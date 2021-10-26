Dawn Logo

Pakistan find new hero in Asif, rediscover an old one in Malik to down NZ in nervy run chase

Dawn.comPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 27, 2021 08:06am
Pakistan's Asif Ali (L) and Shoaib Malik embrace as they celebrate their victory at the end of the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on October 26, 2021. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP)
Pakistan captain Babar Azam hits a boundary during the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday.
New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson leaves the field after being dismissed during the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday.
Imad Wasim reacts after bowling a delivery during the Twenty20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand in Sharjah, UAE, Tuesday.
Pakistan found a new hero in Asif Ali and rediscovered an old one in Shoaib Malik as the Green Shirts kept their unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup 2021 alive with a closely contested five-wicket win over New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Chasing 135, Pakistan were expected to cruise to the target, especially after their 10-wicket drubbing of the mighty Indian side on Sunday. But instead, the chase turned increasingly difficult as Pakistan's trademark batting collapse reared its head again, and threatened to break the hearts of their fans.

At one point in the run chase, Pakistan were 87-5 in the 15th over and the game was slipping away from the clutches of the Men in Green.

This is when Malik and Asif came together to form an unbeaten 48-run partnership in a clutch situation.

Asif's contribution, in particular, was massive as his back-to-back sixes in the 17th over brought Pakistan back in the game and justified his place in the side.

Earlier, Pakistan were led by fast bowler Haris Rauf, who finished with 4-22, as New Zealand posted a paltry 134-8.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were joint top-scorers with 27 each while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 26-ball 25.

Pakistan applied the pressure right from the start as left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose three wickets against India earned him player of the match, bowled a maiden first over.

New Zealand reached 36 without loss when Rauf bowled Martin Guptill off his pads for 17. He also accounted for Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) in one over as New Zealand failed to lift the tempo at any stage.

Rauf also dismissed Mitchell Santner (six) with the last ball of the final over.

Shaheen finished with 1-21 while spinners Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim also took a wicket each.

Pakistan kept the same team that won against India.

New Zealand — playing their first game in the Super 12s — were jolted before the start of the match when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury.

Rauf was named the player of the match.

End of live thread!

135-5 after 18.4 overs: Boult to Asif, 2 runs

133-5 after 18.3 overs: Boult to Asif, 6 runs

127-5 after 18.2 overs: Boult to Asif, no run

127-5 after 18.1 overs: Boult to Malik, 1 run

Asif Ali 19 (9) Shoaib Malik 26 (19)

126-5 after 18 overs: Santner to Asif, no run

126-5 after 17.5 overs: Santner to Asif, 2 runs

124-5 after 17.4 overs: Santner to Malik, 1 run

123-5 after 17.3 overs: Santner to Malik, 6 runs

117-5 after 17.2 overs: Santner to Malik, 2 runs

115-5 after 17.1 overs: Santner to Malik, 4 runs

Asif Ali 17 (7) Shoaib Malik 13 (15)

111-5 after 17 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.5 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.4 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.3 overs: Southee to Asif, 6 runs

105-5 after 16.2 overs: Southee to Asif, 6 runs

99-5 after 16.1 overs: Southee to Malik, 1 run

Shoaib Malik 12 (14) Asif Ali 5 (2)

98-5 after 16 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

97-5 after 15.5 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 4 runs

93-5 after 15.4 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

93-5 after 15.3 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

93-5 after 15.2 overs: Sodhi to Asif, 1 run

92-5 after 15.1 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

Asif Ali 4 (1) Shoaib Malik 6 (9)

91-5 after 15 overs: Boult to Asif, 4 runs

87-5 after 14.5 overs: Boult to Imad (11) OUT LBW

87-4 after 14.4 overs: Boult to Imad, 4 runs

83-4 after 14.3 overs: Boult to Imad, no run

83-4 after 14.2 overs: Boult to Malik, 1 run

82-4 after 14.1 overs: Boult to Malik, no run

Shoaib Malik 5 (7) Imad Wasim 6 (9)

82-4 after 14 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

81-4 after 14 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 2 runs WIDE

79-4 after 13.5 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

78-4 after 13.4 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run

77-4 after 13.3 overs: Sodhi to Imad, no run

77-4 after 13.2 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

76-4 after 13.1 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run

Imad Wasim 4 (6) Shoaib Malik 2 (4)

