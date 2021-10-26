Pakistan find new hero in Asif, rediscover an old one in Malik to down NZ in nervy run chase

Pakistan found a new hero in Asif Ali and rediscovered an old one in Shoaib Malik as the Green Shirts kept their unbeaten start to the T20 World Cup 2021 alive with a closely contested five-wicket win over New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.

Chasing 135, Pakistan were expected to cruise to the target, especially after their 10-wicket drubbing of the mighty Indian side on Sunday. But instead, the chase turned increasingly difficult as Pakistan's trademark batting collapse reared its head again, and threatened to break the hearts of their fans.

At one point in the run chase, Pakistan were 87-5 in the 15th over and the game was slipping away from the clutches of the Men in Green.

This is when Malik and Asif came together to form an unbeaten 48-run partnership in a clutch situation.

Asif's contribution, in particular, was massive as his back-to-back sixes in the 17th over brought Pakistan back in the game and justified his place in the side.

Earlier, Pakistan were led by fast bowler Haris Rauf, who finished with 4-22, as New Zealand posted a paltry 134-8.

Devon Conway and Daryl Mitchell were joint top-scorers with 27 each while skipper Kane Williamson made a laborious 26-ball 25.

Pakistan applied the pressure right from the start as left-arm paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi, whose three wickets against India earned him player of the match, bowled a maiden first over.

New Zealand reached 36 without loss when Rauf bowled Martin Guptill off his pads for 17. He also accounted for Conway and Glenn Phillips (13) in one over as New Zealand failed to lift the tempo at any stage.

Rauf also dismissed Mitchell Santner (six) with the last ball of the final over.

Shaheen finished with 1-21 while spinners Mohammad Hafeez and Imad Wasim also took a wicket each.

Pakistan kept the same team that won against India.

New Zealand — playing their first game in the Super 12s — were jolted before the start of the match when fast bowler Lockie Ferguson was ruled out of the tournament with a calf injury.

Rauf was named the player of the match.

End of live thread!

135-5 after 18.4 overs: Boult to Asif, 2 runs

133-5 after 18.3 overs: Boult to Asif, 6 runs

127-5 after 18.2 overs: Boult to Asif, no run

127-5 after 18.1 overs: Boult to Malik, 1 run

Asif Ali 19 (9) Shoaib Malik 26 (19)

126-5 after 18 overs: Santner to Asif, no run

126-5 after 17.5 overs: Santner to Asif, 2 runs

124-5 after 17.4 overs: Santner to Malik, 1 run

123-5 after 17.3 overs: Santner to Malik, 6 runs

117-5 after 17.2 overs: Santner to Malik, 2 runs

115-5 after 17.1 overs: Santner to Malik, 4 runs

Asif Ali 17 (7) Shoaib Malik 13 (15)

111-5 after 17 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.5 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.4 overs: Southee to Asif, no run

111-5 after 16.3 overs: Southee to Asif, 6 runs

105-5 after 16.2 overs: Southee to Asif, 6 runs

99-5 after 16.1 overs: Southee to Malik, 1 run

Shoaib Malik 12 (14) Asif Ali 5 (2)

98-5 after 16 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

97-5 after 15.5 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 4 runs

93-5 after 15.4 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

93-5 after 15.3 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

93-5 after 15.2 overs: Sodhi to Asif, 1 run

92-5 after 15.1 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

Asif Ali 4 (1) Shoaib Malik 6 (9)

91-5 after 15 overs: Boult to Asif, 4 runs

87-5 after 14.5 overs: Boult to Imad (11) OUT LBW

87-4 after 14.4 overs: Boult to Imad, 4 runs

83-4 after 14.3 overs: Boult to Imad, no run

83-4 after 14.2 overs: Boult to Malik, 1 run

82-4 after 14.1 overs: Boult to Malik, no run

Shoaib Malik 5 (7) Imad Wasim 6 (9)

82-4 after 14 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

81-4 after 14 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 2 runs WIDE

79-4 after 13.5 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

78-4 after 13.4 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run

77-4 after 13.3 overs: Sodhi to Imad, no run

77-4 after 13.2 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

76-4 after 13.1 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run

Imad Wasim 4 (6) Shoaib Malik 2 (4)

