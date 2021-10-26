Dawn Logo

Woman tries to commit suicide at Lahore court seeking justice against husband who 'raped' daughter

Rana BilalPublished October 26, 2021 - Updated October 26, 2021 05:04pm
The woman is seen pleading for justice inside the sessions court in Lahore. — Photo by author
A woman tried to commit suicide at a district and sessions court in Lahore on Tuesday, pleading she had no money to pursue a case against her husband, who allegedly raped their daughter.

The suspect was arrested by police in Lahore on July 8, 2021, after his wife approached the Nishtar Colony Police Station, accusing him of raping one of their three daughters, who was staying with him during the couple's temporary separation. The couple have five children.

In a complaint to police, the woman had said her husband had been raping his 15-year-old daughter for a year. She said she remained tight-lipped due to threats hurled by the suspect.

In the latest development, the woman arrived at the sessions court today seeking justice and tried to self-immolate, but was stopped by other people present in the court premises. She said she didn't have the funds to bear the legal expenses of pursuing the case.

She alleged that her husband had been threatening her that he would rape their other daughters after serving a jail term.

Sessions court judge Habibullah Amir took notice of the situation and sought a report from the court's security in-charge Abid Hussain.

Meanwhile, the suspect also filed a bail application with the court. Taking it up, the court summoned lawyers from both parties in the next hearing.