75-4 after 13 overs: Neesham to Imad, 1 run

75-4 after 12.5 overs: Neesham to Imad, no run

74-4 after 12.4 overs: Neesham to Malik, 1 run

73-4 after 12.3 overs: Neesham to Malik, no run

73-4 after 12.2 overs: Neesham to Imad, 1 run

72-4 after 12.1 overs: Neesham to Imad, 2 runs

Imad Wasim 0 (2) Shoaib Malik 1 (2)

70-4 after 12 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run leg bye

69-4 after 11.5 overs: Sodhi to Imad, no run

69-4 after 11.4 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan OUT LBW

69-3 after 11.4 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

68-3 after 11.3 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 4 runs

64-3 after 11.2 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

63-3 after 11.1 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

That catch by Devon Conway to get rid of Hafeez was arguably the catch of the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan 29 (32)

63-3 after 11 overs: Santner to Hafeez (11) OUT CAUGHT

63-2 after 10.5 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

62-2 after 10.4 overs: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

61-2 after 10.3 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

60-2 after 10.2 overs: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

59-2 after 10.1 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

Mohammad Hafeez 9 (3) Mohammad Rizwan 26 (29)

58-2 after 10 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 2 runs

56-2 after 9.5 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run

55-2 after 9.4 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 1 run

54-2 after 9.3 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 6 runs

48-2 after 9.2 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run

47-2 after 9.1 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 24 (26)

47-2 after 9 overs: Sodhi to Zaman (11) OUT LBW

47-1 after 8.5 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 1 run

46-1 after 8.4 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, 1 run

45-1 after 8.3 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, 6 runs

39-1 after 8.2 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, no run

39-1 after 8.1 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, no run

Fakhar Zaman 4 (12) Mohammad Rizwan 23 (25)

39-1 after 8 overs: Neesham to Zaman, 1 run

38-1 after 7.5 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.4 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.3 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.2 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run leg bye

37-1 after 7.1 overs: Neesham to Zaman, 1 run

Fakhar Zaman 2 (7) Mohammad Rizwan 23 (24)

36-1 after 7 overs: Santner to Zaman, 1 run

35-1 after 6.5 overs: Santner to Zaman, no run

35-1 after 6.4 overs: Santner to Zaman, no run

35-1 after 6.3 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

34-1 after 6.2 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 4 runs

30-1 after 6.1 overs: Santner to Rizwan, no run

Fakhar Zaman 1 (4) Mohammad Rizwan 18 (21)

30-1 after 6 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.5 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.4 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

29-1 after 5.2 overs: Southee to Zaman, 1 run

28-1 after 5.1 overs: Southee to Babar (9) OUT BOWLED

Babar Azam 9 (10) Mohammad Rizwan 17 (20)

28-0 after 5 overs: Boult to Babar, 1 run

27-0 after 4.5 overs: Boult to Babar, no run

27-0 after 4.4 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 1 run

26-0 after 4.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

26-0 after 4.2 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

26-0 after 4.1 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 4 runs

Babar Azam 8 (8) Mohammad Rizwan 12 (16)

22-0 after 4 overs: Southee to Babar, 2 runs

20-0 after 3.5 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

19-0 after 3.4 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 4 runs

15-0 after 3.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

15-0 after 3.2 overs: Southee to Babar, 1 run

14-0 after 3.1 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 7 (13) Babar Azam 5 (5)

14-0 after 3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.5 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.4 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

13-0 after 2.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

13-0 after 2.2 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

13-0 after 2.1 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 4 runs

Babar Azam 5 (5) Mohammad Rizwan 3 (7)

9-0 after 2 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

9-0 after 1.5 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

9-0 after 1.4 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

8-0 after 1.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

8-0 after 1.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

7-0 after 1.2 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

7-0 after 1.1 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

Babar Azam 5 (3) Mohammad Rizwan 2 (3)

7-0 after 1 over: Santner to Babar, no run

7-0 after 0.5 over: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

6-0 after 0.4 over: Santner to Babar, 1 run

5-0 after 0.3 over: Santner to Babar, 4 runs

1-0 after 0.2 over: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

0-0 after 0.1 over: Santner to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0 over: Start of Pakistan's run chase

Story at the break: Another excellent performance by Pakistani bowlers restricted the Black Caps to a total of just 134-8 — a target the Men in Green should have little trouble in tracking down.

The Kiwis did not lose the opening wicket till the sixth over but once Pakistan drew first blood, the floodgates opened up. Wickets kept on tumbling at regular intervals and even though multiple Kiwi batsmen got starts, none could hang at the crease for long.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed his maiden four-for in T20Is.