75-4 after 13 overs: Neesham to Imad, 1 run

75-4 after 12.5 overs: Neesham to Imad, no run

74-4 after 12.4 overs: Neesham to Malik, 1 run

73-4 after 12.3 overs: Neesham to Malik, no run

73-4 after 12.2 overs: Neesham to Imad, 1 run

72-4 after 12.1 overs: Neesham to Imad, 2 runs

Imad Wasim 0 (2) Shoaib Malik 1 (2)

70-4 after 12 overs: Sodhi to Imad, 1 run leg bye

69-4 after 11.5 overs: Sodhi to Imad, no run

69-4 after 11.4 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan OUT LBW

69-3 after 11.4 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

68-3 after 11.3 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 4 runs

64-3 after 11.2 overs: Sodhi to Malik, 1 run

63-3 after 11.1 overs: Sodhi to Malik, no run

That catch by Devon Conway to get rid of Hafeez was arguably the catch of the tournament.

Mohammad Rizwan 29 (32)

63-3 after 11 overs: Santner to Hafeez (11) OUT CAUGHT

63-2 after 10.5 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

62-2 after 10.4 overs: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

61-2 after 10.3 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

60-2 after 10.2 overs: Santner to Hafeez, 1 run

59-2 after 10.1 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

Mohammad Hafeez 9 (3) Mohammad Rizwan 26 (29)

58-2 after 10 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 2 runs

56-2 after 9.5 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run

55-2 after 9.4 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 1 run

54-2 after 9.3 overs: Neesham to Hafeez, 6 runs

48-2 after 9.2 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run

47-2 after 9.1 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 24 (26)

47-2 after 9 overs: Sodhi to Zaman (11) OUT LBW

47-1 after 8.5 overs: Sodhi to Rizwan, 1 run

46-1 after 8.4 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, 1 run

45-1 after 8.3 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, 6 runs

39-1 after 8.2 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, no run

39-1 after 8.1 overs: Sodhi to Zaman, no run

Fakhar Zaman 4 (12) Mohammad Rizwan 23 (25)

39-1 after 8 overs: Neesham to Zaman, 1 run

38-1 after 7.5 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.4 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.3 overs: Neesham to Zaman, no run

38-1 after 7.2 overs: Neesham to Rizwan, 1 run leg bye

37-1 after 7.1 overs: Neesham to Zaman, 1 run

Fakhar Zaman 2 (7) Mohammad Rizwan 23 (24)

36-1 after 7 overs: Santner to Zaman, 1 run

35-1 after 6.5 overs: Santner to Zaman, no run

35-1 after 6.4 overs: Santner to Zaman, no run

35-1 after 6.3 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

34-1 after 6.2 overs: Santner to Rizwan, 4 runs

30-1 after 6.1 overs: Santner to Rizwan, no run

Fakhar Zaman 1 (4) Mohammad Rizwan 18 (21)

30-1 after 6 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.5 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.4 overs: Southee to Zaman, no run

30-1 after 5.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

29-1 after 5.2 overs: Southee to Zaman, 1 run

28-1 after 5.1 overs: Southee to Babar (9) OUT BOWLED

Babar Azam 9 (10) Mohammad Rizwan 17 (20)

28-0 after 5 overs: Boult to Babar, 1 run

27-0 after 4.5 overs: Boult to Babar, no run

27-0 after 4.4 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 1 run

26-0 after 4.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

26-0 after 4.2 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

26-0 after 4.1 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 4 runs

Babar Azam 8 (8) Mohammad Rizwan 12 (16)

22-0 after 4 overs: Southee to Babar, 2 runs

20-0 after 3.5 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

19-0 after 3.4 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 4 runs

15-0 after 3.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

15-0 after 3.2 overs: Southee to Babar, 1 run

14-0 after 3.1 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

Mohammad Rizwan 7 (13) Babar Azam 5 (5)

14-0 after 3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.5 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.4 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

14-0 after 2.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

13-0 after 2.3 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

13-0 after 2.2 overs: Boult to Rizwan, no run

13-0 after 2.1 overs: Boult to Rizwan, 4 runs

Babar Azam 5 (5) Mohammad Rizwan 3 (7)

9-0 after 2 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

9-0 after 1.5 overs: Southee to Babar, no run

9-0 after 1.4 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run

8-0 after 1.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

8-0 after 1.3 overs: Southee to Rizwan, 1 run WIDE

7-0 after 1.2 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

7-0 after 1.1 overs: Southee to Rizwan, no run

Babar Azam 5 (3) Mohammad Rizwan 2 (3)

7-0 after 1 over: Santner to Babar, no run

7-0 after 0.5 over: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

6-0 after 0.4 over: Santner to Babar, 1 run

5-0 after 0.3 over: Santner to Babar, 4 runs

1-0 after 0.2 over: Santner to Rizwan, 1 run

0-0 after 0.1 over: Santner to Rizwan, no run

0-0 after 0 over: Start of Pakistan's run chase

Story at the break: Another excellent performance by Pakistani bowlers restricted the Black Caps to a total of just 134-8 — a target the Men in Green should have little trouble in tracking down.

