refuse to pay taxes?
Reply Recommend 0