End of the innings

134-8 after 20 overs: Haris to Santner (6) OUT BOWLED

134-7 after 19.5 overs: Haris to Santner, 4 runs

130-7 after 19.4 overs: Haris to Sodhi, 1 run

129-7 after 19.3 overs: Haris to Santner, 1 run

128-7 after 19.2 overs: Haris to Santner, 2 runs

126-7 after 19.1 overs: Haris to Sodhi, 1 run

Mitchell Santner 0 (1)

125-7 after 19 overs: Shaheen to Seifert (8) OUT CAUGHT

125-6 after 18.5 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, 4 runs

121-6 after 18.4 overs: Shaheen to Santner, 1 run leg bye

120-6 after 18.3 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, 1 run

119-6 after 18.2 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, no run

119-6 after 18.1 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, no run

Tim Seifert 3 (3) Mitchell Santner 0 (0)

119-6 after 18 overs: Haris to Seifert, 1 run

118-6 after 17.5 overs: Haris to Seifert, no run

118-6 after 17.4 overs: Haris to Seifert, 2 runs

116-6 after 17.3 overs: Haris to Phillips (13) OUT CAUGHT

116-5 after 17.2 overs: Haris to Phillips, no run

116-5 after 17.1 overs: Haris to Conway (27) OUT CAUGHT

Glenn Phillips 13 (13) Devon Conway 27 (23)

116-4 after 17 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 4 runs

112-4 after 16.5 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

111-4 after 16.4 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 1 run

110-4 after 16.3 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

109-4 after 16.2 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 1 run

108-4 after 16.1 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

Glenn Phillips 8 (10) Devon Conway 24 (20)

107-4 after 16 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 2 runs

105-4 after 15.5 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

104-4 after 15.4 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 1 run

103-4 after 15.3 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

102-4 after 15.2 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 1 run

101-4 after 15.1 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

6:59pm: Pakistan are the favourites for the match and New Zealand the underdogs.

Meanwhile, India, despite their lopsided loss to Pakistan, are still the betting favourites to win the tournament, although the gap between them and the chasing pack has decreased. Pakistan remain third-favourites.

6:54pm: The national anthems are being played.

6:37pm: Playing XIs are in.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt.) 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Asif Ali 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim 9 Hasan Ali 10 Haris Rauf 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill 2 Devon Conway 3 Glenn Phillips 4 Kane Williamson (capt.), 5 Tim Seifert (wk) 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner 9 Tim Southee 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

6:32pm: Pakistan have named an unchanged side.

6:31pm: Babar Azam wins the toss and decided to field - just like he had in the win over India on Sunday.

6:27pm: Minutes before the match toss, New Zealand suffer a big blow as their pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the World Cup.

6:11pm: These Pakistan versus New Zealand jokes are the pre-match banter you've been looking for

6:10pm: Read Dawn's editorial that says Pakistan will seek to avenge the damage caused by New Zealand's pull-out act

6:08pm: Kane Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan T20 World Cup match

6:05pm: Check out Syed Marahim Danial's 5 reasons why New Zealand should be very worried about tonight's match.

6:00pm: This is the start of Dawn.com's live thread.