The Kiwis did not lose the opening wicket till the sixth over but once Pakistan drew first blood, the floodgates opened up. Wickets kept on tumbling at regular intervals and even though multiple Kiwi batsmen got starts, none could hang at the crease for long.

Haris Rauf was the pick of the bowlers as he claimed his maiden four-for in T20Is.

End of the innings

134-8 after 20 overs: Haris to Santner (6) OUT BOWLED

134-7 after 19.5 overs: Haris to Santner, 4 runs

130-7 after 19.4 overs: Haris to Sodhi, 1 run

129-7 after 19.3 overs: Haris to Santner, 1 run

128-7 after 19.2 overs: Haris to Santner, 2 runs

126-7 after 19.1 overs: Haris to Sodhi, 1 run

Mitchell Santner 0 (1)

125-7 after 19 overs: Shaheen to Seifert (8) OUT CAUGHT

125-6 after 18.5 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, 4 runs

121-6 after 18.4 overs: Shaheen to Santner, 1 run leg bye

120-6 after 18.3 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, 1 run

119-6 after 18.2 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, no run

119-6 after 18.1 overs: Shaheen to Seifert, no run

Tim Seifert 3 (3) Mitchell Santner 0 (0)

119-6 after 18 overs: Haris to Seifert, 1 run

118-6 after 17.5 overs: Haris to Seifert, no run

118-6 after 17.4 overs: Haris to Seifert, 2 runs

116-6 after 17.3 overs: Haris to Phillips (13) OUT CAUGHT

116-5 after 17.2 overs: Haris to Phillips, no run

116-5 after 17.1 overs: Haris to Conway (27) OUT CAUGHT

Glenn Phillips 13 (13) Devon Conway 27 (23)

116-4 after 17 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 4 runs

112-4 after 16.5 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

111-4 after 16.4 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 1 run

110-4 after 16.3 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

109-4 after 16.2 overs: Shaheen to Phillips, 1 run

108-4 after 16.1 overs: Shaheen to Conway, 1 run

Glenn Phillips 8 (10) Devon Conway 24 (20)

107-4 after 16 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 2 runs

105-4 after 15.5 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

104-4 after 15.4 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 1 run

103-4 after 15.3 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

102-4 after 15.2 overs: Hasan to Phillips, 1 run

101-4 after 15.1 overs: Hasan to Conway, 1 run

6:59pm: Pakistan are the favourites for the match and New Zealand the underdogs.

Meanwhile, India, despite their lopsided loss to Pakistan, are still the betting favourites to win the tournament, although the gap between them and the chasing pack has decreased. Pakistan remain third-favourites.

6:54pm: The national anthems are being played.

6:37pm: Playing XIs are in.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt.) 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk) 3 Fakhar Zaman 4 Mohammad Hafeez 5 Shoaib Malik 6 Asif Ali 7 Shadab Khan 8 Imad Wasim 9 Hasan Ali 10 Haris Rauf 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill 2 Devon Conway 3 Glenn Phillips 4 Kane Williamson (capt.), 5 Tim Seifert (wk) 6 Daryl Mitchell, 7 James Neesham, 7 Mitchell Santner 9 Tim Southee 10 Trent Boult, 11 Ish Sodhi.

6:32pm: Pakistan have named an unchanged side.

6:31pm: Babar Azam wins the toss and decided to field - just like he had in the win over India on Sunday.

6:27pm: Minutes before the match toss, New Zealand suffer a big blow as their pacer Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the World Cup.

6:11pm: These Pakistan versus New Zealand jokes are the pre-match banter you've been looking for

6:10pm: Read Dawn's editorial that says Pakistan will seek to avenge the damage caused by New Zealand's pull-out act

6:08pm: Kane Williamson expects no acrimony in Pakistan T20 World Cup match

6:05pm: Check out Syed Marahim Danial's 5 reasons why New Zealand should be very worried about tonight's match.

6:00pm: This is the start of Dawn.com's live thread.