Multani
Oct 26, 2021 06:12pm
Our boys are pumped up, we will easily win against NZ
Reply Recommend 0
Mihir nic
Oct 26, 2021 06:39pm
Dear Pakistan, we are supporting you today. Win win win. NZ must learn a lesson. Love from India.
Reply Recommend 0
Multani
Oct 26, 2021 06:40pm
No worries, we will win this game.
Reply Recommend 0
King
Oct 26, 2021 06:50pm
Wish best of luck to both teams.
Reply Recommend 0
Malik
Oct 26, 2021 06:54pm
Nz will crush your ego
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat Krish
Oct 26, 2021 07:06pm
OMG, Once again Pakis are lucky again. I thought NZ would win toss and put Pak to bat and make a mauka-ry of their total same as what Pak did to India undeservingly. Lucky folks, live only with toss.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 26, 2021 07:11pm
Indians praying for Pakistan to win.
Reply Recommend 0
Saira
Oct 26, 2021 07:14pm
Best of luck Pakistan, inshallah!
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 26, 2021 07:18pm
Pakistan will win.
Reply Recommend 0
vjay
Oct 26, 2021 07:24pm
still u guys belive in luck ? no way,better luck next time mens in green
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 26, 2021 08:06pm
"No early breakthrough this time" Are you teasing or supporting the team or you are thinking against the probabilities.
Reply Recommend 0
NK
Oct 26, 2021 08:06pm
@Multani, Don't be overoptimistic keep your cool.
Reply Recommend 0
Anjum
Oct 26, 2021 08:17pm
Pakistan has the strongest team in the tournament (and 2nd best is England). Expect them to win the cup. Hope India does well too. An Indian Fan.
Reply Recommend 0
Anirudh
Oct 26, 2021 08:17pm
Wow. NZ under fire from this awesome Pak team..Is that why they ran away from Pak huh? Hahaa ;-) This team is awesome, as an Indian fan. Very down-to-earth calm and collected leader, with some highly skilled players. Bowling is top class as usual. But, batting has been steady too. Fielding and fitness seem to have improved by leaps and bounds. This looks like a Pak side that teams need to be well prepared against. Looks like they will travel far into the tournament.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat K
Oct 26, 2021 08:32pm
Wow.. Pakistan getting into SF by just winning the toss and making use of whstever juice left in the pitch. If they wanted to prove win over India by batting 2nd on a flat road with no assistance to even the greatest bowlers like Bumrah and Bhuvi and then brag about it everywhere was not a fluke then they should have opted to bat first and should have shown the batting prowess. This is not a display of real potential at all. Show atleast vs AFG that you could bat first and still can win.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat K
Oct 26, 2021 08:33pm
@Anirudh , Let them bat first once and then contain the other team when there is so much dew. Then we will accept. Too early to jump the gun.
Reply Recommend 0
Iftikhar Khan
Oct 26, 2021 08:33pm
So far so good for both India and Pakistan. 119/6 after 18 overs
Reply Recommend 0
Truth seeker
Oct 26, 2021 08:45pm
One good performance can be a fluke but continuous good performance is result of hard work.... Well done Pakistan cricket team!
Reply Recommend 0
karr
Oct 26, 2021 08:47pm
Looks like Pakistan is on fire. Very hungry for a victory. Only a miracle can save NZ
Reply Recommend 0
Khan
Oct 26, 2021 08:47pm
With this it is clear.. Pakistan will be winner of this world cup. Entire world in at pakistan feet. Inshallah..
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Durani
Oct 26, 2021 08:52pm
Pakistan should be careful in batting especially the shot selection. Don't rely on dew factor and lose wickets with wrong shots.
Reply Recommend 0
True Indian
Oct 26, 2021 09:00pm
This Pakistan bowling reminds me of 90s Pakistan.Love from India.Nz will get the taste now.
Reply Recommend 0
A Shah
Oct 26, 2021 09:11pm
@Venkat K, who cares if you accept or not.....india v pakistan match results wont change!
Reply Recommend 0
RAja Raman
Oct 26, 2021 09:23pm
Pakistan team is in full form. Back to back victories. Serious contender for the T20 crown. Delight to watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Nitin
Oct 26, 2021 09:33pm
Toss was winner.
Reply Recommend 0
Marvel
Oct 26, 2021 09:45pm
Some minutes back it was written paltry target, suddenly it is looking mammoth... cricket is funny game.... nonetheless seriously we at India want pakistan to win today.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Durani
Oct 26, 2021 09:49pm
Is Pakistan deliberately losing to keep India out?
Reply Recommend 0
Shaun
Oct 26, 2021 09:52pm
Pakistan has the best T20 squad. They will win every game easily. Wait and watch.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 26, 2021 09:53pm
Do not forget the humiliation that NZ gave.
Reply Recommend 0
Aruj
Oct 26, 2021 09:54pm
NZ insulted hospitality offered to them.
Reply Recommend 0
DK
Oct 26, 2021 09:57pm
Slowly but surely being cut to size.
Reply Recommend 0
SKZ
Oct 26, 2021 09:57pm
We don't care if we win or not in this game or tournament .. Our primary goal was to beat India and badly. Atleast I am .Rest is not that important.
Reply Recommend 0
Sreenath
Oct 26, 2021 10:00pm
Seems the game is slipping from Pakisthan's hold ....Upto Imad now to win the match
Reply Recommend 0
Ragu
Oct 26, 2021 10:01pm
Pakistan will win this one; good fight.
Reply Recommend 0
Yakku
Oct 26, 2021 10:05pm
Pakistan has started showing it's real colour now against Newzealand.
Reply Recommend 0
Sreenath
Oct 26, 2021 10:20pm
Well played Shoib and Asif ...
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 26, 2021 10:28pm
Cricket Super Power Pakistan
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 26, 2021 10:31pm
Well played Pakistan, played to potential!
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2021 10:31pm
Congratulations PAKISTAN. You did it again. 2 matches 2 sweat revenge games. Rauf in Bowling demolished NZ. Shoaib's experience, Asif and Rizwan's batting made Pakistan victorious!
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Oct 26, 2021 10:31pm
NZ security concerns addressed. Thumping defeat.
Reply Recommend 0
Nasir Durani
Oct 26, 2021 10:32pm
Phew.. survived have a glass of water!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 26, 2021 10:32pm
Malik just proved his selection correct and Asif proved that he can tonk quality bowlers under pressure. Credit should be given to NZ for bowling tight.
Reply Recommend 0
Pathetic Ind
Oct 26, 2021 10:33pm
@Venkat K, indians just can take a defeat gracefully huh? bohoo for Pakistan for using its surroundings and tactics to win the game..
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2021 10:33pm
Congratulations PAKISTAN. You did it again. 2 matches 2 sweat revenge games. Rauf in Bowling demolished NZ. Shoaib's experience, Asif and Rizwan's batting made Pakistan victorious!
Reply Recommend 0
RC
Oct 26, 2021 10:34pm
All the scooters, please go back to your national newspapers and comment over there :) and worry about your team. Dont meddle in our matches unless of course you are about to be defeated. Then you can come here and shed your tears !
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2021 10:34pm
@Malik, But Pakistan made you cry again!
Reply Recommend 0
Aadil
Oct 26, 2021 10:35pm
@Venkat Krish, once again, you are burning with envy, obviously
Reply Recommend 0
Gold_Leaf
Oct 26, 2021 10:35pm
@Malik, do you need a "delete comment" option?
Reply Recommend 0
Hope786
Oct 26, 2021 10:36pm
@Aruj, Do not forget the humiliation Pakistan gave to India. 10 wkts victory. All I can say is Mauqa Mauqa.
Reply Recommend 0
Jamil Soomro, New York City
Oct 26, 2021 10:36pm
Asif Ali the real Hero of Pakistan for winning the Match against New Zealand. Congratulations to the Pakistan Team.
Reply Recommend 0
Haroon
Oct 26, 2021 10:36pm
@Venkat K, tissues?
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 26, 2021 10:38pm
"Pakistan beat New Zealand after making easy run chase typically, needlessly difficult" Typical unnecessary media criticism. How about giving credit to NZ for bowling tight when defending a small total and in spite of the dew factor.
Reply Recommend 0
Rock Solid
Oct 26, 2021 10:39pm
@Mihir nic, shabash
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Oct 26, 2021 10:40pm
Just another Fluke.
Reply Recommend 0
Khawar Sarfraz
Oct 26, 2021 10:42pm
The headline is spot on.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Oct 26, 2021 10:42pm
@Ragu, Pakistan will win this one; good fight. You mean good night?
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Oct 26, 2021 10:43pm
@SKZ, We don't care if we win or not in this game or tournament .. Our primary goal was to beat India and badly. Atleast I am .Rest is not that important. OUR PRIMARY GOAL? When did that happen
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Oct 26, 2021 10:48pm
Congratulations. Super win. Bahut badhiya. all the very best for Pakistan team for other matches. Jis josh me khele hai. World Cup jada dur nahi
Reply Recommend 0
Punjabis Chronicles
Oct 26, 2021 10:50pm
C O N G R A T U L A T I O N S
Reply Recommend 0
Dawn
Oct 26, 2021 10:50pm
Super win.. congratulations pakistan. World cup ab dur nahi . all the very best
Reply Recommend 0
PQamar
Oct 26, 2021 10:51pm
@Venkat Krish, good luck against NZ. Let's enjoy the game, keep saffron politics out.
Reply Recommend 0
Kanuj
Oct 26, 2021 10:51pm
Toss is the biggest winner in UAE..
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 26, 2021 10:52pm
@Malik, “ Nz will crush your ego” Errrr...... who’s ego will NZ crush?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 26, 2021 10:52pm
@vjay, So you were saying.....?
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Oct 26, 2021 10:54pm
Awwww... don’t worry Indians this was just a fluke. Just like beating you was a fluke. Just like Abhinandan was a fluke. Everything about Pakistan is fluke, right?
Reply Recommend 0
SJ
Oct 26, 2021 10:56pm
Well done, Team Green. Another setback for haters. God bless you.
Reply Recommend 0
E-Mad
Oct 26, 2021 11:05pm
@M. Emad, so if india wins its strategy and hard work but not the case in Pakistan....dude just accept your fav team defeat gracefully
Reply Recommend 0
Abbas shah
Oct 26, 2021 11:07pm
Bravo,keep up the winning motto.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Oct 26, 2021 11:13pm
@M. Emad - "Just another Fluke." Tissues?
Reply Recommend 0
Kris
Oct 26, 2021 11:13pm
Well played Pakistan! Hoping for an India-Pak final.
Reply Recommend 0
Gargoyle
Oct 26, 2021 11:23pm
@Venkat K, No one is looking for your approval. Just be the big man and accept the fact that Pakistan is not as weak as you might have hoped.
Reply Recommend 0
Fragile State
Oct 26, 2021 11:26pm
There is no real lesson here other than we are all the same, Pakistan extended all it's power to protect New Zealand and I know the kiwis feel humbled today -
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Oct 26, 2021 11:32pm
You proved me wrong Asif Ali and made us proud. I thank you and also apologise for thinking that your selection was incorrect. Well done and hope you improve with every game, Pakistan need you.
Reply Recommend 0
Shah
Oct 26, 2021 11:32pm
@Venkat Krish, really
Reply Recommend 0
NoName
Oct 26, 2021 11:52pm
Good job humiliating IPL India and "security threat" excuse shouting New Zealand. Both rightfully deserved that humiliation. Great job by Pakistan team.
Reply Recommend 0
F/o Fast track
Oct 27, 2021 12:04am
Toss is playing crucial role otherwise Pakistan don't stand a chance.
Reply Recommend 0
FAZ
Oct 27, 2021 12:10am
@M. Emad, Read your email with a cup of fantastic tea!
Reply Recommend 0
ENGR Hamid Shafiq
Oct 27, 2021 12:14am
@M. Emad, May be this fluke can take by other team but their luck fails
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Salman
Oct 27, 2021 12:17am
@Malik, you were saying ?
Reply Recommend 0
India First
Oct 27, 2021 12:18am
Congratulations to Pakistan, glad to see your win against NZ.
Reply Recommend 0
Observer101
Oct 27, 2021 12:18am
Congrats again from Indian!! Great going.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr Dalaria
Oct 27, 2021 12:21am
@M. Emad, fluke aint easy to repeat
Reply Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Oct 27, 2021 01:09am
Heartiest congratulations to Team GREEN for yet another win, against a side that ran away with excuses last time. United we stand.
Reply Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Oct 27, 2021 01:19am
Congratulation pakistan team defeating NZ today(Texas)
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Oct 27, 2021 01:48am
Woh..first Afghanistan then India and now New Zealand. Pakistan on top.
Reply Recommend 0
Changez Khan
Oct 27, 2021 02:08am
Hope the Indians were watching this game and enjoyed it.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Oct 27, 2021 02:51am
Congratulations
Reply Recommend 0
Rao Salman
Oct 27, 2021 04:40am
@Venkat K, still burning ?
Reply Recommend 0
Firangi
Oct 27, 2021 05:57am
Thank youPakistan for beating NZ, from Indian fan
Reply Recommend 0
ASHOK
Oct 27, 2021 06:31am
Congratulations. World Cup is yours
Reply Recommend 0
Himmat
Oct 27, 2021 06:45am
Win for all Muslims of the universe.
Reply Recommend 0
Gaurav
Oct 27, 2021 06:50am
Superb Performance Guys! In my opinion Pakistan is clear winner for the tournament as of now. Excellent Bowling Attack + Classic Batting + Amazing Fielding = Champion Best of Luck Gaurav
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Oct 27, 2021 07:18am
What a thrashing? NZ will think twice before canceling any future trip!!! NZ PM Arden will make a phone call to PMIK.
Reply Recommend 0
USACricket
Oct 27, 2021 07:53am
@Himmat, sorry buddy. Religion has nothing to do with sports.
Reply Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Oct 27, 2021 08:33am
Once again, Pakistan played well and restricted NZ to 134. The body language of our players was positive and they performed well in all departments - this is a sign of a champion team.
Reply Recommend 0

